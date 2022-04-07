fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Toyota Aygo X

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

62%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

First arriving on UK roads in Spring 2022, the Toyota Aygo X (pronounced ‘Aygo Cross’) is a crossover city car that challenges compact supermini rivals like the Fiat 500 and Hyundai i10.

The Aygo X will soon become the cheapest model in the Toyota line-up, as soon as the Japanese manufacturer sells the last of its Aygo models, which are no longer in production. The Aygo X is both longer and wider than the out-going Aygo, as the Aygo X is built on the same platform as bigger Toyota models like the Yaris and Yaris Cross.

“It’s clear the underpinnings from the Toyota Yaris have made the Aygo X a more mature car to drive all-round”, Carbuyer comments, adding that the Aygo X is more comfortable on the road than its predecessor, while Parkers explains that its slightly larger frame makes it “deceptively roomy” by city car standards.

That said, Parkers and several other publications comment that it is a tight squeeze for adult passengers sitting in the rear seats, and that the Aygo X’s small 71hp engine can feel out of its depth on a steep incline or when accelerating. As well as there only being one petrol engine on offer, Heycar are also surprised that the Aygo X is not offered as a hybrid or electric car, especially considering Toyota’s wide range of electrified models.

However, Heycar explains that the Toyota Aygo X’s petrol-only powertrain makes it a very affordable proposition, which undercuts electrified rivals like the Fiat 500 Electric by several thousand pounds. The majority of reviewers also state their enthusiasm for the Aygo X’s raised ride height and SUV-style bumper cladding, but there are more practical options available for around the same price tag.

As What Car? concludes, “if you need extra rear-seat passenger space and can live without the rugged looks, the Hyundai i10 will be a more practical alternative.”

As of April 2022, the Toyota Aygo X holds an Expert Rating of 62%, based on 12 reviews published by British media sources. This is a brand new model and we expect to see further UK-based reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Aygo X highlights

  • A well-equipped value-for-money package
  • Smoother ride than the Aygo
  • Low running costs
  • Decent amount of safety features for a city car
  • Ten-year warranty

Aygo X lowlights

  • Underpowered engine struggles at higher speeds
  • Cramped rear seats
  • Limited rear visibility
  • Top-spec models seem expensive
  • No plug-in hybrid or all-electric models

Key specifications

Body style: Compact city car
Engines: petrol
Price: From £14,795 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Toyota Aygo X interior view | Expert Rating
Toyota Aygo X rear view | Expert Rating
Toyota Aygo X front view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Toyota Aygo X has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Toyota Aygo X has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota Aygo X, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C1 | Fiat 500 | Fiat Panda | Hyundai i10 | Kia Picanto | Peugeot 108 | SEAT Mii | Skoda Citigo | Smart ForfourSuzuki Ignis | Volkswagen up!

Lease a Toyota Aygo X

If you’re looking to lease a new Aygo X, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Toyota Aygo

Toyota Aygo

Fiat 500 Electric

Fiat 500 Electric

BMW i3

BMW i3

Fiat 500

Fiat 500

Kia Picanto

Kia Picanto

Abarth 595

Abarth 595

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

The Toyota Aygo X is a stylish and well-equipped city car, but journalists agree that the lack of electrification across the range is a shame.Sean ReesToyota Aygo X

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved