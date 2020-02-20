The Toyota Camry is a large family/executive saloon that was launched in 2019, replacing the Toyota Avensis. Unlike the Avensis, the Camry is not available in an estate body style. All versions of the Camry sold in the UK are powered by a petrol-electric hybrid engine.
The Camry has received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media, although the overall scores we have collected to date place it at the bottom of its class with an Expert Rating of 70%. This is just behind key rivals such as the Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Insignia, and well behind the Volkswagen Passat or more expensive models from the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
Despite the relatively low scores, the Toyota Camry has been particularly praised for being comfortable, quiet, efficient and practical. The main criticism is its driving experience, which is described as “lacklustre” compared to rivals.
Body style: Large saloon
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £29,995 on-road
Launched: Winter 2014/15
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: Excel
“As a car to get from one place to another without fuss, it’s hard to go wrong with the Toyota Camry. It’s easy to drive, spacious enough and efficient.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 7 / 10
“The Camry should prove reliable and safe. The five-year warranty is a bonus.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.5 Hybrid Auto Excel
Score: 7 / 10
“It is comfortable, spacious and impressively refined around town, with loads of kit and a luxuriously appointed interior.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“At first glance, the Camry is striking.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.5 Hybrid Design
Score: 8 / 10
“Welcome back to Blighty, Toyota Camry. This time you won’t be so easy to forget.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Excel
Score: 7 / 10
“There’s no doubt that the Camry is an impressively accomplished hybrid saloon. It’s comfortable, quiet at a cruise and relatively spacious. It’s also well equipped and should prove cheap to run.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The new Camry is coming here only as a ‘self-charging’ (ie not a plug-in) hybrid, so Toyota has gone the whole hog and made Hybrid part of the car’s name.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Toyota Camry has returned to the UK with a hybrid powertrain and company-car appeal.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol hybrid automatic Excel
“Comfortable, well specced, efficient and with a decent cabin, the Toyota Camry has plenty going for it but will remain a niche, if very sensible, choice.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s in its element at low speeds, where the comfort-focused suspension soaks up lumps and bumps without a fuss and the light steering makes negotiating city traffic a piece of cake.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 7.8 / 10
“An appealing, leftfield cost-effective big saloon”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“It’s basically the same car as a Lexus ES — but for six grand less. The styling isn’t quite as sleek, and it doesn’t have the status of the Lexus badge. But in terms of quality and comfort, it’s well and truly on a par.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 6 / 10
“On paper, this should be a company car driver’s dream. But the Toyota Camry is less than the sum of its petrol/electric hybrid parts. Expensive compared to conventional and hybrid rivals, it also sports some of the zaniest cabin colours and materials. Sadly that doesn’t make up for the lacklustre driving experience.”
Read review
Top Gear
Score: 5 / 10
“The hybrid-only Toyota Camry is not a bad car. Quiet, comfortable, and economical. You get lots of kit, and because it’s a Toyota, said kit will surely keep working forever.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Camry is an impressively accomplished hybrid saloon. It’s comfortable, quiet at a cruise and relatively spacious.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.5 / 10
“The Camry is back with a bang. Toyota’s latest large saloon is very easy to drive and live with, has efficiency and refinement boosting hybrid tech, and is backed by a five-year warranty and the brand’s bullet-proof reputation for reliability.” Rated a BEST BUY.
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
The Toyota Camry has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Check back soon.
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Toyota Camry has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
