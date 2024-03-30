fbpx

Toyota C-HR

(2023 - present)

Toyota C-HR | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

65
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

62
%
D

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

84
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

70
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Toyota C-HR is a medium-sized SUV/crossover. This is the second-generation model, which arrived in the UK towards the end of 2023 and is only available as a hybrid. Plug-in hybrid versions are set to arrive in the near future.

Reviewers agree that the new C-HR is an improvement over the original model – a frugal family car that is both comfortable and rather fun to drive.

“If you’re after a distinctive but efficient SUV with a raised driving position and an easy drive, it’s well worth a look”, says Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones, who adds that those in need of a “properly practical family wagon” should look elsewhere – referring to the car’s rather cramped rear seats and limited seating flexibility.

What Car?‘s Will Nightingale adds that the C-HR “should prove very reliable”, but that there are “certainly cheaper alternatives” such as the SEAT Ateca or Skoda Karoq.

As of March 2024, the Toyota C-HR holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 65%. Its fairly average review scores are aided by low emissions and running cost estimations. The caveat to this score is that we don’t yet have Euro NCAP safety data for the new C-HR, so this score may move up or down in coming months if the C-HR is assessed.

C-HR highlights

  • Efficient hybrid engines
  • Comfortable driving experience
  • Appealing exterior looks

C-HR lowlights

  • Rivals are more practical
  • Alternatives are cheaper
  • A bit noisy on the move

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £31,290 on-road

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Toyota C-HR front view | Expert Rating
Toyota C-HR rear view | Expert Rating
Toyota C-HR interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carwow

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2024, the Toyota C-HR has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2024, the Toyota C-HR has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Toyota C-HR is a brand-new model, so as of March 2024 we don’t have enough reliability data on the crossover to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C-HR, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models58 mpgB58 – 60 mpgA – B
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models109 g/kmA105 – 111 g/kmA – A
Plug-in hybrid models19 g/kmA19 – 20 g/kmA – A
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models41 milesD41 – 42 milesD – D
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models23B20 – 29A – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£216B
Year 2£546B
Year 3£876B
Year 4£1,061B
Year 5£1,393B
Overall£4,092B

The Toyota C-HR is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The hybrid’s fuel economy sits above the market average, and its battery range is decent for a hybrid too. Insurance premiums are comparatively low and service and maintenance costs over the course of five years of ownership should be pretty affordable.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota C-HR, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Niro | Mazda CX-30 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Arkana | SEAT AtecaSkoda Karoq | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More news, reviews and information about the Toyota C-HR at The Car Expert

New Toyota C-HR crossover revealed

New Toyota C-HR crossover revealed

Toyota C-HR test drive

Toyota C-HR test drive

Pricing and specs for refreshed Toyota C-HR range

Pricing and specs for refreshed Toyota C-HR range

Toyota C-HR (2016 to 2023)

Toyota C-HR (2016 to 2023)

Updated Toyota C-HR gets new hybrid engine and more equipment

Updated Toyota C-HR gets new hybrid engine and more equipment

Toyota boosts its scrappage scheme offer

Toyota boosts its scrappage scheme offer

Toyota dominates list of best-value hybrids

Toyota dominates list of best-value hybrids

Best value cars to stop depreciation

Best value cars to stop depreciation

Toyota C-HR review

Toyota C-HR review

Crash test issues for Fiat and Ford

Crash test issues for Fiat and Ford

Paris 2016: Toyota debuts C-HR crossover

Paris 2016: Toyota debuts C-HR crossover

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Frugal and rather fun, the second-generation Toyota C-HR has good family car credentials, but rivals offer better pricing and practicality.Toyota C-HR
