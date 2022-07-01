fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Toyota GR86

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

85%

Expert Rating

Toyota GR86

(2022 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Toyota GR86 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Toyota GR86 is a compact sports car, only available as a 2+2 coupé. Arriving on UK roads in 2022, it replaces the similar GT86 coupé in the Toyota line-up, which was discontinued in 2020.

    Sitting below the more upmarket GR Supra in the Toyota family, the GR86 is the fruit of a collaboration with Subaru that also spawned the essentially identical Subaru BRZ (which will not be sold in the UK, unlike the previous generation). The coupé is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 228hp – 28hp more than the outgoing car. Both manual and automatic models are available.

    The Toyota GR86 has been well-received by motoring journalists since its arrival, with British reviewers agreeing that it is a definite improvement over its GT86 predecessor – a highly-regarded model in its own right.

    “It improves on the old car without losing any of the original’s charm”, Carwow concludes, while Evo says that “the GR86 just feels planted, potent, pliant and pure of purpose” when compared to “the rather crude and binary nature of the GT86”.

    Car adds that the GR86 is also a rather “well-rounded and usable” model for day-to-day travel too, even if the rear seating area is quite tight and the interior trim includes some cheap plastics. The competing Mazda MX-5 RF range offers more interior quality and customisation options to customers, though Auto Trader says that the GR86 is the “more focused and serious” driver’s package.

    A large majority of reviewers also agree that the Toyota GR86 is competitively priced – a sports car that Top Gear says delivers “real-world giggles at an affordable price”.

    “The GR86 is perhaps the best affordable sports car you can buy”, Carbuyer agrees, “if you can get hold of one, that is”. Availability is certainly an issue at the moment – the first batch of around 450 cars bound for the UK sold out within 90 minutes – and there are currently no plans to send any more.

    As of July 2022, the Toyota GR86 holds an Expert Rating of 85%, based on 12 reviews published by British media sources. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see more UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    GR86 highlights

    • Plenty of driver appeal
    • Strong petrol engine
    • Good levels of standard equipment
    • Great value for money

    GR86 lowlights

    • Cheap-feeling interior
    • Rivals are faster
    • Cramped rear seating
    • Limited stock in the UK

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £29,995 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Toyota GR86 front view | Expert Rating
    Toyota GR86 rear view | Expert Rating
    Toyota GR86 interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of June 2022, the Toyota GR86 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2022, the Toyota GR86 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota GR86 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GR86, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota GR86 has received

    2022

    • Autocar Awards – Best Fun Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Toyota GR86, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Abarth 124 Spider | Alpine A110 | Audi TT | BMW Z4 | Fiat 124 Spider | Mazda MX-5 | Mercedes-Benz SLC | Subaru BRZ

    Buy a new or used Toyota GR86

    If you’re looking to buy a Toyota GR86, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Lease a new Toyota GR86

    If you’re looking to lease a new Toyota GR86, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Related posts

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Toyota GR86The Toyota GR86 is one of the most exciting and affordable options on the sports car market, but rivals have more interior quality.

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    More from The Car Expert

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore

    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

    Explore

    Expert Partners

    Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

    Explore

    Expert Advice