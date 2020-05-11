The Toyota Aygo is a small city-car class hatchback, available with a conventional roof or a full-length canvas sunroof. The current model is the second generation, which was launched in 2014 and updated in 2018. It has been speculated that, when the current model ends production (expected to be in 2021), it will be replaced by an electric model with no petrol-engined version offered.
The Aygo is essentially identical to the Citroën C1 and Peugeot 108, with the three models developed together and built at the same factory in the Czech Republic. Unsurprisingly, it has an almost idential Expert Rating to the Citroën with similar assessments (we haven’t analysed the Peugeot yet).
The Toyota Aygo has received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, with an overall Expert Rating that falls a long way short of the class-leading Hyundai i10. It has been praised for its bold low running costs, but criticised for a lack of refinement compared to newer rivals.
Body style: Small three-door and five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £9,495 on-road
Launched: Summer 2014
Last updated: Spring 2019
Replacement due: 2021?
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo is frugal, fun and has fashionable looks, but there’s tough city car competition.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“We were surprised with just how many major changes were made to the Toyota Aygo, considering this is really just a facelifted version of a car that’s been on sale since 2014. The 1.0-litre engine has been substantially overhauled, which means that the Aygo is now better to drive and more frugal.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo is modern and pleasant, broadly competitive on space and value, and more creditable on efficiency and equipment. It’s also among the most desirable city cars to look at.”
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual X-Clusive
Score: 6 / 10
“While the Toyota Aygo certainly has its merits — think stylish design and improved infotainment — it still isn’t our go-to city car recommendation.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“This latest version of the Toyota Aygo is an improved continuation of the model which has proved to be quite popular in the city car segment. Its looks are more refined than before but remain cool to attract younger drivers, and technology on offer has also been enhanced.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.4 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo has a bold design, thrifty engine and comes in a varied mix of trims.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo has a funky design that’s easy to personalise to your taste and it’s also fairly quiet on the move, but there are more spacious city cars out there.”
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual
Score: 2 / 10
“There’s no fun in this car. I know, I checked, for three days. Three days I’ll never get back.” (Chris Evans)
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual X-clusive
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo lacks the polish and all-round capability of the likes of the VW up! or the Fiat Panda, but it’s well priced, well suited to the urban environment, and fun.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“While the Toyota Aygo doesn’t do anything revolutionary in the same way as the Volkswagen Up trio, it will be an affordable city car to own and an easy one to live with. Of course, being a Toyota, it comes with a five-year warranty as standard, while fuel and insurance costs ought to be low.”
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual
“There’s no real reason why you shouldn’t sign up for a PCP on a new Toyota Aygo, but many of its rivals are just better. The Aygo falls short slightly on its interior and the engine is noisy and lacks punch, but you may decide that you can live with that for its quirky appearance and low running costs.
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The big X on the front has been divisive, with some customers loving the bold design and others finding it outlandish and a little too brash. Other than that, though, there’s little about the styling to criticise. The double-bubble roof looks great, and the car is generally well proportioned.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 7.8 / 10
“Funky city car that’s cheap to run, fuel and finance”
The Sun
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual X-Clusive
“A combination of classy and cute”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Surprisingly grown-up tiddler”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo is cheap to buy and run, plus most versions come well equipped. You should also consider the Hyundai i10, which offers a lot more space for similar money, and the VW Up, which is classier inside and better to drive.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“If you’re expecting the Toyota Aygo’s smallness and cheapness to make it dreary, then you might be surprised to learn it’s quite good fun to drive.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo offers a distinctive style to go with its frugal fuel economy, great driving position and very good infotainment system. However, when it comes to the driving experience, space and practicality and finance costs it offers, it’s outgunned by better rivals.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 4.5 / 10
“Stand-out looks, a quality cabin and reasonable road manners should spell a winning combination for Toyota’s tiny city car, but it is let down by a poor Euro NCAP safety score, which means it’s relegated instantly to Don’t Buy status.”
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: December 2017
Notes on safety
The Toyota Aygo in standard specification received a three-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. If fitted with the optional Toyota Safety Sense pack, this increases to four stars. As of May 2020, the Safety Sense pack is not available on the base X model, is optional for an extra £375 on the X-Play, X-Trend and X-City models, and standard on the top-spec X-Clusiv model.
Eco Rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Toyota Aygo has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Aygo has received
2020
- What Car? Awards – Best Value Car (£10K – £12K)
2018
- Auto Express Driver Power Award – Best City Car
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Toyota Aygo, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën C1 | Fiat 500 | Fiat Panda | Hyundai i10 | Kia Picanto | Peugeot 108 | SEAT Mii | Skoda Citigo | Smart Forfour | Suzuki Ignis | Volkswagen up!