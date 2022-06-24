fbpx

    Summary

    The Toyota bZ4X is a mid-size five-door SUV, and the first fully-electric model range in the Toyota family, which went on sale in the UK in Summer 2022.

    Designed in collaboration with fellow Japanese marque Subaru, the bZ4X is about the same size as the Toyota RAV4, and structurally identical to the all-electric Subaru Solterra. The entry-level model is powered by a 150kW electric motor paired with a 71 kWh battery pack, producing an output of 201hp and a promised battery range of 311 miles on a full charge.

    A more powerful dual motor powertrain is also available, which ups the power output to 215hp, but lowers the official all-electric range to 286 miles. Models are front-wheel drive as standard, but all-wheel drive models are also available.

    Regarded as “a fine all-rounder” by What Car?, the Toyota bZ4X has received a warm reception from the British motoring media – praised for its well-built interior and comfortable ride quality.

    Parkers adds that the bZ4X has plenty of useful on-board tech as standard, and that the car’s infotainment is a big step forward for the Toyota brand, with “slick graphics and a responsive interface.” The SUV also comes with a very long ten-year warranty, which has impressed several reviewers.

    While being a formidable and sensible entrant to the electric SUV market, a number of reviewers have complained that some awkward design elements make the car less usable on a day-to-day basis, such as the absence of a glovebox and a compartment under the bonnet.

    As of June 2022, the Toyota bZ4X holds an Expert Rating of 79%, based on 12 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    bZ4X highlights

    • Comfortable ride
    • Spacious and well-built interior
    • Improved Toyota infotainment
    • Longest warranty around

    bZ4X lowlights

    • Rivals are more practical
    • So-so battery range
    • Alternatives offer more boot space
    • Polarising exterior styling

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £41,950 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Toyota bZ4X front view | Expert Rating
    Toyota bZ4X rear view | Expert Rating
    Toyota bZ4X interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of June 2022, the Toyota bZ4X has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2022, the Toyota bZ4X has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Toyota bZ4X is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota bZ4X to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the bZ4X, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Toyota bZ4X, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

