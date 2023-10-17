The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2023

Using the power of our industry-leading Expert Rating Index, The Car Expert consistently highlights the most impressive, efficient and affordable cars available in the UK, to help readers find the best new cars to meet their needs. But what about the cars you should avoid?

By aggregating more than 15,000 new car reviews from 35 different media titles, our award-winning Expert Rating Index now includes more than 500 different cars across an automotive industry that is constantly trying to evolve and innovate with the times.

It’s inevitable that some new cars will struggle to compete. Often, these are older models that have fallen behind the curve as newer rivals have arrived, while other models have simply been sub-standard from the start.

Using the Expert Rating Index, we’ve listed the ten worst new cars on sale in the UK, as judged by the country’s top motoring websites.

All of these cars are (or have been) available for sale in 2023, although a few will be withdrawn or replaced before the end of the year. The good news is that you can pick most of these cars for a relative bargain – either brand new or second-hand – which makes them a lot more attractive.

Sitting at the bottom of the rankings in last year’s list, the Nissan e-NV200 Combi and Smart’s compact EQ range have now been retired. Six of the cars below have carried over their inclusion from this undistinguished list from last year, however.

With comprehensive review data backing the rankings below, you can be confident that this is the definitive guide to the worst new cars in the UK.

10th place: Subaru XV (47%)

On sale since 2017, the second-generation Subaru XV SUV has not had much love from the UK media. Journalists generally conclude that the XV is a competent car in isolation and, like most Subarus, it’s a highly capable off-roader. But if you rarely leave the bitumen, other choices in this segment are more practical, less expensive to buy and cheaper to run.

Powered by a mild hybrid petrol engine (‘e-Boxer’ in Subaru marketing parlance), improvements to the XV have made it slightly more appealing to UK buyers in recent years. But it’s not enough to make the Subaru XV stand out in the medium SUV class, a highly competitive segment that basically lists all the most popular family cars on sale today.

Subaru XV (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 47%

47% Expert Rating ranking: 67th out of 67 medium SUVs Fuel consumption: 36 mpg

36 mpg Starting price: £33,290

£33,290 Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles

9th place: Jeep Renegade (47%)

The Jeep Renegade is quite a unique choice in the small SUV class – it offers off-road solutions that no other car in the sector can quite manage. It should also be quite cheap to run daily, but beyond that, reviewers find little else to praise.

This chunky-looking crossover isn’t very fun to drive, its interior is cheap in places and cramped in the rear, motorway cruises produce plenty of wind noise and its three-star Euro NCAP safety rating is below-par compared to its rivals. The Renegade’s biggest issue, however, is its pricing. In a highly competitive small SUV sector, there are more comfortable and refined alternatives available for less money.

Jeep Renegade (2015 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 47%

47% Expert Rating ranking: 53rd out of 55 small SUVs Fuel consumption: 40 mpg

40 mpg Starting price: £30,030

£30,030 Warranty: Three years or 36,000 miles

8th place: SsangYong Rexton (46%)

Another accomplished off-roader, the robust second-generation SsangYong Rexton is a big improvement over its predecessor and is likely to pleasantly surprise those familiar with the brand, offering an enormous seven-seat interior with an upmarket fit and finish.

But most buyers are not too bothered with off-roading ability. If you’re looking for an SUV for the road, with car-like handling and great efficiency, then the Rexton is not for you. While it makes plenty of sense as an agricultural workhorse, the handling is heavy, the diesel engine can be expensive to run and several reviewers report that the Rexton is rather uncomfortable on tarmac, which can make long-distance journeys quite taxing.

SsangYong Rexton (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 46%

46% Expert Rating ranking: 38th out of 39 large SUVs Fuel consumption: 32 mpg

32 mpg Starting price: £39,500

£39,500 Warranty: Five years or 100,000 miles

7th place: BMW XM (44%)

A high-performance BMW model in the bottom ten? You’d better believe it. The expensive BMW XM is the most powerful car ever produced by BMW’s famed ‘M’ division, and beyond its divisive exterior design, reviewers conclusively agree that BMW’s engineers have missed the mark.

The XM is certainly a capable SUV, but several reviews have concluded that it offers the weakest driving experience of all the choices in the high-power BMW M family. The SUV has also been heavily criticised for its punishing ride, hesitant automatic gearbox and very poor fuel economy, which is even more disappointing when you consider its sky-high price tag.

And then, of course, there’s the styling…

BMW XM (2023 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 44%

44% Expert Rating ranking: 39th out of 39 large SUVs Fuel consumption: 14 mpg (petrol only), 46 mpg (with electric motor)

14 mpg (petrol only), 46 mpg (with electric motor) Starting price: £148,060

£148,060 Warranty: Three years or 1,000,000 miles

6th place: Fiat Panda (43%)

This is one Panda that we think actually should be extinct. On sale since 2012 and rarely updated since, the current-generation Fiat Panda has long passed its sell-by date – one of the oldest models on this list and well off the pace of newer vehicles in its class. This is highlighted by its abysmal zero-star Euro NCAP safety rating, with some of the worst scores ever recorded by the safety organisation.

It’s a shame that Fiat hasn’t given the Panda the significant updates needed to meet the evolving standards of modern cars in the years gone by, because the small hatchback is a great fit for tight inner-city streets, and it’s actually very reliable and cheap to run.

Fiat Panda (2012 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 43%

43% Expert Rating ranking: 40th out of 41 small cars Fuel consumption: 40 mpg

40 mpg Starting price: £14,740

£14,740 Warranty: Three years

5th place: Fiat Tipo (42%)

Another Fiat that has been widely criticised by the UK motoring media, the Tipo is the company’s competitor in the budget end of the crowded family hatchback class. In its favour, it has been commended for keen pricing, a spacious cabin and good levels of standard equipment.

However, the Tipo’s cheap price tag has caused compromises in other areas. It’s regarded by reviewers as dull to drive and cheaply fitted inside. The engine is not as efficient to run as other budget alternatives, which raises running costs in the long term.

The Tipo also has a sub-par three-star Euro NCAP safety rating and, when you look to sell it, the resale values won’t be very strong either. The hatchback will soon be discontinued and is currently only available new in the chunkier and top-spec Tipo Cross guise, which is more expensive than the standard model that was previously available.

Fiat Tipo (2016 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 42%

42% Expert Rating ranking: 53rd out of 53 medium cars Fuel consumption: 41 mpg

41 mpg Starting price: £29,245

£29,245 Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles

4th place: Abarth 695 (40%)

The quirky Abarth 695 hot hatch is the range-topping petrol model in the brand’s performance-focused range. Its punchy performance, sporty styling and exclusive limited-run model releases offer an exciting driving experience that far exceeds its humble Fiat 500 origins. It’s also available in hatchback and fabric roll-back roofed ‘convertible’ versions.

But, inevitably, an expensive high-performance version of a long-outdated city car platform comes with plenty of limitations. Practicality is unsurprisingly poor, especially if you buy the ‘Biposto’ two-seat mode, which trades the rear seats for a roll cage. But regardless of which version of the Abarth 695 you choose, reviewers tend to agree that you can have just as much fun in the more comfortable Ford Fiesta ST for thousands of pounds less.

Abarth 695 (2016 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 40%

40% Expert Rating ranking: 20th out of 20 hot hatches Fuel consumption: 35 mpg

35 mpg Starting price: £31,735

£31,735 Warranty: Three years

3rd place: MG 3 (40%)

MG has made large strides recently with its latest models, like the highly praised MG 4 electric family hatch, but the ageing MG 3 is a relic from previous generations. Originally launched in 2014 and facelifted in 2019, it has received fairly negative reviews throughout its lifespan.

The MG 3 has been praised for its affordability and extensive warranty, and did show some promise as the budget alternative in the supermini class. But that was before the arrival of the latest Dacia Sandero, which is a better car in every aspect for a slightly cheaper price.

Reviewers have marked down the MG 3 for its uninspiring driving experience, led by a wheezy and underpowered engine. They also report that the interior finish is cheap and that it lacks basic safety features and infotainment gadgets, culminating in a very underwhelming car.

MG 3 (2014 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 40%

40% Expert Rating ranking: 41st out of 41 small cars Fuel consumption: 43 mpg

43 mpg Starting price: £13,820

£13,820 Warranty: Seven years or 80,000 miles

2nd place: MG ZS (39%)

MG has been a sales success over the last few years, with the petrol-powered MG ZS leading that charge, but media reviewers haven’t been as kind as customers. The petrol ZS languishes with an Expert Rating score of just 39% – although the electric ZS EV version does markedly better, with a score of 58%.

One of the unique positives of the MG ZS is its seven-year new car warranty, and this budget SUV does offer great value for money, offering a starting price far lower than its rivals. However, MG has been outclassed again by Dacia, as the Dacia Duster is a better package than the MG ZS in every category, and all for a cheaper price.

Much like the MG 3 supermini, the MG ZS has received criticism from the UK media for its cheap build quality, poor safety rating and inferior engine quality. In summary, it’s good value but not really a great car.

MG ZS (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 39%

39% Expert Rating ranking: 54th out of 55 small SUVs Fuel consumption: 43 mpg

43 mpg Starting price: £17,820

£17,820 Warranty: Seven years or 80,000 miles

1st place: Ford EcoSport (38%)

Last, and actually least in this case, the Ford EcoSport is currently the lowest-ranked model in our Expert Rating Index. Recently discontinued, the small SUV has been poorly received by the UK motoring media from its 2013 launch until its retirement, as it’s a sub-standard package in pretty much every area.

The EcoSport was markedly improved by its 2017 facelift, which greatly improved its interior trim, exterior design, and tech feature line-up, but it still faced very tough competition from SUV alternatives with more value for money, more practical features, and better performance.

The 2020 arrival of the similarly sized, but vastly superior, Ford Puma made the EcoSport’s shortcomings even more apparent. The only real surprise is that it took three more years before the EcoSport was retired.