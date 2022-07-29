fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search

The Car Expert scoops ‘Best Automotive Website’ honour at annual Newspress Awards

The Car Expert is recognised for its comprehensive consumer advice and innovative Expert Rating Index

28 July 2022

Newspress Awards 2022 – Best automotive website winner
  • ‘Best Automotive Website’ award for UK’s most comprehensive consumer advice site
  • Awards held at Bicester Heritage covered twenty-two categories across automotive journalism and PR
  • The Car Expert was recognised for its comprehensive consumer advice and innovative Expert Rating Index

The Car Expert has taken home the ‘Best Automotive Website’ prize at the annual Newspress Awards.  

Twenty-two winners from automotive journalism and PR were announced at the sixth Newspress Awards, held this year at Bicester Heritage.

The awards, now established as among the most coveted and competitive in the industry, were held at the popular Oxfordshire automotive campus and hosted by the voice of the National Lottery, Alan Dedicoat.

Voted as the UK’s ‘Best Automotive Website’, The Car Expert was recognised for its comprehensive consumer advice and innovative Expert Rating Index.

The judging panel commented: “The Car Expert, with its informative and factual offering, did the business this year. Its extremely comprehensive menu covers all the bases, is easy to search and is bang up to date, particularly on electrification.

“The Expert Rating Index is that rarest of things – a good new idea that has genuine potential. The website is easy on the eye and user-friendly and that’s what tipped the balance.”

The latest honour helps The Car Expert to deliver even more value for its commercial partners, providing a platform to give consumers access to offers and savings to reduce the cost of motoring. 

Stuart Masson, Editorial Director at The Car Expert, said: “It’s a great honour to be recognised as the UK’s best automotive website, and a fantastic reward for all of the work the team has put in to develop our unique Expert Rating Index

“The last two years have been a period of great growth for us. We’re still working hard on future developments, with even more additions to the Expert Rating Index coming this year to further enhance its value to car buyers. We’re also in the process of bringing the same high-quality advice and rating data to our sister site, The Van Expert, to provide crucial guidance for SMEs running vans and pick-ups.

“Many thanks to the judging panel for their recognition and to Newspress for supporting the automotive media with these awards.”

ENDS

The Car Expert
Founded in 2011, The Car Expert is the UK’s most comprehensive automotive consumer advice site. With an audience of over two million readers a year, The Car Expert provides independent and impartial advice on every aspect of buying, financing, owning, and selling new or used vehicles.

The Rotten Tomatoes equivalent for the automotive world, The Car Expert consolidates reviews from 30 of the UK’s top automotive websites to create the Expert Rating Index. Bringing together science and data analysis, the index calculates a weighted average to give an aggregated score – Expert Rating – that is comparable across different brands and models.

Winner of the ‘Best Automotive Website’ at the 2022 Newspress Awards, The Expert Rating Index factors in the age of each review, so that newer reviews carry more weight than older reviews. It also breaks down the complex web of different scoring systems that various websites use in their reviews.

The Car Expert has logged over 13,000 reviews covering more than 400 cars and over 50 manufacturers, with its Expert Rating Index now trusted as the gold standard for rating and ranking new cars in the UK.

For media enquiries, please contact Performance Communications:
Melissa Lodge: melissa@performancecomms.com
Richard Tanner: richard@performancecomms.com

The Car Expert staff
The Car Expert staffhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk

Best car rankings

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites.

We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved