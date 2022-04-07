Summary
First arriving on UK roads in Spring 2022, the Toyota Aygo X (pronounced ‘Aygo Cross’) is a crossover city car that challenges compact supermini rivals like the Fiat 500 and Hyundai i10.
The Aygo X will soon become the cheapest model in the Toyota line-up, as soon as the Japanese manufacturer sells the last of its Aygo models, which are no longer in production. The Aygo X is both longer and wider than the out-going Aygo, as the Aygo X is built on the same platform as bigger Toyota models like the Yaris and Yaris Cross.
“It’s clear the underpinnings from the Toyota Yaris have made the Aygo X a more mature car to drive all-round”, Carbuyer comments, adding that the Aygo X is more comfortable on the road than its predecessor, while Parkers explains that its slightly larger frame makes it “deceptively roomy” by city car standards.
That said, Parkers and several other publications comment that it is a tight squeeze for adult passengers sitting in the rear seats, and that the Aygo X’s small 71hp engine can feel out of its depth on a steep incline or when accelerating. As well as there only being one petrol engine on offer, Heycar are also surprised that the Aygo X is not offered as a hybrid or electric car, especially considering Toyota’s wide range of electrified models.
However, Heycar explains that the Toyota Aygo X’s petrol-only powertrain makes it a very affordable proposition, which undercuts electrified rivals like the Fiat 500 Electric by several thousand pounds. The majority of reviewers also state their enthusiasm for the Aygo X’s raised ride height and SUV-style bumper cladding, but there are more practical options available for around the same price tag.
As What Car? concludes, “if you need extra rear-seat passenger space and can live without the rugged looks, the Hyundai i10 will be a more practical alternative.”
As of April 2022, the Toyota Aygo X holds an Expert Rating of 62%, based on 12 reviews published by British media sources. This is a brand new model and we expect to see further UK-based reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.
Aygo X highlights
- A well-equipped value-for-money package
- Smoother ride than the Aygo
- Low running costs
- Decent amount of safety features for a city car
- Ten-year warranty
Aygo X lowlights
- Underpowered engine struggles at higher speeds
- Cramped rear seats
- Limited rear visibility
- Top-spec models seem expensive
- No plug-in hybrid or all-electric models
Key specifications
Body style: Compact city car
Engines: petrol
Price: From £14,795 on-road
Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Exclusive
Score: 7 / 10
“Toyota has pulled out all the stops with the new Aygo X, giving its city car an SUV-inspired flavour, a new platform and revamped tech. The result is a far more accomplished model, but thanks to inheriting its forebear’s lacklustre engine and cramped rear seats, it’s short of scoring top marks.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo X is a much more substantial looking city car than its predecessor, and the interior quality is a big step forward, too. It’s reasonably roomy inside and nice to drive, though the lack of any hybrid option from Toyota seems like an own goal, especially since higher-spec models are priced close to the Yaris.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Exclusive
Score: 8 / 10
“Electrification is definitely the future, but there’s something appealing about such a simple package like the Aygo X. It’s not without its faults, but the purity of the concept and the lack of weight are refreshing in an era of ever more complex solutions.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo X is otherwise fun to drive, whether you’re in a city or not. If you would rather trade the SUV looks for more rear passenger space, the Hyundai i10 is for you. It offers a turbocharged engine if you need a bit more pace, too. But as it stands, the Aygo X is refreshingly simple for thrifty everyday motoring.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“If the pillars of any city car are compact size, nippy performance and low cost, the Aygo X is pretty borderline. Yes, its styling, ride quality and equipment levels redeem it to some extent. And the remaining opposition is far from perfect. But that puny engine, increased price and hopeless rear seating area are significant fails.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo X is still a city car, but now with mini-SUV styling. It’s just a shame its engine lacks any form of electrification.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo has been part of a trio of city cars alongside Peugeot and Citroen for the last two decades. But now, like Beyonce after Destiny’s Child, the Japanese maker is hoping for success with a new, edgier solo effort: the Toyota Aygo X.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo X isn’t really a crossover – it’s a city car with a faint hint of SUV design. But it’s stylish, good to drive, solid and well-equipped, and the raised driving position and tight turning circle make it perfect for town use.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Spacious with a generous safety spec and an elegant infotainment interface that won’t date quickly, the disappointment of the engine noise and unpolished gear shifting fades quickly.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Toyota’s emphasis on safety puts Aygo X at the very front of the class. Bear in mind this sort of car is often bought by parents for their kids’ first cars. I know I would want the peace of mind.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“A fun little city car to drive despite the raised suspension. Could do with more character, though.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Toyota Aygo X offers up a dose of fun and colour for those seeking thrifty everyday motoring, but if you need extra rear-seat passenger space and can live without the rugged looks, the Hyundai i10 will be a more practical alternative.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
The Toyota Aygo X has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Toyota Aygo X has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.
