Toyota GR Yaris stock to return with large price hike

Toyota has announced that a fresh batch of GR Yaris models will be offered to UK buyers in a few months time, and the acclaimed hot hatch has been given a few mechanical updates too.

This high-performance hatchback first arrived in the UK towards the end of 2020 and has accumulated a wide array of industry awards since then, with universal praise for its acceleration and handling. The key issue for interested British customers is the lack of stock.

In fact, the GR Yaris hasn’t been available new for some time now – there was a waiting list you could join back in 2022, but it closed in May that year, presumably due to high demand. Toyota is yet to announce exactly how big this new GR Yaris ‘UK allocation’ is, but expect models to be limited to just a few thousand examples.

This high demand has led Toyota to adjust the hatchback’s pricing for 2024, and this raised cost may surprise those patiently waiting for new stock. Pricing will start at just north of £44k – a £14k price increase when compared to the car’s initial launch price.

This higher price tag does include some mechanical upgrades though, including tweaks to the three-cylinder engine which slightly boosts power and torque output, a strengthened chassis, a revised dashboard layout and driving position, adjusted suspension for greater handling control and a new optional automatic gearbox that provides “competition-fast” gear changes.

The range has also been expanded to include two special edition models, named after the manufacturer’s rally car drivers, Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä. These special editions offer “distinctive” exterior and interior styling tweaks, and have been developed with “personal input” from Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team, all for the much higher price of £60k.

With more details coming in May, Toyota says it will be reaching out to existing GR Yaris owners and those who joined the now-closed waiting list, and potential buyers will be able to enter a “ballot for the opportunity” to get their hands on a 2024 model.

As of March 2024, the Toyota GR Yaris holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. Despite its overwhelmingly high UK review scores, this rating is hindered by the car’s high running costs.