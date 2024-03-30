Summary

The Toyota C-HR is a medium-sized SUV/crossover. This is the second-generation model, which arrived in the UK towards the end of 2023 and is only available as a hybrid. Plug-in hybrid versions are set to arrive in the near future.

Reviewers agree that the new C-HR is an improvement over the original model – a frugal family car that is both comfortable and rather fun to drive.

“If you’re after a distinctive but efficient SUV with a raised driving position and an easy drive, it’s well worth a look”, says Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones, who adds that those in need of a “properly practical family wagon” should look elsewhere – referring to the car’s rather cramped rear seats and limited seating flexibility.

What Car?‘s Will Nightingale adds that the C-HR “should prove very reliable”, but that there are “certainly cheaper alternatives” such as the SEAT Ateca or Skoda Karoq.

As of March 2024, the Toyota C-HR holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 65%. Its fairly average review scores are aided by low emissions and running cost estimations. The caveat to this score is that we don’t yet have Euro NCAP safety data for the new C-HR, so this score may move up or down in coming months if the C-HR is assessed.

C-HR highlights Efficient hybrid engines

Comfortable driving experience

Appealing exterior looks C-HR lowlights Rivals are more practical

Alternatives are cheaper

A bit noisy on the move

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £31,290 on-road Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The second-generation Toyota C-HR has great real-world efficiency, a nicely finished cabin, solid interior tech and enough of the funky styling touches that made the Mk1 such a hit.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 8 / 10

“The second-generation Toyota C-HR is truly striking to look at, and it’s almost as nice on the inside too. Available initially as a hybrid, and later on as a plug-in hybrid, it promises some seriously low running costs, even with current fuel prices. Space in the back is pretty tight, though, and it looks expensive even compared to other similarly specified Toyotas, let alone rivals from Kia, Hyundai and Ford.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s already clear Toyota’s Eurovision for the C-HR has paid off. The firm has taken a winning formula and improved it in most areas.” (James Attwood)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It takes all the best bits of the old car, improves on those, and undoes many of its main failings. If cars were bought purely on rational grounds, the C-HR wouldn’t get a look in against legions of Skoda Kamiq, Nissan Juke and Ford Puma out there – but it does, and that’s undoubtedly going to continue.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota C-HR is a comfortable small SUV that’s good fun to drive, but the engines are pretty noisy and it’s not very practical.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota C-HR hits the spot looks-wise and it’s enjoyable to drive. Either engine gets the job done, but both feel over-animated if they’re pushed. It’s a comprehensive package, though, despite compromises on interior space.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

“If you’re after a distinctive but efficient SUV with a raised driving position and an easy drive, it’s well worth a look. If you’re in need of a properly practical family wagon or you’re after fun, go elsewhere.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Having found itself with a hit on its hands, Toyota has now added plug-in hybrid tech, new styling and a better user interface to its SUV.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The C-HR has neat if unsporty handling, and is well-mannered in normal mooching around. It’s refined too, and the safety gadget count is high.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There are certainly cheaper and more practical alternatives, but the Toyota C-HR is comfortable, easy to drive, super-frugal and should prove very reliable. If you love the looks and space isn’t a priority, it’s unlikely to disappoint.”

Author: Will Nightingale

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2024, the Toyota C-HR has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2024, the Toyota C-HR has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Toyota C-HR is a brand-new model, so as of March 2024 we don’t have enough reliability data on the crossover to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C-HR, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 58 mpg B 58 – 60 mpg A – B CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 109 g/km A 105 – 111 g/km A – A Plug-in hybrid models 19 g/km A 19 – 20 g/km A – A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 41 miles D 41 – 42 miles D – D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 23 B 20 – 29 A – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £216 B Year 2 £546 B Year 3 £876 B Year 4 £1,061 B Year 5 £1,393 B Overall £4,092 B

The Toyota C-HR is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The hybrid’s fuel economy sits above the market average, and its battery range is decent for a hybrid too. Insurance premiums are comparatively low and service and maintenance costs over the course of five years of ownership should be pretty affordable.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota C-HR, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Niro | Mazda CX-30 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Arkana | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Toyota C-HR at The Car Expert

