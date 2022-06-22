Toyota GT86 (2012 to 2020)

Summary

The Toyota GT86 was a compact sports car, only available as a 2+2 coupé, that first arrived on UK roads in 2012. Discontinued in 2021, it was replaced by the GR86 coupé.

The fruit of a collaboration between Toyota and Subaru, the GT86 is essentially identical to the Subaru BRZ coupé, using the same 200hp 2.0-litre petrol engine from launch, which received further tuning to increase its output to 205hp after the GT86’s mid-life facelift in 2017. Drive went to the rear wheels and produced a 0-60mph sprint time of around six seconds.

Competitively priced at less than £25K when new, the Toyota GT86 was highly regarded by motoring journalists from the get go, winning three separate ‘Car of the Year’ awards during its first year on sale in the UK.

“The GT86 is hugely enjoyable and involving to drive, with great amounts of grip and superb handling”, said Honest John, while Parkers found that the coupé was “surprisingly comfortable” and “generously equipped”. Also impressed, Carwow predicted that the GT86 could be a future classic.

“While it is simply brilliant to drive, but it’s rather low on polish and finesse”, Carbuyer concluded, explaining in its review that while the GT86 was a value-for-money coupé, its interior design and on-board tech were dated, and the rear seating was cramped.

Other titles noted that the GT86 did not have the best fuel economy, and that there was not much opportunity for customers to personalis their cars through options or accessories. But as Car Keys summed up, “What the GT86 lacks in refinement, it makes up for in visceral personality.”

Although it is no longer in production, the Toyota GT86 still holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 37 different reviews published by the UK motoring media.

GT86 highlights Plenty of driver appeal

Strong petrol engine

Good levels of standard equipment

Competitively priced GT86 lowlights Not many personalisation options

Rather cramped rear seating

Dated interior and tech

Not an economical choice

Key specifications

Body style: Small coupé

Engines: petrol

Price: From £22,815 on-road Launched: Summer 2012

Last updated: Spring 2017

Discontinued: Summer 2020

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota GT86 has received

2014 Carbuyer Awards – Best Coupé

Honest John Awards – Best Performance Car

The Telegraph Motoring Awards – Best Sports Car 2013 Auto Express Awards – Best Performance Car

Carbuyer Awards – Best Coupé

Fleet World Awards – Road Test Editor’s Award 2012 Auto Express Awards – Best Performance Car

Autocar Awards – Best Driver’s Car

Pistonheads Awards – Car of the Year

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Coupé

Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year + Best Coupé

+ Best Coupé Vehicle Dynamics International Awards – Car of the Year

