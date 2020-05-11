The Toyota Aygo is a small city-car class hatchback, available with a conventional roof or a full-length canvas sunroof. The current model is the second generation, which was launched in 2014 and updated in 2018. It has been speculated that, when the current model ends production (expected to be in 2021), it will be replaced by an electric model with no petrol-engined version offered.

The Aygo is essentially identical to the Citroën C1 and Peugeot 108, with the three models developed together and built at the same factory in the Czech Republic. Unsurprisingly, it has an almost idential Expert Rating to the Citroën with similar assessments (we haven’t analysed the Peugeot yet).

The Toyota Aygo has received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, with an overall Expert Rating that falls a long way short of the class-leading Hyundai i10. It has been praised for its bold low running costs, but criticised for a lack of refinement compared to newer rivals.

Body style: Small three-door and five-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £9,495 on-road Launched: Summer 2014

Last updated: Spring 2019

Replacement due: 2021?







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Toyota Aygo is frugal, fun and has fashionable looks, but there’s tough city car competition.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“We were surprised with just how many major changes were made to the Toyota Aygo, considering this is really just a facelifted version of a car that’s been on sale since 2014. The 1.0-litre engine has been substantially overhauled, which means that the Aygo is now better to drive and more frugal.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Toyota Aygo is modern and pleasant, broadly competitive on space and value, and more creditable on efficiency and equipment. It’s also among the most desirable city cars to look at.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual X-Clusive

Score: 6 / 10

“While the Toyota Aygo certainly has its merits — think stylish design and improved infotainment — it still isn’t our go-to city car recommendation.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“This latest version of the Toyota Aygo is an improved continuation of the model which has proved to be quite popular in the city car segment. Its looks are more refined than before but remain cool to attract younger drivers, and technology on offer has also been enhanced.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The Toyota Aygo has a bold design, thrifty engine and comes in a varied mix of trims.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Toyota Aygo has a funky design that’s easy to personalise to your taste and it’s also fairly quiet on the move, but there are more spacious city cars out there.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

Score: 2 / 10

“There’s no fun in this car. I know, I checked, for three days. Three days I’ll never get back.” (Chris Evans)

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual X-clusive

Score: 7 / 10

“The Toyota Aygo lacks the polish and all-round capability of the likes of the VW up! or the Fiat Panda, but it’s well priced, well suited to the urban environment, and fun.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“While the Toyota Aygo doesn’t do anything revolutionary in the same way as the Volkswagen Up trio, it will be an affordable city car to own and an easy one to live with. Of course, being a Toyota, it comes with a five-year warranty as standard, while fuel and insurance costs ought to be low.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

“There’s no real reason why you shouldn’t sign up for a PCP on a new Toyota Aygo, but many of its rivals are just better. The Aygo falls short slightly on its interior and the engine is noisy and lacks punch, but you may decide that you can live with that for its quirky appearance and low running costs.

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The big X on the front has been divisive, with some customers loving the bold design and others finding it outlandish and a little too brash. Other than that, though, there’s little about the styling to criticise. The double-bubble roof looks great, and the car is generally well proportioned.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7.8 / 10

“Funky city car that’s cheap to run, fuel and finance”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual X-Clusive

“A combination of classy and cute”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Surprisingly grown-up tiddler”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Toyota Aygo is cheap to buy and run, plus most versions come well equipped. You should also consider the Hyundai i10, which offers a lot more space for similar money, and the VW Up, which is classier inside and better to drive.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you’re expecting the Toyota Aygo’s smallness and cheapness to make it dreary, then you might be surprised to learn it’s quite good fun to drive.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Toyota Aygo offers a distinctive style to go with its frugal fuel economy, great driving position and very good infotainment system. However, when it comes to the driving experience, space and practicality and finance costs it offers, it’s outgunned by better rivals.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4.5 / 10

“Stand-out looks, a quality cabin and reasonable road manners should spell a winning combination for Toyota’s tiny city car, but it is let down by a poor Euro NCAP safety score, which means it’s relegated instantly to Don’t Buy status.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 3 stars

Date tested: December 2017 74% ADULT OCCUPANT 63% CHILD OCCUPANT 64% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 25% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety

The Toyota Aygo in standard specification received a three-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. If fitted with the optional Toyota Safety Sense pack, this increases to four stars. As of May 2020, the Safety Sense pack is not available on the base X model, is optional for an extra £375 on the X-Play, X-Trend and X-City models, and standard on the top-spec X-Clusiv model.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Toyota Aygo has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Aygo has received

2020 What Car? Awards – Best Value Car (£10K – £12K) 2018 Auto Express Driver Power Award – Best City Car

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Toyota Aygo, you might also be interested in these alternatives

