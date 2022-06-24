Summary

The Toyota bZ4X is a mid-size five-door SUV, and the first fully-electric model range in the Toyota family, which went on sale in the UK in Summer 2022.

Designed in collaboration with fellow Japanese marque Subaru, the bZ4X is about the same size as the Toyota RAV4, and structurally identical to the all-electric Subaru Solterra. The entry-level model is powered by a 150kW electric motor paired with a 71 kWh battery pack, producing an output of 201hp and a promised battery range of 311 miles on a full charge.

A more powerful dual motor powertrain is also available, which ups the power output to 215hp, but lowers the official all-electric range to 286 miles. Models are front-wheel drive as standard, but all-wheel drive models are also available.

Regarded as “a fine all-rounder” by What Car?, the Toyota bZ4X has received a warm reception from the British motoring media – praised for its well-built interior and comfortable ride quality.

Parkers adds that the bZ4X has plenty of useful on-board tech as standard, and that the car’s infotainment is a big step forward for the Toyota brand, with “slick graphics and a responsive interface.” The SUV also comes with a very long ten-year warranty, which has impressed several reviewers.

While being a formidable and sensible entrant to the electric SUV market, a number of reviewers have complained that some awkward design elements make the car less usable on a day-to-day basis, such as the absence of a glovebox and a compartment under the bonnet.

As of June 2022, the Toyota bZ4X holds an Expert Rating of 79%, based on 12 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

bZ4X highlights Comfortable ride

Spacious and well-built interior

Improved Toyota infotainment

Longest warranty around bZ4X lowlights Rivals are more practical

So-so battery range

Alternatives offer more boot space

Polarising exterior styling

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £41,950 on-road Launched: Summer 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Toyota’s first electric car is a good one. It may be no more of a head-turner than rival EV SUVs, but the way it drives will get people talking. It’s super-comfortable and has plenty of space inside, it’s well made and comes with plenty of tech.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Distinctive inside and out but grounded in clear-headed practicality and typically solid engineering, the bZ4X is the equal of class favourites like the Skoda Enyaq iV and newcomers like the Nissan Ariya alike.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s smooth to step-off, with a calm, quiet ride, adequate body control and relaxed steering.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Stupid name aside, the Toyota bZ4X is a formidable entrant to the bulging E-SUV segment – an impressive first move from such a latecomer to EVs. It’s spacious, good to drive and should prove utterly painless to own whether you’re leasing it for a short spell or hanging onto it for the best part of a decade.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: bZ4X prototype

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s very pleasant to drive, practical and looks good, while the sturdy Toyota build quality and long warranty will please those who already own other models from the Japanese firm.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

““The Toyota bZ4X is a great family EV with lots to like, although some rivals are more practical.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Though the Toyota bZ4X doesn’t do much to stand out in a pretty crowded electric SUV sector, its sheer user-friendliness makes it one to consider. You’ll want to look elsewhere for practicality, though.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Although it doesn’t move the game on in a major way, the Toyota bZ4X is an instantly competitive contender in the electric family SUV arena.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.5 / 10

“Toyota’s first ever go at a pure electric car is not a game-changer, but there’s a lot of ability and subtle appeal in the bZ4x that takes care of the little hassles of running an electric car. It’s clever, competent and useful.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“It’s shaping up to be an incredibly dependable option. It’s also very comfortable, with a usefully long range and a sensibly-sized battery helping to keep running costs down. Many of Toyota’s traditional sticking points, such as poor infotainment or a cheap-feeling cabin, have been addressed, leaving the end result as a thoroughly recommendable mid-sized electric SUV.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: bZ4X prototype

Score: 7 / 10

“An extremely competent, well-built example of the breed – but apart from those looks, doesn’t have a stand-out unique selling point.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s already clear that this is a fine all-rounder that won’t make life easy for the Kia EV6 and Volkswagen ID.4. We suspect the front-wheel drive (FWD) model in mid-rung Motion trim will be the pick of the range.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of June 2022, the Toyota bZ4X has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of June 2022, the Toyota bZ4X has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The Toyota bZ4X is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota bZ4X to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the bZ4X, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota bZ4X, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

