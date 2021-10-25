fbpx

Tesla Model Y
New model

Tesla Model Y crossover goes on sale in UK

Two versions, prices starting at £55K, on sale now and arriving in early 2022

Andrew Charman
Tesla has begun taking orders for its new Model Y, effectively a crossover version of the popular Model 3 employing the same technology, chassis and electric powertrain.

The Model Y will be available in two versions, dubbed Long Range AWD and Performance. The Long Range AWD version will arrive first, initial deliveries planned for early 2022 at prices starting from £54,990.

The AWD version offers an official driving range of up to 315 miles between charges. It employs separate electric motors in the front and rear axles, and while Tesla has not revealed power outputs, the car will sprint from 0 to 62mph in about five seconds.

Performance models will join the range in mid-2022 at prices from £64,995. Also using two motors, these will have around 50hp more than the AWD, dropping the 0-62mph time below four seconds.

The Model Y is slightly longer than the Model 3 but with a body 15cm higher. Interior features include a panoramic glass roof and a completely flat floor while among technology shared with the Model 3 are keyless entry using a smartphone, access to a host of features via a mobile app, and a 15-inch touchscreen providing all of the interior car controls.

  • Tesla Model Y interior
  • Tesla Model Y rear 34

Tesla offers an ‘autopilot’ system employing a host of cameras around the vehicle and including an advanced adaptive cruise control, lane-changing and automatic parking. The technology is a cost-extra option but is built into the car’s software but can be unlocked at a later date after the car has been purchased.

The Model Y will be compatible with Tesla’s expanding Supercharger network, a familiar sight in motorway service areas, and will also plug into Tesla’s new V3 Superchargers, which are said to be able to provide the equivalent of 1,000 miles of range per hour.

Prime rivals for the Tesla Model Y will include the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the recently introduced Audi Q4 e-tron – the Tesla promises both faster acceleration and a longer range than the Audi.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

