Buying a car is a big purchase so it’s important you choose the right car for you. A key way to figure out if you like a car – or if you really don’t – is to take it for a test drive.

Driving the specific car you’re looking to purchase helps to identify any potential issues with the vehicle and creates an opportunity to ask questions if you’re unsure of anything. However, dealers have seen that fewer and fewer people are choosing to test drive a car before buying.

If you’re looking at buying a car privately, the seller should be willing to let you drive the car before buying. If they’re not, this is a fairly big red flag. We’d strongly recommend walking away, so check with the seller before wasting your time going to look at the car in the first place.

Remember, a test drive isn’t a commitment to purchase a vehicle, so don’t feel pressured to buy the car you drive. There are hundreds of thousands of cars for sale in the UK right now so if this car isn’t right for you, there will be others. A test drive is as much about deciding that you don’t like a car as it is about deciding that you do, so don’t be afraid to walk away if you’re not completely satisfied – or you just want some time to think it over.

Let’s take a look at how to get the most out of your test drive.

What to look for when test driving a car

When you’ve decided your budget, make sure to only test drive vehicles that fall within this price bracket. Dealers inevitably want to sell more expensive cars so don’t give yourself the opportunity to fall in love with something that blows your budget.

Test drives generally last around half an hour, but if a salesperson is with you and you need longer, ask for some more time. Some garages offer 24- or 48-hour test drives, so ask the dealership if this is something they offer.

Try to drive the car on the kind of journeys you would normally take. If motorway commuting is how the car will be used, drive it on the motorway at speed to see if it’s suitable for this. It’s not always possible but try to drive uphill to see how the vehicle copes and if there are speed bumps nearby, try these to check the suspension.

This is an opportunity to fully test the car so try braking hard to make sure the brakes feel reliable. Also, create an opportunity to park and reverse, this will give you an idea of the turning circle and visibility.

Most importantly, a test drive is to establish how you feel about the car. You’re not trying to review the car like a motoring journalist, but getting a feel for what you like and don’t like about it. If there’s something that you find immediately annoying or uncomfortable, it’s far better to discover that before handing over all your money…

Taking a friend or family member with you can be helpful for a second opinion, but ultimatey it’s you that will end up driving the car everyday so you need to be happy with it. Compare it to similar cars you’ve driven before and see if you’re comfortable driving it.

Familiarise yourself with all the major controls before setting off

Top tips

A test drive starts in the car park. If you’re looking at a used car rather than a new car, this is where you can spot any obvious issues – even if you have zero interest or understanding in cars.

The first thing to check is whether the vehicle is warm. Touch the bonnet to make sure it’s cold. A warm car could be an attempt to hide ignition problems, you always want to test drive a cold car and be the one to start it.

Before you set off, walk around the car to check for any damage. Check all the external lights work and take a look at the wheels. Any major scratches or gouges out of the wheels could mean the vehicle doesn’t drive completely straight.

As well as looking for specific problems, you’re also looking at general practicalities. Open the boot or tailgate to see how practical the space is for your needs. Climb into the rear seats to see how easy they are to access, especially if you are going to be carrying passengers in the back.

Inside, adjust your seat so that you’re comfortable and set the mirrors correctly. Check for visibility all round, both by looking over your shoulder and using the mirrors. Some cars are not great for short or tall drivers, so you’ll know in seconds whether or not you actually fit comfortably.

If there’s anything you definitely need to take in the car when you drive, bring those along to your test drive. Common examples are car seats and golf clubs – both bulky items that often don’t fit comfortably in many cars.

Play with the buttons and get familiar with the controls before you set off, rather than waiting until after you’re already driving down the road. If it has a display or touchscreen, try the features to see how easy it is to use. You could even set a destination in the satnav to see how intuitive it is.

Once you’ve set off, you’re again looking for general qualities as well as specific issues if the car you’re driving is the exact car you’re potentially buying. Turn the radio down to listen for any unusual noises – these could be knocking, whining or rattling sounds. In cars with a manual gearbox, feel for where the clutch bites. If it’s quite high, this could be a sign of a worn clutch.

As well as listening for any obvious issues on a used car, keep in mind what you can see and smell. Odd smells and smoke can be signs of underlying problems. When testing the brakes, make sure the car stops in a straight line. This is important whilst driving the car too, if it veers off to one side or it feels like the steering wheel is pulling this could be a tracking issue.

On the road, don’t be afraid to drive the car how you normally would. Create opportunities to get it up to speed and see how gear changes feel. Try driving around bends or roundabouts to see how the steering responds and if there’s any vibrations through the steering wheel.

If you’re driving a car near your home, it may be a good idea to drop past your house to make sure it fits in the driveway or garage. You’d be surprised how often buyers get home with their new car to find it doesn’t fit in the garage…

Above all, take your time. Don’t let anyone rush the process. It can be a lot to think about so make sure you’re satisfied with your experience of the car before taking the next steps.

“Nice car. Shame it doesn’t fit in our driveway.”

What to do after a test drive

If you think of any questions during the drive, ask the dealer or owner afterwards for clarification. It’s okay to think about your decision – taking a test drive doesn’t mean the vehicle needs to be bought there and then. Make some notes and take pictures so you can remember how you felt and what the car was like to drive.

If you’re unsure about the model, try another car to compare and see which one you like best. It’s also a good idea to go back with someone else to test drive the same car again. For example, if it will be used as a family car, take your children with you to see how functional it is.

Test driving an electric car

The same checklist applies when test driving an electric car. The main thing to keep in mind is the condition of the battery in used electric vehicles. On a test drive, put all the electrical components on, like heating, lights and the radio to see how this affects the estimated range.

At the start, take note of the mileage or reset the trip to track how many miles you travel and look at the estimated range. At the end compare the number of miles travelled with the how much the estimated range dropped by.

If there’s a significant difference between the two, this could be a sign of a battery that doesn’t hold its charge as well anymore. A difference of a few miles is okay, as range can be influenced by driving styles and the sort of roads you’re driving on.

Insurance for test drives

Car dealerships have their own insurance policies which should cover you for test drives. It’s always worth asking though to make sure what level of cover this is. Generally a salesperson will come with you and put trade plates on the vehicle for the drive.

You’re not insured to drive a private seller’s vehicle unless your insurance policy states that you can drive other cars with the owner’s permission. This is referred to as DOC. Alternatively, temporary insurance can be purchased for the duration of the test drive – some companies offer insurance for as little as an hour. It’s well worth considering, as a test drive is a crucial component of purchasing a car.

