Arriving in early 2022, the Tesla Model Y is essentially a raised crossover version of the popular Model 3 saloon, and a slightly smaller sibling to the larger Model X.

The all-electric Model Y range consists of two all-wheel drive trims; the entry-level Long Range and the range-topping Performance. A standard rear-wheel drive model had been planned, but is currently not included in the UK line-up. All models use two electric motors, powered by a 75kWh battery.

Like the other vehicles in the Tesla line-up, the Model Y has been praised by British reviewers for its on-board tech features, impressive performance and promised 326 miles of battery range, What Car? adding that the mid-sized SUV “should hold its value brilliantly.” The Model Y also offers worldwide access to Tesla’s acclaimed Supercharger charging network.

Although it’s ultimately a similar overall size to the Tesla Model 3 saloon, the Model Y adds extra practicality to the equation. “It’s more family friendly with a practical hatchback and SUV-shaped body”, Electrifying.com concludes, adding that “it’s sure to be Tesla’s most desired car.”

At same time, the Model Y inherits many of the same drawbacks as other Tesla models. Carbuyer comments that the SUV has “patchy” build quality, while almost every review has criticised the ride quality compared to other family cars.

For The Sun, this is “further proof that Tesla is excellent when it comes to new tech but is still catching up on the basics of making cars.” That said, The Sun still concludes that the Model Y is one of the leaders in its class, and poses a simple question to UK buyers who are considering the pros and cons of booking a test drive: “Y-not?”

As of February 2022, the Tesla Model Y holds an Expert Rating 81%, based on 16 reviews published by the British media.

Please note that, while the reviews to date have mostly taken place on UK roads, they have been in left-hand drive models brought across from the Netherlands. The Model Y’s score may, therefore, move up or down by a few points once reviewers have a chance to sample proper UK-spec vehicles in more extensive road tests.

Model Y highlights Innovative on-board tech

Impressive performance and battery range

Tesla’s excellent Supercharger infrastructure

Family-friendly and spacious cabin Model Y lowlights Inconsistent build quality

Limited range of models

Model 3 is cheaper and better to drive

Poor ride quality

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £54,990 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Tesla Model Y is an all-electric family SUV that offers extra space and practicality over its Model 3 sibling.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The new all-electric Tesla Model Y SUV brings all the benefits of the Model 3, while offering extra space.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“At first glance, the Tesla Model Y looks like a jacked-up Model 3, for which you’ll pay a hefty extra amount, but a test drive reveals that this small SUV is more than the sum of its parts. To our mind, it’s also the best looking Tesla.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite some dynamic shortcomings and being too touchscreen-heavy, the Model Y is comfortably towards the top of the class, and with access to a charging network that’s still second to none.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Long Range

Score: 9 / 10

“The Tesla Model Y is an impressive EV, with rivals still seeming to be playing catch up in terms of the performance, range and technology. If you’re after a mid-sized SUV and want to make the move to electric, this has to be one of the best options.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Model Y Long Range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Tesla Model Y is a Model 3 with extra space and practicality – and it’s the electric crossover benchmark.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Tesla Model Y takes what makes the Model 3 great and adds SUV practicality.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Tesla Model Y is essentially a raised SUV version of the Model 3. It comes with the same blend of a great range, quirky software and Tesla’s brilliant global charging network.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed:

“Another appealing model from Tesla. Range, performance and practicality are all excellent, although the Model 3 can do a lot of what the Model Y does, and for a cheaper price.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“This is a Model 3 without the compromises of a saloon. It’s more family friendly with a practical hatchback and SUV-shaped body. It’s sure to be Tesla’s most desired car.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“On the road, it’s decent, but a Model 3 is better. Fast steering and acceleration mean the Model Y promises a sporty drive, but the lumpy ride quality and disappointing noise levels take the shine off somewhat.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Model Y Long Range

“It crashes over potholes, which in turn shatters the peace of the otherwise serene cabin. It’s further proof that Tesla is excellent when it comes to new tech but is still catching up on the basics of making cars.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Model Y Long Range

Score: 9 / 10

“The UK spec Model Y is pricier than expected, and on British roads it’s let down by an overly-stiff ride and a boomy, rattly cabin — particularly at low speeds — but if you opt for the smallest 19in wheels, that should be mitigated to some degree. As a package, owners are likely to be delighted.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Long Range

Score: 8 / 10

“Good rather than great, the Tesla Model Y offers much of the driving experience on the successful Model 3 but with more space – at the cost of efficiency and range. With so many good battery electric alternatives coming to market, it would pay to look around.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

““Everything you liked (and most of what you didn’t) in the Model 3, in a more practical shape. But not a pretty one.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Tesla Model Y is a Model 3 for the more family-minded buyer. It could be better to drive, but it stands out for performance, range and charging – and should hold its value brilliantly.”

Read review

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Tesla Model Y has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Tesla Model Y has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

