Car manufacturer news

Toyota celebrates 4.5 million British-built cars

Derbyshire plant hit the milestone last week after production resumed following lockdown

Darren Cassey
- Advertisement -

Toyota built its 4.5 millionth car in Britain last week, with the landmark model (a 1.8-litre Corolla) rolling off the production line at its Derbyshire plant on Friday.

Production resumed at the factory on May 26 following Covid-19-related shutdowns, with Toyota implementing revised health and safety procedures at its locations.

At its full capacity, the facility in Burnaston – south-west of Derby – produces a car every 89 seconds. That equates to an average of 3,000 cars per week and 150,000 cars per year.

Toyota says about 90% of the cars produced in Burnaston are exported to overseas markets, particularly Europe. To highlight the point, the landmark Corolla was a left-hand-drive model destined for Poland.

Jim Crosbie, Toyota Manufacturing UK (TMUK) managing director, said: “Seeing our 4.5 millionth car come off the line gives everyone at TMUK a sense of pride in what we have achieved in almost 30 years of high-quality manufacturing.

“It also symbolises the great commitment and team spirit of all our members to overcome the challenges we have faced and secure our future as a competitive and highly efficient business.”

Burnaston was the first Toyota manufacturing centre in Europe when it opened in 1992. Today, it is the European production centre for the Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports models, and employs more than 3,100 people.

The Car Expert Best of British horizontal banner

A timely reminder for British politicians

Despite the current preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic, the issue of Britain’s future relationship with the EU remains a big headache for the British car industry.

While some car manufacturers and industry lobbyists have been very keen to tell the media that a no-deal trading relationship would be catastrophic, Toyota has publicly remained very low-key. It prefers to talk up the great job that its workers in Burnaston do rather than threatening to leave every couple of months. But this week’s announcement carried a pointed message for our politicians: 90% of all Corollas that roll off the Burnaston production line – including car number 4,500,000 – are built for export.

With the government still threatening to walk away from any potential agreement with the EU, and also considering a scrappage allowance for electric vehicles (despite most electric vehicles being imported rather than built locally), Toyota is making the point that the local car industry plays a key role in the overall British economy. Is anyone in Westminster listening?
Stuart Masson, Editor

- Advertisement -
View comments0
Darren Cassey
Darren Cassey
Articles by Darren Cassey are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

Latest Expert Advice

Car safety

How car safety has changed over the years

Car safety has improved continuously and relentlessly throughout history. We explore some of the key developments from the last 100 years.
Read more
Car finance advice

How to understand a PCP car finance quote

Thousands of people look at a PCP car finance quote and are hopelessly confused by all the different numbers. Cut through the confusion with this guide.
Read more
More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Expert Rating

Peugeot 2008

78%
The Peugeot 2008 has received positive reviews, with praise for its design and quality but criticism for its relatively high price.
Read more
Expert Rating

Volkswagen Touareg

73%
Based on 22 UK reviews we have analysed, the Volkswagen Touareg has an Expert Rating that is much lower than any other model in the VW range.
Read more
More ratings

Latest New Car News

Model update

SEAT Ateca gets a mid-life update

SEAT has given its Ateca SUV a mid-life refresh, bolstering its appeal with an updated look and more technology than before.
Read more
Model update

Updated Peugeot 308 revealed

Peugeot has refreshed its 308 hatchback for 2020, offering a new colour, exterior design options, an updated interior and new engines.
Read more
More new cars

Latest Industry News

Car manufacturer news

Toyota celebrates 4.5 million British-built cars

Toyota has built its 4.5 millionth car in Britain, with the landmark vehicle rolling out of its factory in Derbyshire last week.
Read more
Car industry news

Scrappage bonus to switch to EVs under consideration

The government is reportedly considering a scrappage scheme to encourage people to switch from petrol or diesel cars to electric vehicles.
Read more
More news

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.