The Toyota Camry is a large family/executive saloon that was launched in 2019, replacing the Toyota Avensis. Unlike the Avensis, the Camry is not available in an estate body style. All versions of the Camry sold in the UK are powered by a petrol-electric hybrid engine.

The Camry has received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media, although the overall scores we have collected to date place it at the bottom of its class with an Expert Rating of 70%. This is just behind key rivals such as the Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Insignia, and well behind the Volkswagen Passat or more expensive models from the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Despite the relatively low scores, the Toyota Camry has been particularly praised for being comfortable, quiet, efficient and practical. The main criticism is its driving experience, which is described as “lacklustre” compared to rivals.

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £29,995 on-road Launched: Winter 2014/15

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA

Model reviewed: Excel

“As a car to get from one place to another without fuss, it’s hard to go wrong with the Toyota Camry. It’s easy to drive, spacious enough and efficient.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“The Camry should prove reliable and safe. The five-year warranty is a bonus.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.5 Hybrid Auto Excel

Score: 7 / 10

“It is comfortable, spacious and impressively refined around town, with loads of kit and a luxuriously appointed interior.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“At first glance, the Camry is striking.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.5 Hybrid Design

Score: 8 / 10

“Welcome back to Blighty, Toyota Camry. This time you won’t be so easy to forget.”

Read review Model reviewed: Excel

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s no doubt that the Camry is an impressively accomplished hybrid saloon. It’s comfortable, quiet at a cruise and relatively spacious. It’s also well equipped and should prove cheap to run.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The new Camry is coming here only as a ‘self-charging’ (ie not a plug-in) hybrid, so Toyota has gone the whole hog and made Hybrid part of the car’s name.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Toyota Camry has returned to the UK with a hybrid powertrain and company-car appeal.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol hybrid automatic Excel

“Comfortable, well specced, efficient and with a decent cabin, the Toyota Camry has plenty going for it but will remain a niche, if very sensible, choice.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s in its element at low speeds, where the comfort-focused suspension soaks up lumps and bumps without a fuss and the light steering makes negotiating city traffic a piece of cake.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7.8 / 10

“An appealing, leftfield cost-effective big saloon”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It’s basically the same car as a Lexus ES — but for six grand less. The styling isn’t quite as sleek, and it doesn’t have the status of the Lexus badge. But in terms of quality and comfort, it’s well and truly on a par.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 6 / 10

“On paper, this should be a company car driver’s dream. But the Toyota Camry is less than the sum of its petrol/electric hybrid parts. Expensive compared to conventional and hybrid rivals, it also sports some of the zaniest cabin colours and materials. Sadly that doesn’t make up for the lacklustre driving experience.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 5 / 10

“The hybrid-only Toyota Camry is not a bad car. Quiet, comfortable, and economical. You get lots of kit, and because it’s a Toyota, said kit will surely keep working forever.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Camry is an impressively accomplished hybrid saloon. It’s comfortable, quiet at a cruise and relatively spacious.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.5 / 10

“The Camry is back with a bang. Toyota’s latest large saloon is very easy to drive and live with, has efficiency and refinement boosting hybrid tech, and is backed by a five-year warranty and the brand’s bullet-proof reputation for reliability.” Rated a BEST BUY.

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Toyota Camry has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Check back soon.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Toyota Camry has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

