Toyota Auris (2013 – 2019)

The Toyota Auris is a compact family hatchback that first arrived in the UK in 2013, and was replaced by the Toyota Corolla in early 2019. There is also an estate version called the Auris Touring Sport.

Originally available with a choice of petrol, diesel and hybrid engine options, the diesel models were discontinued not long after the model’s facelift in 2015. This mid-life facelift included exterior design tweaks, an interior trim and tech overhaul, some suspension tuning and new engines.

Offering practical, fuss-free transport at an affordable price, the Toyota Auris was the first family hatchback and estate car to offer a petrol-electric hybrid option on the UK market, and many reviewers commented that the facelifted model was starting to show its age as the model headed towards the end of its life. Carbuyer explained that, while the Auris had generous levels of equipment as standard, the interior looked “a little old-fashioned and incohesive”.

Many motoring outlets described the Auris’s exterior design as “dull”, even after its mid-life makeover, and not many were fans of the car’s performance or driving dynamics, either. “In terms of handling abilities and outright desirability”, Parkers commented, “it’s still behind plenty of other five-door family hatchbacks for kerb appeal and outright value.”

That said, the Auris did manage to stand out from the crowd during its tenure. While not being particularly sporty in any sense, the Auris Touring Sports one of the only hybrid estate car options available in the UK – rivals like Vauxhall, Ford, SEAT and Volkswagen did not offer a direct competitor.

While the Auris lacked the flair of mainstream rivals like the Ford Focus, SEAT Leon and Volkswagen Golf, reviewers agreed that it was an inoffensive value-for-money proposition and a dependable, well-built family car – no doubt helped by Toyota’s reputation for reliability.

As Car Keys concluded, “if you expect nothing more of your car than you would of your washing machine, then the Toyota Auris is a perfectly sensible option.”

No longer in production but available on the used market, the Toyota Auris holds an Expert Rating of 55% based on 48 UK reviews as of March 2022. This score ranks the Auris towards the bottom of the medium car segment in our Expert Rating Index. Its successor, the Toyota Corolla, has had a far more positive reception, with an Expert Rating of 66%.

Auris highlights Spacious and practical interior

Affordable range of trims

Toyota’s outstanding reliability record

Economical engines

Generous levels of standard kit Auris lowlights Dull to drive and look at

Dated when compared to newer alternatives

Downmarket interior

So-so performance

Noisy automatic powertrain

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback and estate car

Engines: petrol, diesel, hybrid

Price when new: From £15,295 on-road Launched: Spring 2013

Last updated: Summer 2015

Replaced: Spring 2019

