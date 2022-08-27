With inflation beginning to bite, we’re all looking for a bargain wherever we can find it – and it’s no different when it comes to searching for a new set of wheels. So we’ve pulled together a comprehensive list of the cheapest new cars on sale in 2022.

Global supply shortages have made new cars more expensive across the board in recent months. But, while the consumer outlook is rather gloomy at the moment, there are still some great value-for-money options on sale that can get you from A to B and beyond without breaking the bank.

Whether you are on the lookout for a brand-new affordable city car, family hatchback, high-riding SUV or a seven-seater people carrier, this definitive guide presents the cheapest new cars you can find on the market in the UK right now. Unsurprisingly, almost all of these vehicles are classed as either small cars or small SUVs, with just one larger vehicle in the medium SUV category.

We also compare the car price with how the cars rank on our award-winning Expert Rating Index, which currently tracks and ranks 37 small cars from 21 different car manufacturers, and 49 small SUVs from 28 different manufacturers. These may be the cheapest new cars on sale, but are they actually any good? Well, the results are mixed…

Please note all that pricing listed below is directly from the manufacturer, and accurate as of August 2022. New car prices increase gradually over time, and we will update this article as frequently as we can to keep this list accurate. All fuel consumption and road tax information relates to the cheapest trim and engine combination on offer. All Expert Rating scores are correct as of August 2022.

City cars

Kia Picanto – from £12,250

The title of Britain’s cheapest new car frequently changes hands, but for now it belongs to the pint-sized Kia Picanto. Now in its third generation, this award-winning city car has received a rather mixed bag of review scores since its 2017 – praised for its interior quality and driving dynamics, but criticised for its low three-star Euro NCAP crash safety rating. Kia’s smallest model currently holds a very good Expert Rating of 73%, and comes with a seven-year warranty from the manufacturer.

Kia Picanto (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 73%

73% Expert Rating ranking: 11th of 37 Fuel consumption: 59 mpg

59 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Seven years or 100,000 miles

Hyundai i10 – from £13,430

The Hyundai i10 is another well-regarded compact runaround available on a budget. Built on the same platform as the Kia Picanto above, it shares many of the same traits – high levels of quality for the money, but a middling three-star Euro NCAP safety rating. Like the Picanto, the Hyundai i10 currently holds a very good Expert Rating of 73%, and comes with a five-year warranty from the manufacturer.

Hyundai i10 (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 73%

73% Expert Rating ranking: 10th of 37 Fuel consumption: 57 mpg

57 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Five years, unlimited mileage

Volkswagen Up – from £13,940

The Volkswagen Up has been the benchmark for the city car class for a decade, and is still affordably priced – three-door versions cost under £14k, while four-door versions cost a few hundred pounds more. The Up was originally awarded a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP when it was launched, but this was downgraded to three stars in recent years. The Up currently holds an Expert Rating of 80%, which means it is the top-ranked small car in our Expert Rating Index, out of 37 cars currently listed.

Volkswagen Up (2012 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 80%

80% Expert Rating ranking: 1st of 37 Fuel consumption: 55 mpg

55 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles

Fiat 500 – from £14,675

The positively ancient Fiat 500 is still on sale (alongside the all-new electric 500e) and is currently the most affordable mild hybrid car on the market, which helps give it the lowest fuel consumption of any car on this list. The 500 can also be specced with an array of personalisation options – perfect for those looking to express their individuality. That said, the 500 has been criticised for its poor ride comfort and its lack of advanced safety features, with a three-star Euro NCAP safety rating. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 55%, which ranks it a lowly 33rd out of 37 small cars on our award-winning Expert Rating Index

Fiat 500 (2015 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 55%

55% Expert Rating ranking: 33rd of 37 Fuel consumption : 61 mpg

61 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Three years

Toyota Aygo X – from £15,405

The new kid on the city car block, the Toyota Aygo X has been highlighted as a well-equipped value-for-money package that is rather roomy by small car standards. According to Euro NCAP, it is also the safest city car on this list – a four-star rating, thanks to safety tech that helps prevent crash scenarios in the first place. The Aygo X currently holds a middling Expert Rating of 63%. It comes with a generous ten-year warranty, but you need to service the car at a Toyota dealership to keep this warranty active.

Toyota Aygo X (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 63%

63% Exper Rating ranking: 26th of 37 Fuel consumption: 56 mpg

56 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Ten years or 100,000 miles

Hatchbacks

Dacia Sandero – from £12,595

If you are on the lookout for a proper bargain, Dacia needs to be on your shortlist. As the cheapest family hatchback on the market, buying a Dacia Sandero gives you a lot of car for your coin, and the car is genuinely competitive with the other budget options on this list. This low price point is reflected by the car’s cheap interior however, as well as its dismal two-star Euro NCAP safety rating. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 74%.

Dacia Sandero (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 74%

74% Expert Rating ranking: 9th of 37 Fuel consumption : 53 mpg

53 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles

Citroën C3 – from £12,995

In an effort to fill the void left by the discontinued C1 city car, Citroën introduced a new entry-level model to its C3 hatchback range this year, which is quite a bargain for those that are impressed by the french brand’s distinctive styling. The C3 has received a mixed bag of review scores since its 2017 arrival – praised for the personalisation options on offer, but criticised for sub-par driving dynamics and limited practicality. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 62%.

Citroën C3 (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 62%

62% Expert Rating ranking: 27th of 37 Fuel consumption : 51 mpg

51 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles

MG 3 – from £13,295

Reborn MG has established itself as a competitive budget brand, but the MG 3’s engines are not very efficient. Despite being one of the cheapest new cars around, the ageing MG 3 hatchback has a higher fuel consumption than any car on this list, and reviewers have not been impressed with the car’s cheap interior, bumpy ride, and three-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The MG 3 currently holds a poor Expert Rating of 43%, which puts it second-last on our definitive rankings of teh best and worst small cars, but does come with a seven-year warranty.

MG 3 (2014 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 43%

43% Expert Rating ranking: 36th of 37 Fuel consumption : 43 mpg

43 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Seven years or 80,000 miles

Fiat Panda – from £14,085

On sale for over a decade now, the Fiat Panda has been commended for its versatility as both as inner-city runaround and as an off-roader (4×4 versions). Unfortunately, Fiat has not updated the car’s safety features since its initial launch a decade ago, which has led Euro NCAP to award the hatchback its worst-possible crash test rating – zero stars. The Panda holds a poor Expert Rating of 50%, which ranks it a lowly 34th out of 37 new small cars. Considering its age, we expect this Panda to be extinct before long.

Fiat Panda (2012 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 50%

50% Expert Rating ranking: 34th of 37 Fuel consumption : 57 mpg

57 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Three years

Kia Rio – from £14,900

Built on the same foundations as the Hyundai i20, but available for nearly £5k less, the Kia Rio is a competent but rather forgettable member of the supermini class – reviewers report that it will get you from A to B without any hassle, but doesn’t exactly excel in any one area. Its three-star Euro NCAP safety rating is also a concern, but Kia does offer a seven-year warranty. The Rio currently holds an Expert Rating of 57%, putting down in 32nd place near the bottom of the small car rankings.

Kia Rio (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 57%

57% Expert Rating ranking: 32nd of 37 Fuel consumption : 54 mpg

54 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Seven years or 100,000 miles

Suzuki Swift – from £15,499

The Suzuki Swift has earned praise for its surprisingly roomy interior and funky exterior looks. Importantly for your wallet, the Swift is one of the most fuel-efficient cars on this list – keeping running costs low year after year. However, the Swift’s boot is rather small when compared to its rivals, and its three-star Euro NCAP safety rating – while similar to other cars on this list – is nothing special. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 60%.

Suzuki Swift (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 60%

60% Expert Rating ranking: 31st of 37 Fuel consumption : 60 mpg

60 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles

SUVs and people carriers

Dacia Duster – from £15,295

The cheapest new SUV you can currently buy, the Dacia Duster has received a wide range of review scores, ranging from outstanding to outright recommendations not to buy one. It’s an honest and unpretentious SUV, but some journalists point to the car’s sluggish driving dynamics. Again, it has an average three-star Euro NCAP safety rating. After its mid-life facelift at the end of last year, the Duster currently holds an Expert Rating of 65%, putting very much in the middle of the midfield for small SUVs.

Dacia Duster (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 65%

65% Expert Rating ranking: 28th of 49 Fuel consumption : 46 mpg

46 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles

Dacia Jogger – from £16,645

Although the Duster is very affordable, the Dacia Jogger might be the best value-for-money option on this list. A seven-seat SUV-cum people carrier for less than £17k? No other new car is as spacious or versatile for the money. However, the interior materials are about as cheap as the Jogger’s price tag, and it carries a woeful one-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The Jogger currently holds an Expert Rating of 76%, which puts it 13th out of 57 medium SUVs we currently track.

Dacia Jogger (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating: 76%

76% Expert Rating ranking: 13th of 57 medium SUVs Fuel consumption : 49 mpg

49 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles

MG ZS – from £17,295

Although it’s quite spacious and comes with a seven-year warranty, the MG ZS has received rather poor media reviews. Critics point to its unsophisticated on-board tech and its dated interior design. The engine options are both underpowered and thirsty, meaning that the ZS will cost more to run than some other options on this list. The MG ZS currently holds an Expert Rating of 45%, which is markedly lower than the score held by the electric version of the ZS, and puts it second-last in our small SUV rankings.

MG ZS (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 45%

45% Expert Rating ranking: 48th of 49 Fuel consumption : 42.7 mpg

42.7 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Seven years or 80,000 miles

Nissan Juke – from £20,420

The smallest SUV option in the Nissan family, the second-generation Juke has had a warm reception from the motoring media – regarded as a definite improvement over its predecessor. Although it’s practical and spacious, most reviewers conclude that the Juke’s entry-level engine option lacks punch. The most fuel-efficient SUV on this list, the Nissan Juke currently holds an Expert Rating of 65%.

Nissan Juke (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 65%

65% Expert Rating ranking: 29th of 49 Fuel consumption : 54 mpg

54 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Three years, unlimited mileage

Hyundai Bayon – from £20,530

A mild hybrid as standard, the Hyundai Bayon has been highlighted for its decent fuel economy, a roomy and practical interior, and the generous amount of tech that is included with the entry-level Bayon package. Like the Juke however, the Bayon struggles to stand out in a crowded small SUV market, as a number of slightly more expensive rivals offer better engine performance and more interior refinement. This Hyundai currently holds an Expert Rating of 67%, putting it firmly in the midfield of the small SUV rankings.

Hyundai Bayon (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 67%

67% Expert Rating ranking: 23rd of 49 Fuel consumption : 53 mpg

53 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Five years, unlimited mileage

SEAT Arona – from £20,730

The high-riding SUV sibling of the popular Ibiza hatchback, the SEAT Arona offers the on-board tech and driving dynamics of more expensive Volkswagen Group models at a sizable discount. Reviewers conclude that the Arona has a polished interior and a fun driving experience, but a few of them concede that there are more spacious small SUVs on the market. On sale since 2017, the SEAT Arona currently holds a very good Expert Rating of 74%, just edging its sister from Skoda, the Kamiq. It also has an excellent five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

SEAT Arona (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 74%

74% Expert Rating ranking: 7th of 49 Fuel consumption : 52 mpg

52 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles

Skoda Kamiq – from £21,305

The final entrant in our list of cheapest new cars and SUVs, the Skoda Kamiq is another value-for-money SUV option from a Volkswagen Group brand, which is both roomy and comfortable, but not especially interesting when compared to class leaders like the Ford Puma. This keenly-priced Skoda currently holds an Expert Rating of 74%, just fractionally behind its SEAT Arona sister, and an equally excellent five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Skoda Kamiq (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 74%

74% Expert Rating ranking: 8th of 49 Fuel consumption : 52 mpg

52 mpg Road Tax: £165 per year

£165 per year Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles

