New model

Tesla unveils ‘futuristic’ Cybertruck electric pick-up truck

Launch marred by supposedly shatterproof windows breaking during demonstration

Tesla CyberTruck 01 | The Car Expert

Our commercial partners. Click on the logos for more information and special offers

Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 5
Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 6
Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 7
Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 8
Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 9
Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 10
Stuart Masson
Stuart Masson

Tesla has unveiled its first electric pickup truck – known as Cybertruck – at an event in Los Angeles.

However, it’s created headlines worldwide not for the bizarre styling of the vehicle but for a failed demonstration of the vehicle’s supposedly shatterproof armoured windows.

The futuristic-looking vehicle will apparently be released at the end of 2021, and with a range of up to 500 miles, although as with any Tesla launch it’s probably best to pencil it into your diary rather than using permanent ink.

Tesla says the vehicle has “more utility than a truck, with more performance than a sports car”, while company boss Elon Musk attempted to show its ruggedness during a live demonstration at the launch event in Los Angeles.

  • Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 1
  • Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 2
  • Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 3

Not as tough as it looks?

The launch will be best remembered for a bizarre series of demos that have immediately been mocked on social media around the world. Mr Musk first directed Tesla head of design, Franz von Holzhausen, to hit the door of the truck repeatedly with a sledgehammer, before suggesting it was nearly bulletproof.

However, when attempting to show off the Cybertruck’s supposedly shatterproof armoured glass by having Mr von Holzhausen throw a metal ball at it, the glass broke – in two attempts on separate windows.

   

This led a clearly sheepish Mr Musk to say “at least it didn’t go through” and that there was “room for improvement”.

Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 4

Tesla also said the top of the range, triple electric motor version of the Cybertruck would be capable of going from zero to 60 miles an hour in 2.9 seconds – comparable with many sports cars.

The truck will start at 39,900 dollars (£31,000) for the single motor version and can be pre-ordered in America now, Mr Musk said.

He had teased the idea of creating a truck for some time, first tweeting about building a truck in 2012, before including the idea in his so-called “master plan” for the company, published in 2016.

Mr Musk also referenced the unusual design of the Cybertruck last year, saying in an interview with Recode that the vehicle had taken on a “futuristic-like cyberpunk, ‘Blade Runner’” design.

As part of the announcement, Mr Musk also unveiled a quad bike built by the company, which can fit into the back of the Cybertruck and also be charged once there.

The Cybertruck is the fourth production model that Tesla has unveiled that is not actually available to buy, and the previous three are not likely to be hitting UK roads anytime soon. Earlier this year, the company revealed the Model Y crossover, while the next-generation Tesla Roadster and the Tesla Semi truck were revealed two years ago and have still yet to start production.

For the best independent and impartial car buying advice on the internet, always check with The Car Expert:

  • Subscribe to our newsletter for weekly tips and the latest offers from car manufacturers
  • Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to see our latest articles as soon as we publish them
  • Bookmark our site so you can check back regularly
Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.

Top car buying links

1. The ten golden rules of buying a car

2. I bought a car and now I need to cancel

3. Is my deposit refundable?

4. “Spares or repairs” and other dodgy dealer tricks

5. What is a deposit contribution?

6. The ten safest new cars for 2019

7. What is WLTP and how will it affect me?

8. How much does the average car cost to run?

9. Rejecting a car – your consumer rights

10. Used car warranty – your consumer rights

 

Top car finance links

1. Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) explained

2. Personal Contract Hire (PCH) explained

3. Hire Purchase (HP) explained

4. Car finance glossary

5. What documents do I need for car finance?

6. How to avoid finance and leasing penalty charges

7. Can I take out finance for someone else?

8. Understanding your credit history and credit score

9. The PCP “early upgrade” myth

10. How to understand a car finance quote

The Car Expert partners

Our commercial partners. Click on the logos for more information and special offers

Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 5
Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 6
Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 7
Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 8
Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 9
Tesla unveils 'futuristic' Cybertruck electric pick-up truck 10

Latest articles

Car reviews

Land Rover Discovery Sport review

The Land Rover Discovery Sport has been given a comprehensive update, covering almost every aspect of the car. Has it fixed the problems of the original model?
Read more
Driving

Calls made for zero tolerance on drink-driving

Calls are being made for a zero-tolerance policy towards drink-driving as a recent study confirmed that alcohol-related deaths are on the rise in the UK.
Read more
Car reviews

2020 Volkswagen Golf test drive

The outgoing Volkswagen Golf was still a near-class-leading model after seven years on sale, but the new 2020 model is a big leap forward again.
Read more
New model

Mercedes-Benz unveils second-generation GLA

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its latest GLA — the second generation of the A-Class-based crossover model.
Read more
Car industry news

Election nerves keep customers away from showrooms in November

Private new car sales were down by 6% in November compared to the same month last year, with the general election predictably causing havoc for retailers.
Read more

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Be the first to know

Would you like to stay up to date with The Car Expert?

Yes please

More new and updated cars

Model update

Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020

Vauxhall has revealed the first look at its facelifted Vauxhall Insignia, which is now only available in a liftback body style.
Read more
Model update

Updated Jaguar F-Type arrives with dramatic new look

Jaguar has revealed its new-look Jaguar F-Type coupe and convertible, bringing a striking new look to its sports car after six years...
Read more
New model

Audi unveils all-electric e-tron Sportback

Audi has revealed its latest all-electric vehicle – the e-tron Sportback – at the Los Angeles motor show this week.
Read more
New model

Tesla unveils ‘futuristic’ Cybertruck electric pick-up truck

Tesla has unveiled its first pickup truck – the Cybertruck – in an event that created headlines for a failed test of its supposedly shatterproof windows.
Read more

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2019 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.