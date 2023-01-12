fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Toyota Aygo X now available in gold

The range-topping Toyota Aygo X 'Air Edition' trim grade is now available with a brass gold two-tone colour scheme

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

Toyota has announced that its Toyota Aygo X ‘Air Edition’ is now available to order exclusively online with a two-tone gold and black exterior colour scheme.

The ‘Air Edition’, which was added to the new Aygo X range back in November, distinguishes itself from the standard model thanks to its full-length retractable roof and large matte black 18-inch alloy wheels, both of which are available as optional extras for lower trim levels.

This new metallic paint job joins the four other colour options already available with the ‘Air Edition’. The bodywork and inserts on the alloy wheel spokes are finished in brass gold, while the front grille, wheel arches, windscreen pillars, wing mirrors and rear end are finished in black.

The same colour scheme extends inside, with gold inserts on the door panels, air vent surrounds and centre console, in contrast with the dashboard and upholstery that are trimmed in black fabric.

The Toyota Aygo X has been highlighted by the British motoring media as a well-equipped value-for-money package with low running costs and a decent amount of safety features by city car standards, but its small engine is said to struggle at higher speeds. The city car currently holds an Expert Rating of 56%.

Looking for a Toyota Aygo X? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Honda Civic Type R

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners