62 %
Expert Rating
Toyota Aygo (2014 onwards) Expert Rating

Toyota Aygo

(2014 - present)

The Toyota Aygo is a small city-car class hatchback, available with a conventional roof or a full-length canvas sunroof. The current model is the second generation, which was launched in 2014 and updated in 2018. It has been speculated that, when the current model ends production (expected to be in 2021), it will be replaced by an electric model with no petrol-engined version offered.

The Aygo is essentially identical to the Citroën C1 and Peugeot 108, with the three models developed together and built at the same factory in the Czech Republic. Unsurprisingly, it has an almost idential Expert Rating to the Citroën with similar assessments (we haven’t analysed the Peugeot yet).

The Toyota Aygo has received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, with an overall Expert Rating that falls a long way short of the class-leading Hyundai i10. It has been praised for its bold low running costs, but criticised for a lack of refinement compared to newer rivals.

Body style: Small three-door and five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £9,495 on-road

Launched: Summer 2014
Last updated: Spring 2019
Replacement due: 2021?

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mail

+

Green Car Guide

+

Honest John

+

Motors.co.uk

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: December 2017

74%

ADULT OCCUPANT

63%

CHILD OCCUPANT

64%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

25%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety
The Toyota Aygo in standard specification received a three-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. If fitted with the optional Toyota Safety Sense pack, this increases to four stars. As of May 2020, the Safety Sense pack is not available on the base X model, is optional for an extra £375 on the X-Play, X-Trend and X-City models, and standard on the top-spec X-Clusiv model.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Toyota Aygo has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Aygo has received

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Value Car (£10K – £12K)

2018

  • Auto Express Driver Power Award – Best City Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota Aygo, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C1 | Fiat 500 | Fiat Panda | Hyundai i10Kia Picanto | Peugeot 108 | SEAT Mii | Skoda Citigo | Smart Forfour | Suzuki Ignis | Volkswagen up!

More Toyota ratings, reviews, news and features

