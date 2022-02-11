fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Tesla Model Y

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

81%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

Arriving in early 2022, the Tesla Model Y is essentially a raised crossover version of the popular Model 3 saloon, and a slightly smaller sibling to the larger Model X.

The all-electric Model Y range consists of two all-wheel drive trims; the entry-level Long Range and the range-topping Performance. A standard rear-wheel drive model had been planned, but is currently not included in the UK line-up. All models use two electric motors, powered by a 75kWh battery.

Like the other vehicles in the Tesla line-up, the Model Y has been praised by British reviewers for its on-board tech features, impressive performance and promised 326 miles of battery range, What Car? adding that the mid-sized SUV “should hold its value brilliantly.” The Model Y also offers worldwide access to Tesla’s acclaimed Supercharger charging network.

Although it’s ultimately a similar overall size to the Tesla Model 3 saloon, the Model Y adds extra practicality to the equation. “It’s more family friendly with a practical hatchback and SUV-shaped body”, Electrifying.com concludes, adding that “it’s sure to be Tesla’s most desired car.”

At same time, the Model Y inherits many of the same drawbacks as other Tesla models. Carbuyer comments that the SUV has “patchy” build quality, while almost every review has criticised the ride quality compared to other family cars.

For The Sun, this is “further proof that Tesla is excellent when it comes to new tech but is still catching up on the basics of making cars.” That said, The Sun still concludes that the Model Y is one of the leaders in its class, and poses a simple question to UK buyers who are considering the pros and cons of booking a test drive: “Y-not?”

As of February 2022, the Tesla Model Y holds an Expert Rating 81%, based on 16 reviews published by the British media.

Please note that, while the reviews to date have mostly taken place on UK roads, they have been in left-hand drive models brought across from the Netherlands. The Model Y’s score may, therefore, move up or down by a few points once reviewers have a chance to sample proper UK-spec vehicles in more extensive road tests.

Model Y highlights

  • Innovative on-board tech
  • Impressive performance and battery range
  • Tesla’s excellent Supercharger infrastructure
  • Family-friendly and spacious cabin

Model Y lowlights

  • Inconsistent build quality
  • Limited range of models
  • Model 3 is cheaper and better to drive
  • Poor ride quality

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £54,990 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Tesla Model Y interior view | Expert Rating
Tesla Model Y front view | Expert Rating
Tesla Model Y rear view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Electrifying.com

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Tesla Model Y has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Tesla Model Y has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Tesla Model Y, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron | Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-EHyundai Ioniq 5 | Jaguar I-Pace | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq | Tesla Model 3Volkswagen ID.4

Lease a Tesla Model Y

If you’re looking for a new Model Y, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance deal

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Pink Car Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Pink Car Leasing. Find out more

Lexus NX

Lexus NX

Lexus NX (2014 – 2021)

Lexus NX (2014 – 2021)

BMW iX3

BMW iX3

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q4 e-tron

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved