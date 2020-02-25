Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Tesla Model X

(2016 - present)

79 %
Expert Rating

The Tesla Model X is a large SUV/crossover with seating for up to seven people. It was launched in Europe in 2016 and, like all Teslas, is driven by an electric motor powered by a battery pack.

The Model X has received consistently positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although it hasn’t had any directly comparable rivals as points of reference for most of its time on sale. In the last couple of years, other electric SUVs like the Audi e-tron and Jaguar i-Pace have arrived on the scene.

It has received particular praise for its performance, minimalist styling and innovative ‘Falcon’ wing rear door design, however it has been criticised for not matching the build quality of other cars in its price range.

Body style: Large SUV/crossover
Powertrain: electric motor and batteries
Price: From £82,700 on-road

Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA

  • Tesla Model X - interior | The Car Expert
  • Tesla Model X - front | The Car Expert
  • Tesla Model X - rear | The Car Expert

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

98%

ADULT OCCUPANT

81%

CHILD OCCUPANT

72%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

94%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Tesla Model X has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Car reviews

Tesla Model 3 test drive

It might not appeal on an emotional level, but the Tesla Model 3 manages to be fast yet serene, packed full of appealing tech and practical to boot.
Read more
New model

Tesla unveils ‘futuristic’ Cybertruck electric pick-up truck

Tesla has unveiled its first pickup truck – the Cybertruck – in an event that created headlines for a failed test of its supposedly shatterproof windows.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – August 2019

Some familiar names and one very new face made up the top ten new car registration chart in August.
Read more
Car manufacturer news

Tesla to resume unlimited free charging for Model S and Model...

Tesla has revealed that it will be offering unlimited free charging via its own charging network with any new purchase of its Model S or Model X vehicles.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Tesla Model 3

84%
The Tesla Model 3 has been highly praised by the UK media for its performance, driving dynamics and minimalist style, with criticism for some ergonomic issues.
Read more
Car buying advice

Electric car market flat due to long waiting times

Britain’s electric car revolution is being hampered by a "bottleneck" in global battery production, as demand far outstrips supply of zero-emission vehicles.﻿
Read more

