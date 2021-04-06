Toyota GR 86 coupe to launch with bigger engine

Toyota has revealed the GR 86 coupé, a two-door four-seater that will succeed the GT 86.

Like its predecessor the GR 86 has been developed jointly with Subaru, which will again be marketing the car as the BRZ. However while the BRZ will not be offered for sale in Europe, the GR 86 will eventually reach European dealers some time after Japanese sales start in the Autumn of 2021.

The major change over the previous GT 86, which launched in 2012 and eventually sold more than 200,000 worldwide, is the choice of powertrain. While still rear-wheel drive, the new car replaces the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine of its predecessor with a larger 2.4-litre four-cylinder unit, manufactured by Subaru.

The GR 86 (the GR stands for the brand’s in-house motorsport department Gazoo Racing while the 86 recalls a performance Corolla marketed in the mid 1980s) will according to Toyota be the lightest four-seater coupe in its class. It weighs in at 1,270kg thanks to weight-saving measures including the use of aluminium in the roof structure and body panels.

In size the GR 86 virtually matches the dimensions of its predecessor but is stated to be offer an almost 50% improvement in torsional rigidity thanks to the use of modern manufacturing techniques.

Toyota is yet to release any performance figures for the GR 86 – these are expected to be revealed when the brand announces an intended European on-sale date, at which point the car will join the GR Supra and GR Yaris in Toyota’s portfolio of performance road cars.