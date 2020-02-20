Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings

Toyota Camry

(2019 - present)

70 %
Expert Rating

The Toyota Camry is a large family/executive saloon that was launched in 2019, replacing the Toyota Avensis. Unlike the Avensis, the Camry is not available in an estate body style. All versions of the Camry sold in the UK are powered by a petrol-electric hybrid engine.

The Camry has received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media, although the overall scores we have collected to date place it at the bottom of its class with an Expert Rating of 70%. This is just behind key rivals such as the Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Insignia, and well behind the Volkswagen Passat or more expensive models from the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Despite the relatively low scores, the Toyota Camry has been particularly praised for being comfortable, quiet, efficient and practical. The main criticism is its driving experience, which is described as “lacklustre” compared to rivals.

More Toyota news, ratings, reviews and features

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £29,995 on-road

Launched: Winter 2014/15
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Toyota Camry (2019 - present) - interior | The Car Expert
Toyota Camry (2019 - present) - front | The Car Expert
Toyota Camry (2019 - present) - rear | The Car Expert

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Company Car Today

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Toyota Camry has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Check back soon.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Toyota Camry has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota Camry, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | BMW 3 Series | Ford Mondeo | Kia Optima | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Skoda Superb | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

More Toyota news, ratings, reviews and features

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

Model update

Pricing and specs for refreshed Toyota C-HR range

The Toyota C-HR crossover has been given a mid-life update, with Toyota dropping the petrol model to concentrate only on the more popular hybrid options.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Toyota C-HR

76%
The Toyota C-HR has received broadly positive media reviews, with our aggregated Expert Rating putting it near the top of the heap in a competitive market.
Read more
New model

All-new 2020 Toyota Yaris revealed

The next-generation Toyota Yaris has been unveiled ahead of its arrival in the UK next year.
Read more
Model update

Updated Toyota C-HR gets new hybrid engine and more equipment

The Toyota C-HR has been given a revamp, adding a new hybrid drivetrain alongside a sharper exterior design and more interior equipment.
Read more
Model update

Toyota reveals rugged Corolla Trek for people with ‘active lifestyles’

ota has introduced a new variant of its Corolla Touring Sports aimed at people who need a little more off-road ability from their daily car.
Read more
Press release

A dozen Which? Best Buy accolades for Toyota

The 2019/20 Which? Car Guide has awarded 12 Toyota models with ‘Best Buy’ status.
Read more

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.