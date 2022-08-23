Toyota Corolla receives performance boost

Toyota has started taking orders for its facelifted Corolla range, which has been given a minor performance boost, some small exterior design alterations, and a more generous entry-level equipment list in order to keep the car competitive with rivals like the new Honda Civic.

The range of body styles on offer remains the same, with a choice of hatchback, saloon and estate models, as well as the choice between 1.8- and 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrid engines.

However, Toyota has upgraded the software that controls these powertrains, as well as squeezing some extra power out of the hybrid’s battery, which increases the car’s power output and shaves nearly two seconds off the smaller engine’s 0-62mph sprint time.

The bigger engine option is close to half a second quicker to 62mph too, and is slightly more eco-friendly – producing less greenhouse gas emissions than the pre-facelift model.

To keep the family car fresh, Toyota has rolled out some minor exterior design changes, including changes to the front grille’s mesh pattern and alloy wheels. Mid-range hatchback and estate models also now come with upgraded adaptive headlights – a feature formerly reserved for the top-spec trim.

The interior has been given a small refresh too, as the previous all-grey interior colour scheme has been replaced by a two-tone cream and black configuration that differentiates the lower dashboard and seats from the steering wheel and footwells.

As part of the update, the car will be able to download new features in the future through over-the-air updates, and can be connected to a smartphone app that allows you to remotely operate the climate control to heat or cool the cabin.

Toyota adds that it has installed graphical upgrades for the infotainment and digital instrument cluster screens too – presumably the same improvements that were rolled out for the RAV4 SUV range two months ago.

Speaking of the digital instrument cluster, this 12-inch customisable screen now comes as standard with the Corolla, replacing the four-inch information display and traditional gauges that used to sit behind the steering wheel on entry-level models.

All models now get the bigger 11-inch infotainment screen too (formerly an eight-inch console on lead-in models), and the cheapest trim has also gained Toyota’s ‘Smart Entry’ system that automatically unlocks the car when you are near, wireless smartphone charging, and front and rear parking sensors.

Finally, the facelifted Corolla comes with a few extra safety and driver assistance features than before. A rear seat reminder system warns you to check the back seats when exiting if the car senses that you may be leaving something behind, and a ‘Safe Exit’ feature warns you if the car’s sensors detect a pedestrian or cyclist to the rear of the car when you are opening the door.

The revised Corolla range is priced at over £29k for the entry-level hatchback version, rising to over £36k for the top-spec estate variant. The lead-in price for the family car has increased by over £5k in the last year.

Highlighted for its practicality, build quality and low running costs, the Toyota Corolla currently holds an Expert Rating of 66% – a score hindered by criticisms of the car’s driving dynamics.