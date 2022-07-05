fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

Toyota Highlander gets tech refresh

Toyota has announced that its Highlander SUV is set for an update that upgrades the car's on-board tech features

Sean Rees

The Toyota Highlander SUV will soon receive a minor update consisting of on-board tech upgrades and additions.

These are the first revisions made to the seven-seat Highlander since it first went on sale in early 2021, as Toyota tries to keep its biggest SUV competitive with the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento.

The most notable change is the revised infotainment system on the centre of the dashboard. The old eight-inch multimedia console, equipped with Toyota’s navigation software and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, will be replaced by a newer 12-inch system installed with several upgrades that also featured in the recent Toyota RAV4 update.

This infotainment is equipped with a voice control function, which can respond to a range of spoken requests such as to adjust the climate control, choose or adjust the volume of music tracks and other media, make a phone call, or open and close the windows.

The navigation software uses the brand’s online cloud network to provide live traffic and road incident updates, as well as speed camera locations, and this feature is accessible without the need to pair your smartphone.

On the topic of smartphones, Apple CarPlay will be wireless, but if you use an Android smartphone then you’ll still need to plug it in to use the Android Auto feature. Toyota also says that all Highlander models will come with a wireless smartphone charging tray as standard too.

Toyota can install more features from afar at its discretion, as this infotainment is compatible with over-the-air updates, which allows the car to automatically download updates from the internet while sitting on your driveway.

Other than the infotainment, the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel has been revised and widened to 12 inches, and a head-up display which projects driving information onto the windscreen is also shown in the promotional material, but it is not known if this feature is included as standard.

The update does include one additional exterior styling option – 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels will soon be available. Toyota says that it will announce UK pricing for the updated Highlander later in the year.

The Toyota Highlander has already received praise for its impressive standard equipment levels and high-quality fit and finish. That said, this update is rather unlikely to affect its current Expert Rating of 63% by any large margin, as the most common criticisms of the SUV refer to its dull exterior styling and its expensive pricing.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Toyota GR86

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved