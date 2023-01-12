Toyota Aygo X now available in gold

Toyota has announced that its Toyota Aygo X ‘Air Edition’ is now available to order exclusively online with a two-tone gold and black exterior colour scheme.

The ‘Air Edition’, which was added to the new Aygo X range back in November, distinguishes itself from the standard model thanks to its full-length retractable roof and large matte black 18-inch alloy wheels, both of which are available as optional extras for lower trim levels.

This new metallic paint job joins the four other colour options already available with the ‘Air Edition’. The bodywork and inserts on the alloy wheel spokes are finished in brass gold, while the front grille, wheel arches, windscreen pillars, wing mirrors and rear end are finished in black.

The same colour scheme extends inside, with gold inserts on the door panels, air vent surrounds and centre console, in contrast with the dashboard and upholstery that are trimmed in black fabric.

The Toyota Aygo X has been highlighted by the British motoring media as a well-equipped value-for-money package with low running costs and a decent amount of safety features by city car standards, but its small engine is said to struggle at higher speeds. The city car currently holds an Expert Rating of 56%.

Looking for a Toyota Aygo X? The Car Expert’s partners can help