28 July 2022

‘Best Automotive Website’ award for UK’s most comprehensive consumer advice site

Awards held at Bicester Heritage covered twenty-two categories across automotive journalism and PR

The Car Expert was recognised for its comprehensive consumer advice and innovative Expert Rating Index

The Car Expert has taken home the ‘Best Automotive Website’ prize at the annual Newspress Awards.

Twenty-two winners from automotive journalism and PR were announced at the sixth Newspress Awards, held this year at Bicester Heritage.

The awards, now established as among the most coveted and competitive in the industry, were held at the popular Oxfordshire automotive campus and hosted by the voice of the National Lottery, Alan Dedicoat.

Voted as the UK’s ‘Best Automotive Website’, The Car Expert was recognised for its comprehensive consumer advice and innovative Expert Rating Index.

The judging panel commented: “The Car Expert, with its informative and factual offering, did the business this year. Its extremely comprehensive menu covers all the bases, is easy to search and is bang up to date, particularly on electrification.

“The Expert Rating Index is that rarest of things – a good new idea that has genuine potential. The website is easy on the eye and user-friendly and that’s what tipped the balance.”

The latest honour helps The Car Expert to deliver even more value for its commercial partners, providing a platform to give consumers access to offers and savings to reduce the cost of motoring.

Stuart Masson, Editorial Director at The Car Expert, said: “It’s a great honour to be recognised as the UK’s best automotive website, and a fantastic reward for all of the work the team has put in to develop our unique Expert Rating Index.

“The last two years have been a period of great growth for us. We’re still working hard on future developments, with even more additions to the Expert Rating Index coming this year to further enhance its value to car buyers. We’re also in the process of bringing the same high-quality advice and rating data to our sister site, The Van Expert, to provide crucial guidance for SMEs running vans and pick-ups.

“Many thanks to the judging panel for their recognition and to Newspress for supporting the automotive media with these awards.”

The Car Expert

Founded in 2011, The Car Expert is the UK’s most comprehensive automotive consumer advice site. With an audience of over two million readers a year, The Car Expert provides independent and impartial advice on every aspect of buying, financing, owning, and selling new or used vehicles.

The Rotten Tomatoes equivalent for the automotive world, The Car Expert consolidates reviews from 30 of the UK’s top automotive websites to create the Expert Rating Index. Bringing together science and data analysis, the index calculates a weighted average to give an aggregated score – Expert Rating – that is comparable across different brands and models.

Winner of the ‘Best Automotive Website’ at the 2022 Newspress Awards, The Expert Rating Index factors in the age of each review, so that newer reviews carry more weight than older reviews. It also breaks down the complex web of different scoring systems that various websites use in their reviews.

The Car Expert has logged over 13,000 reviews covering more than 400 cars and over 50 manufacturers, with its Expert Rating Index now trusted as the gold standard for rating and ranking new cars in the UK.

