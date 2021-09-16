The best car subscription providers

One of the fastest-growing segments of the consumer automotive market is car subscription services. An enormous amount of investment is going on, with multiple car subscription providers entering the market in the expectation of considerable growth over the next few years.

Subscription schemes go under many different names: flexible lease or rental; long-term rental or long-term hire. The essential idea is that you have a car for as long as you like; from one month to several years. There is either no fee or a small charge to sign up and you can end the contract or swap the car when you feel like it, subject to conditions.

What kind of subscriptions are on offer?

The offerings are changing all the time, but car subscription providers can be divided into those from car makers, independent providers and rental companies. These are the top UK-based services available as of September 2021.

Car manufacturer subscription services

The few subscriptions run directly by car makers are currently at the premium end of the market.

Jaguar Land Rover: Pivotal

In 2018 Jaguar Land Rover launched Carpe (from the Latin Carpe Diem seize the day) as a 12-month unlimited mileage subscription aimed at high-mileage drivers who could sign up to a new Land Rover or Jaguar every 12 months. It was relaunched in 2020 as Pivotal, with a minimum 90-day term and monthly vehicle swaps possible.

There are multiple membership tiers and members can put their subscription on hold from month to month. A fresh vehicle arrives every six months. It’s £550 to join, then £750 to £1,600 a month, insurance included.

Volvo: Care by Volvo

Volvo’s Care by Volvo subscription went UK-wide in 2020. Customers can choose any model from the current Volvo line-up (built to order or from stock), assemble the monthly package on an app and try the car on a 30-day trial.

There’s no sign-up fee and then a three-month rolling contract. Insurance is not included and rates go from £559 to £799.

Genesis: Flexibility

Genesis is a new premium car brand from Hyundai, much like Lexus is to Toyota or Audi is to Volkswagen. Although it’s just getting started in Europe (it’s been around in the USA for several years), Genesis has already announced a subscription service called Flexibility.

No details are yet available for pricing or other T&Cs, so we’ll update this article once we have more information.

Multi-brand subscription providers

Independent car subscription providers are taking the lead on subscription services while car manufacturers are scrambling to sort themselves out. They offer vehicles from a number of brands, with various different offers and restrictions.

At this stage, the number of different models available on a subscription service are more limited than your choices with leasing or traditional dealer finance, but the list is growing all the time.

Cazoo*

URL: cazoo.co.uk

Cazoo is a name that will probably be familiar to you from its online used car sales business – along with its extensive advertising programme. The company is now moving into other areas of automotive retail, with a new car buying service to challenge the likes of We Buy Any Car, as well as a subscription offering for both new and used vehicles.

Recently, Cazoo acquired startup subscription service Drover, which had successfully partnered with several UK car suppliers. The service has now been rebranded and reworked as a Cazoo offering, and is set to expand significantly thanks to the company’s aggressive marketing programme.

Subscribers can choose from brands including Volkswagen, Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Hyundai and Toyota. While the full range isn’t displayed for each brand, Cazoo offers to find specific models.

Unlike car manufacturer subscription services, Cazoo’s offering isn’t just limited to new cars – you can choose a vehicle that’s up to three years old. Hires can be from one to 24 months and monthly costs are lower for longer durations.

There’s a one-time joining fee of £249 and 1,000 miles a month are included, along with comprehensive insurance cover (although you’ll need to pay extra to take your car abroad). In August 2021, prices started at £249 for a Fiat 500 on a 24-month contract.

Mycardirect*

URL: mycardirect.co.uk

Mycardirect is a new online car subscription service that offers new cars from a number of different brands. It may be a new company, but its team has extensive backgrounds in finance and leasing with major car companies.

Claiming to offer an all-inclusive and easy experience, Mycardirect currently has four locations in England but offer nationwide delivery. Mycardirect concentrates exclusively on new cars, rather than used. It also offers a selection of new vans, which is great for small businesses that may not need a van all-year-round, or may need an additional vehicle for a short-term contract.

Insurance isn’t included in the advertised prices, so you’ll need to sort that out yourself. As of September 2021, prices kick off at £397/month for an all-electric Renault Zoe on a six-month contract.

Wagonex

URL: wagonex.co.uk

Wagonex is one of the original car subscription providers, founded in London in 2016 and now based in Cardiff. Wagonex says its reasoning for developing a subscription platform was for “the ability to have an SUV for the winter and convertible for the summer”. The company has a selection vehicles available from more than 20 different manufacturers (although no convertibles, ironically).

Like other subscription offerings, there’s no hefty upfront payment. Instead, there’s a small refundable deposit. Road tax and maintenance are covered, although insurance is not included in the monthly fee. Terms can be anything from one month to two years.

Cocoon

URL: cocoonvehicles.co.uk

Cocoon Vehicles describes itself as a family business based in Derbyshire and operates short-term leases from one to three months or subscriptions. It doesn’t sell insurance and you can rent convertibles and performance cars.

A minimum of 1,000 miles is included and the lowest monthly subscription starts at £598.80 for an Audi A1 Sportback on a minimum 90-day contract (as of September 2021).

Electric car subscriptions

If you’re not sure about whether you could commit to an electric car yet, a subscription could be just right for you.

Many car manufacturers and subscription providers see a subscription service providing a gateway to electric car ownership, giving customers the opportunity to live with an electric vehicle for a few weeks or months before making any major financial commitment. These services specialise in EV subscriptions.

Onto

URL: on.to

Onto claims to be the UK’s biggest electric car subscription service. You choose your model – which can be new or up to three years old – according to a monthly charge with one-month rents possible. There’s no set-up fee, but a £49 delivery charge. Access to UK public charging points via BP Pulse, Shell and Tesla superchargers is included. If you charge at home, it’s on your bill.

Insurance for one person (for over 25s) is included. The subscription is all run by an app on your phone, which also then acts as the key to the car. The Onto range starts with the Renault Zoe and runs up to Audis, Jaguars and Teslas. Prices in April 2021 started at £389 for a Zoe.

Elmo

URL: elmodrive.com

Elmo is a rival to Onto and its subscriptions differ in that users can make up a bundle of options. Open to drivers over 30, all advertised prices include the monthly cost of the vehicle, comprehensive insurance, breakdown cover, road tax and a carbon offset contribution. You can choose to add on a home charge point, renewable home energy and a public charging membership.

Subscribers have to commit to a minimum three-month rental, then they can be for one to six months. Brands available or coming soon as of April 2021 were from MG, Renault, Nissan and Fiat. There was a one-off £95 admin fee, delivery free within 50 miles from the supplier. A Renault Zoe is advertised from £379 a month.

Long-term rental options

Given that subscriptions are like long rentals, some traditional rental companies also offer short-term or long-term deals and the potential to swap from a supermini to an MPV or a van when you need one.

However, if you’re set on a specific car, these schemes may not be for you as the car advertised is billed as ‘or similar’. You are renting a size and type, not a specific model.

Sixt+

URL: sixt.co.uk/plus

Sixt+ is an all-inclusive subscription which allows you to swap once a month on a rolling contract which must be renewed every three months. The one-off set up fee is £249 and prices start at £429.

Hertz 28+

URL: hertz.co.uk/p/hertz28

Hertz 28+ (for the minimum hire of 28 days) is similar to Sixt’s offering, with a few differences. It includes an additional driver, a free monthly valet and you can use own insurance. Hertz 28+ prices are not displayed on the website but but subject to an enquiry.

Additional reporting by Stuart Masson.

* The Car Expert has commercial partnerships with Cazoo and Mycardirect. If you click through to their websites, we may receive a small commission. We do not receive any payment or commission if you proceed with any subscription or hire agreement.