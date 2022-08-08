fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Expert Rating

Toyota Land Cruiser

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

56%

Expert Rating

Toyota Land Cruiser

(2010 - present)

    More Expert Ratings

    Summary

    The twice-facelifted Toyota Land Cruiser is a large seven-seat 4×4 that has been on sale for over a decade in the UK, and is essentially Toyota’s answer to upmarket off-roaders like the Land Rover Discovery.

    The Land Cruiser had its last major update in 2017, and a large majority of the reviews below assess this latest version of the SUV, though some of these reviews do cover pre-facelift models.

    Described as a “rough-and-ready, old-school, unstoppable 4×4” by Autocar, the Land Cruiser has received a mixed bag of review scores since its 2010 launch, highlighted for its impressive off-road ability, practicality, and excellent reliability track record, and criticised for its expensive running costs and price tag.

    Should you be on the lookout for a serious 4×4, Parkers says the Land Cruiser has the off-road talents to match any model in the more expensive Land Rover range. That said, if you are looking for a seven-seat family runaround, it’s harder to recommend.

    “While it’s large and practical for a family it’s also bulky, expensive, unsophisticated”, Parkers explains, adding that “it’s not quite as good to drive on tarmac” as its rivals either.

    Carbuyer comments that the Land Cruiser, with its noisy combustion-powered engine options and dated interior, “feels a little like a dinosaur in today’s increasingly electrified car market”, particularly as the more road-focused Toyota Highlander is now available as a hybrid. Nevertheless, as Motoring Research concludes, for “all-weather talents and a never-say-die attitude, the Land Cruiser is still top of its class.”

    As of August 2022, the Toyota Land Cruiser holds an Expert Rating of 56%, based on 37 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    Land Cruiser highlights

    • Tough and dependable
    • Impressive off-roader with a big tow capacity
    • Cabin space for seven adults
    • Well-built interior
    • Long ten-year warranty

    Land Cruiser lowlights

    • Top-spec models get pretty expensive
    • High running costs
    • Noisy range of engines
    • SUV rivals are more comfortable on tarmac
    • Rather small boot with seven seats up

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price:     From £46,235 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2010
    Last updated: Autumn 2017
    Replacement due: TBA

    Toyota Land Cruiser (2017 - present) front view | Expert Rating
    Land Cruiser (2017 – present)
    Toyota Land Cruiser (2017 - present) rear view
    Land Cruiser (2017 – present)
    Toyota Land Cruiser (2017 - present) interior view | Expert Rating
    Land Cruiser (2017 – present)
    Toyota Land Cruiser (2014 - 2017) front view | Expert Rating
    Land Cruiser (2014 – 2017)
    Toyota Land Cruiser (2014 - 2017) rear view | Expert Rating
    Land Cruiser (2014 – 2017)
    Toyota Land Cruiser (2010 - 2014) front view | Expert Rating
    Land Cruiser (2010 – 2014)
    Toyota Land Cruiser (2010 - 2014) rear view | Expert Rating
    Land Cruiser (2010 – 2014)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Eurekar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Motors.co.uk

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    Despite being on sale in the UK for over a decade, the Toyota Land Cruiser has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP as of August 2022.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of August 2022, the Toyota Land Cruiser has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on this current-generation Toyota Land Cruiser to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the new Land Cruiser, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Land Cruiser has received

    2021

    • 4×4 of the Year Awards – Most Sustainable SUV

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Toyota Land Cruiser, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi Q7 | BMW X5 | Land Rover Defender | Land Rover DiscoveryLexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Range Rover Sport | SsangYong RextonVolkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

    Buy a new or used Toyota Land Cruiser

    If you’re looking to buy a Toyota Land Cruiser, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Lease a new Toyota Land Cruiser

    If you’re looking to lease a new Toyota Land Cruiser, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Toyota Land CruiserThe roomy Toyota Land Cruiser is a capable and reliable 4x4 that is built to last, but it is quite expensive to buy and run.

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore