Summary
The Toyota GR86 is a compact sports car, only available as a 2+2 coupé. Arriving on UK roads in 2022, it replaces the similar GT86 coupé in the Toyota line-up, which was discontinued in 2020.
Sitting below the more upmarket GR Supra in the Toyota family, the GR86 is the fruit of a collaboration with Subaru that also spawned the essentially identical Subaru BRZ (which will not be sold in the UK, unlike the previous generation). The coupé is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 228hp – 28hp more than the outgoing car. Both manual and automatic models are available.
The Toyota GR86 has been well-received by motoring journalists since its arrival, with British reviewers agreeing that it is a definite improvement over its GT86 predecessor – a highly-regarded model in its own right.
“It improves on the old car without losing any of the original’s charm”, Carwow concludes, while Evo says that “the GR86 just feels planted, potent, pliant and pure of purpose” when compared to “the rather crude and binary nature of the GT86”.
Car adds that the GR86 is also a rather “well-rounded and usable” model for day-to-day travel too, even if the rear seating area is quite tight and the interior trim includes some cheap plastics. The competing Mazda MX-5 RF range offers more interior quality and customisation options to customers, though Auto Trader says that the GR86 is the “more focused and serious” driver’s package.
A large majority of reviewers also agree that the Toyota GR86 is competitively priced – a sports car that Top Gear says delivers “real-world giggles at an affordable price”.
“The GR86 is perhaps the best affordable sports car you can buy”, Carbuyer agrees, “if you can get hold of one, that is”. Availability is certainly an issue at the moment – the first batch of around 450 cars bound for the UK sold out within 90 minutes – and there are currently no plans to send any more.
As of July 2022, the Toyota GR86 holds an Expert Rating of 85%, based on 12 reviews published by British media sources. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see more UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.
GR86 highlights
- Plenty of driver appeal
- Strong petrol engine
- Good levels of standard equipment
- Great value for money
GR86 lowlights
- Cheap-feeling interior
- Rivals are faster
- Cramped rear seating
- Limited stock in the UK
Key specifications
Body style: Coupé
Engines: petrol
Price: From £29,995 on-road
Launched: Summer 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“In the GR86, Toyota has all but perfected the already very good sports car that was the GT86, while keeping true to that car’s values. The only trouble? Getting one is easier said than done, and it’ll soon disappear.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“If not as fast as a hot hatch, the GR86 instead delivers the feedback and rear-wheel drive balance keen drivers crave in a package more focused and serious than the Mazda MX-5 you might also consider for this money.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“This is an involving, transparent, joyful and appreciably serious driving tool that’s usable daily, classically attractive and doesn’t cost the earth. We need more cars like this, not fewer, and it’ll be a quiet tragedy when the GR86 takes involuntary retirement in 2024.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“This is a great sports car, period. And apart from making the 86 a greater entertainer, the evolution into the GR has made it more well-rounded and usable, too. A long journey in the GT86 could leave you drained but thanks to the stiffer structure and liquid-filled engine mounts, refinement has improved greatly.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The GR86 is perhaps the best affordable sports car you can buy… That is, if you can get hold of one.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“If you ironed out a Toyota GT86, you’d get the GR86. It improves on the old car without losing any of the original’s charm.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The rather crude and binary nature of the GT86 in the payoff has been finessed to the point where economy of motion no longer results in a ride that squeaks the rubber seals in the door frames. The GR86 just feels planted, potent, pliant and pure of purpose.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
“2.4-litre engine provides more power than GT86 predecessor.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Toyota GR86 is a great sports car. It’s a refreshing blast from the past – a reminder that as well as electrifying our everyday future, manufacturers should still serve the needs of those wanting a fun plaything for weekends. The GR86 offers beautifully judged performance without being profligate.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“As a driving machine it’s without rival at the price and also at the relatively low speeds at which you can enjoy it.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Toyota GR86 is one of 2022’s very best cars. The antidote to overpowered, overweight, overcomplicated so-called sports cars, it’s like a sanitised, weatherproof Caterham. Able to deliver real-world giggles at an affordable price, but improved in key areas over the GT86 – the torque, the looks, the on-the-limit handling.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The GR86 offers the most excitement for the price when compared with its main rivals, but refinement and interior quality are not quite up there with the best.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
As of June 2022, the Toyota GR86 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of June 2022, the Toyota GR86 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota GR86 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GR86, we’ll publish the score here.
2022
- Autocar Awards – Best Fun Car
