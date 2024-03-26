fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Toyota GR Yaris stock to return with large price hike

Toyota has announced that more GR Yaris models will be offered to UK buyers this year, and the hot hatch has been given a few updates too

2024 Toyota GR Yaris

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Toyota has announced that a fresh batch of GR Yaris models will be offered to UK buyers in a few months time, and the acclaimed hot hatch has been given a few mechanical updates too.

This high-performance hatchback first arrived in the UK towards the end of 2020 and has accumulated a wide array of industry awards since then, with universal praise for its acceleration and handling. The key issue for interested British customers is the lack of stock.

In fact, the GR Yaris hasn’t been available new for some time now – there was a waiting list you could join back in 2022, but it closed in May that year, presumably due to high demand. Toyota is yet to announce exactly how big this new GR Yaris ‘UK allocation’ is, but expect models to be limited to just a few thousand examples.

This high demand has led Toyota to adjust the hatchback’s pricing for 2024, and this raised cost may surprise those patiently waiting for new stock. Pricing will start at just north of £44k – a £14k price increase when compared to the car’s initial launch price.

This higher price tag does include some mechanical upgrades though, including tweaks to the three-cylinder engine which slightly boosts power and torque output, a strengthened chassis, a revised dashboard layout and driving position, adjusted suspension for greater handling control and a new optional automatic gearbox that provides “competition-fast” gear changes.

The range has also been expanded to include two special edition models, named after the manufacturer’s rally car drivers, Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä. These special editions offer “distinctive” exterior and interior styling tweaks, and have been developed with “personal input” from Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team, all for the much higher price of £60k.

With more details coming in May, Toyota says it will be reaching out to existing GR Yaris owners and those who joined the now-closed waiting list, and potential buyers will be able to enter a “ballot for the opportunity” to get their hands on a 2024 model.

As of March 2024, the Toyota GR Yaris holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. Despite its overwhelmingly high UK review scores, this rating is hindered by the car’s high running costs.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved