Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Toyota GT86 (2012 to 2020)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

80%

Expert Rating

Toyota GT86 (2012 to 2020)

Not a current model

    Toyota GT86 (2012 to 2020) – Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Toyota GT86 was a compact sports car, only available as a 2+2 coupé, that first arrived on UK roads in 2012. Discontinued in 2021, it was replaced by the GR86 coupé.

    The fruit of a collaboration between Toyota and Subaru, the GT86 is essentially identical to the Subaru BRZ coupé, using the same 200hp 2.0-litre petrol engine from launch, which received further tuning to increase its output to 205hp after the GT86’s mid-life facelift in 2017. Drive went to the rear wheels and produced a 0-60mph sprint time of around six seconds.

    Competitively priced at less than £25K when new, the Toyota GT86 was highly regarded by motoring journalists from the get go, winning three separate ‘Car of the Year’ awards during its first year on sale in the UK.

    “The GT86 is hugely enjoyable and involving to drive, with great amounts of grip and superb handling”, said Honest John, while Parkers found that the coupé was “surprisingly comfortable” and “generously equipped”. Also impressed, Carwow predicted that the GT86 could be a future classic.

    “While it is simply brilliant to drive, but it’s rather low on polish and finesse”, Carbuyer concluded, explaining in its review that while the GT86 was a value-for-money coupé, its interior design and on-board tech were dated, and the rear seating was cramped.

    Other titles noted that the GT86 did not have the best fuel economy, and that there was not much opportunity for customers to personalis their cars through options or accessories. But as Car Keys summed up, “What the GT86 lacks in refinement, it makes up for in visceral personality.”

    Although it is no longer in production, the Toyota GT86 still holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 37 different reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    GT86 highlights

    • Plenty of driver appeal
    • Strong petrol engine
    • Good levels of standard equipment
    • Competitively priced

    GT86 lowlights

    • Not many personalisation options
    • Rather cramped rear seating
    • Dated interior and tech
    • Not an economical choice

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small coupé
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £22,815 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2012
    Last updated: Spring 2017
    Discontinued: Summer 2020

    Toyota GT86 (2012 - 2016) front view | Expert Rating
    Toyota GT86 (2012 – 2016)
    Toyota GT86 (2012 - 2016) rear view | Expert Rating
    Toyota GT86 (2012 – 2016)
    Toyota GT86 (2012 - 2016) interior view | Expert Rating
    Toyota GT86 (2012 – 2016)
    Toyota GT86 (2017 - 2020) front view | Expert Rating
    Toyota GT86 (2017 – 2020)
    Toyota GT86 (2017 - 2020) rear view | Expert Rating
    Toyota GT86 (2017 – 2020)
    Toyota GT86 (2017 - 2020) interior view | Expert Rating
    Toyota GT86 (2017 – 2020)

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of June 2022, the Toyota GT86 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. As this model is no longer on sale, such tests are now unlikely to take place.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2022, the Toyota GT86 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. As this model is no longer on sale, such tests are now unlikely to take place.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota GT86 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GT86, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota GT86 has received

    2014

    • Carbuyer Awards – Best Coupé
    • Honest John Awards – Best Performance Car
    • The Telegraph Motoring Awards – Best Sports Car

    2013

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Performance Car
    • Carbuyer Awards – Best Coupé
    • Fleet World Awards – Road Test Editor’s Award

    2012

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Performance Car
    • Autocar Awards – Best Driver’s Car
    • Pistonheads AwardsCar of the Year
    • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Coupé
    • Top Gear AwardsCar of the Year + Best Coupé
    • Vehicle Dynamics International Awards – Car of the Year

    Toyota GT86 (2012 to 2020)The Toyota GT86 is a pacey small sports car that offered plenty of driver appeal and character while on sale, but was pretty basic inside.

