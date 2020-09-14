News

The Car Expert is moving on up

New board appointment to drive growth

Stuart Masson

The Car Expert is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Williams from Digital Warrior as Board Advisor.

Lee will work with Stuart Masson, Director, to scale The Car Expert’s aggregated ratings consumer information.

Lee has an extensive and successful digital platform growth history. He has founded, fast-tracked and worked on M&A in marketplaces around the world with brands including Auto Trader and PistonHeads. 

Award-winning thecarexpert.co.uk has seen a surge of in-market car buyers visiting the site, achieving record-breaking numbers up by 25% year-on-year in the past 90 days. 

Over 1.5 million people visited The Car Expert in the past 12 months to get independent, impartial advice on buying, financing, insuring and maintaining a new or used car, all underpinned by our innovative and constantly growing Expert Rating aggregator.

Lee said: “The team at The Car Expert has done an amazing job to attract such a large quality in-market audience, all of which is natural brand and search traffic. The commercial engagement rates and page session times are remarkable. The Expert Rating’s current algorithmic model and future plans deliver a truly brilliant consumer proposition, both for the website and as a licensed product for the automotive digital ecosystem.

“It will improve conversion funnels and brand propositions like no other content. I am very excited to be working with the team to fast-track the proposition and scale the business.”

Stuart said : “We’ve spent the past nine years developing and refining The Car Expert to provide the UK’s best source of independent, impartial car buying and ownership advice. Our unique Expert Rating aggregator, which we have built over the past two years, brings a fresh new approach to new car reviews that is really resonating with UK car buyers.

“We now have the opportunity to take the site to the next level, and are delighted that Lee is joining us to help make that happen.”

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.

