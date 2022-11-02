Toyota Aygo X range bolstered by retractable roof trim

The Toyota Aygo X city car is now available to order in a range-topping ‘Air Edition’ guise that comes with an electronically-operated retractable canvas roof and black alloy wheels.

This additional trim comes with the same on-board tech specs as the slightly cheaper ‘Exclusive’ line, meaning that an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, automatic wipers, a reversing camera, fog lights and front and rear parking sensors are included as standard.

The ‘Air Edition’ distinguishes itself from the ‘Exclusive’ trim grade thanks to its full-length retractable roof and matte black 18-inch alloy wheels, both of which are available as optional extras for lower trim levels.

Customers can choose between four different bodywork colours, with unique front bumper and side sill inserts and wheel spoke highlights finished in red or beige. Like the rest of the range, both manual and automatic variants are available.

With Toyota’s ten-year warranty, the Aygo X ‘Air Edition’ can now be ordered online in the UK, with prices starting at just north of £19k – around £500 more than the ‘Exclusive’ grade model it is based on.

The Toyota Aygo X has been highlighted by the British motoring media as a well-equipped value-for-money package with low running costs and a decent amount of safety features by city car standards, but its small engine is said to struggle at higher speeds. The city car currently holds an Expert Rating of 63%.