Top ten winter driving myths debunked

We have all set off on winter journeys in freezing temperatures and, if you travel to work every morning, you are likely used to the routine once December rolls around; defrost the car, set off a few minutes earlier, and drive with caution, on the lookout for blankets of snow and icy roads.

But can you de-ice your car using hot water? Does your car need a few minutes to warm up before driving off? Do you turn into the skid to correct your car sliding on the road?

We have developed plenty of myths about driving safely in adverse conditions, and with snow already falling and Christmas not too far around the corner, we have debunked ten of the most common beliefs about winter driving and maintenance. Were your notions around car journeys in the cold season TRUE or FALSE? Find out below.

1. Salted roads are fine to drive on as you would normally. FALSE – setting off in snowy conditions on a road that is already gritted with salt can give you piece of mind, but you should still travel at a lower speed than you would normally and take extra care. Salt does not dissolve ice immediately, and needs cars driving over it to turn it into an effective solution. In addition, salted roads can refreeze, and any part of the road ahead could potentially be untreated. 2. Your engine can freeze, and can get damaged when you try to start it up. TRUE – if your car suddenly stops working in very cold temperatures, there is a good chance that your engine has frozen, but trying to run the engine to warm it up is definitely not a good idea. Turning the engine over could cause it to overheat, so park your car somewhere warm and wait a few days for your engine to properly thaw before starting it again. To help avoid frozen engines, add a 50-50 mix of anti-freeze and water to the engine’s cooling system. 3. Should your car start skidding on icy roads, turn into the skid to try to correct it. TRUE – should you encounter a skid while driving, you should gently turn the steering wheel in the direction of the skid. For example, if your car has started to slide to the left, then gently turn the wheel to the left. Although it can be quite the alarming situation, try not to panic. Slamming the brakes will only make the skidding worse, and overcorrecting by steering too much could cause your car to spin. Remember your speed; If you are starting to skid, it’s a sign that you are driving too fast for the road conditions. 4. Stopping distances can be twice as long in snowy and icy conditions. FALSE – stopping distances are indeed longer, but many drivers are not prepared for just how much longer they can be. Depending on your car and its tyres, stopping distances can be ten times longer in on winter roads. You can increase your car’s traction and braking distance in cold temperatures by fitting winter tyres (and snow sock covers for those tyres in more snowy conditions), which have deeper grooves than standard tyres.

*The Car Expert has a commercial partnership with WhoCanFixMyCar.com. If you click through to their website, we may receive a small commission. We do not receive any payment or commission if you proceed with any servicing plan.