The Tesla Model X is a large SUV/crossover with seating for up to seven people. It was launched in Europe in 2016 and, like all Teslas, is driven by an electric motor powered by a battery pack.

The Model X has received consistently positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although it hasn’t had any directly comparable rivals as points of reference for most of its time on sale. In the last couple of years, other electric SUVs like the Audi e-tron and Jaguar i-Pace have arrived on the scene.

It has received particular praise for its performance, minimalist styling and innovative ‘Falcon’ wing rear door design, however it has been criticised for not matching the build quality of other cars in its price range.

Body style: Large SUV/crossover

Powertrain: electric motor and batteries

Price: From £82,700 on-road Launched: Summer 2016

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 90D

“The Tesla Model X is targeted at wealthy people with a big family who want to make a statement about the planet’s future – or who just want to be seen that way.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you want a ludicrously quick crossover with all-electric drive and funny doors, the Tesla Model X is it.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Its greatest asset is mixing spaciousness, refinement, impressive infotainment and forward-looking tech with a respectable all-electric range and agreeably guilt-free pace. Add to that the apparently innate desirability that the segment already provokes in buyers and the Model X’s impact on Tesla’s sales is likely to be sizeable.”

Read review Model reviewed: Long Range

Score: 7 / 10

“The Model X can now charge at a faster rate, too, so it should top its battery up 50% quicker than before when plugged into one of Tesla’s latest Superchargers.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 90kW Performance

Score: 8 / 10

“Three years on from launch, the Tesla Model X isn’t the leap ahead it used to be, but it’s still a quirky, intuitive SUV – and one that’d probably suit some families well. The Model X is still disruptive, and from the sci-fi panoramic windscreen to doors that open for you, the Tesla still gives you some things that other cars just don’t have.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“With cutting-edge looks and the technology to back them up, the Tesla Model X is one of the most impressive and family-friendly electric cars you can buy.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 100D

Score: 8.5 / 10

“Not subtle in any way, and certainly not cheap, but a useable range, massive practicality and immense performance make for a very appealing car.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 90D

“The Tesla Model X is a phenomenal family car. It’s comfortable, it’s quick, it’s packed full of gadgets and it’s a calming place to be – and that sense of calm more than anything else is what you need when driving around with the family.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 100D

Score: 10 / 10

“It’s amazing to drive, and our week with the car shows that it can fit into your life perfectly, even if a very muddy hill is involved. And it’s from a company that didn’t even exist 15 years ago. At £100,000, it’s not cheap – but it’s the future.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Tesla Model X genuinely pushes forward the boundaries of what can be done with cars to make them more sustainable as well as highly impressive to drive and to live with.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Tesla’s seven-seat MPV with unusual bi-folding rear doors is expensive”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Capable, roomy and fast, with street theatre rear doors”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Tesla Model X is a desirable car and offers useful additional space over the Model S for big families. However, while its electric range and performance impress, it is also expensive compared with rivals.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Not cheap, and not a conventional SUV, but a thoroughly capable family wagon.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Model X is a viable alternative to its conventionally powered rivals, but it could be better finished.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.3 / 10

“Tesla’s Model X offers sparkling performance, zero tailpipe emissions and the novelty of ‘falcon wing’ rear doors. It’s also practical, seating up to seven with plenty of luggage space. All-wheel-drive is standard, too. With a mileage range comparable with many conventional cars, it’s very usable. Reliability is also a concern.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 98% ADULT OCCUPANT 81% CHILD OCCUPANT 72% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 94% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Tesla Model X has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

