fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Toyota Aygo X range bolstered by retractable roof trim

Toyota has added a range-topping 'Air Edition' trim to its compact Aygo X line-up, which features a retractable canvas roof

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

The Toyota Aygo X city car is now available to order in a range-topping ‘Air Edition’ guise that comes with an electronically-operated retractable canvas roof and black alloy wheels.

This additional trim comes with the same on-board tech specs as the slightly cheaper ‘Exclusive’ line, meaning that an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, automatic wipers, a reversing camera, fog lights and front and rear parking sensors are included as standard.

The ‘Air Edition’ distinguishes itself from the ‘Exclusive’ trim grade thanks to its full-length retractable roof and matte black 18-inch alloy wheels, both of which are available as optional extras for lower trim levels.

Customers can choose between four different bodywork colours, with unique front bumper and side sill inserts and wheel spoke highlights finished in red or beige. Like the rest of the range, both manual and automatic variants are available.

With Toyota’s ten-year warranty, the Aygo X ‘Air Edition’ can now be ordered online in the UK, with prices starting at just north of £19k – around £500 more than the ‘Exclusive’ grade model it is based on.

The Toyota Aygo X has been highlighted by the British motoring media as a well-equipped value-for-money package with low running costs and a decent amount of safety features by city car standards, but its small engine is said to struggle at higher speeds. The city car currently holds an Expert Rating of 63%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Ford Fiesta ST

Alfa Romeo Tonale

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network