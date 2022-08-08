Summary
The twice-facelifted Toyota Land Cruiser is a large seven-seat 4×4 that has been on sale for over a decade in the UK, and is essentially Toyota’s answer to upmarket off-roaders like the Land Rover Discovery.
The Land Cruiser had its last major update in 2017, and a large majority of the reviews below assess this latest version of the SUV, though some of these reviews do cover pre-facelift models.
Described as a “rough-and-ready, old-school, unstoppable 4×4” by Autocar, the Land Cruiser has received a mixed bag of review scores since its 2010 launch, highlighted for its impressive off-road ability, practicality, and excellent reliability track record, and criticised for its expensive running costs and price tag.
Should you be on the lookout for a serious 4×4, Parkers says the Land Cruiser has the off-road talents to match any model in the more expensive Land Rover range. That said, if you are looking for a seven-seat family runaround, it’s harder to recommend.
“While it’s large and practical for a family it’s also bulky, expensive, unsophisticated”, Parkers explains, adding that “it’s not quite as good to drive on tarmac” as its rivals either.
Carbuyer comments that the Land Cruiser, with its noisy combustion-powered engine options and dated interior, “feels a little like a dinosaur in today’s increasingly electrified car market”, particularly as the more road-focused Toyota Highlander is now available as a hybrid. Nevertheless, as Motoring Research concludes, for “all-weather talents and a never-say-die attitude, the Land Cruiser is still top of its class.”
As of August 2022, the Toyota Land Cruiser holds an Expert Rating of 56%, based on 37 reviews published by the UK motoring media.
Land Cruiser highlights
- Tough and dependable
- Impressive off-roader with a big tow capacity
- Cabin space for seven adults
- Well-built interior
- Long ten-year warranty
Land Cruiser lowlights
- Top-spec models get pretty expensive
- High running costs
- Noisy range of engines
- SUV rivals are more comfortable on tarmac
- Rather small boot with seven seats up
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £46,235 on-road
Launched: Spring 2010
Last updated: Autumn 2017
Replacement due: TBA
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is a very capable and reliable 4×4, but in spite of its legendary strengths, most drivers will find it simply too agricultural compared to contemporary rivals like the Land Rover Discovery.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“If you’re away from asphalt a lot of the time then the Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the best things to take you there. But if your motoring life is mostly on roads, then there are better ways to spend your money.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 4 / 10
“Toyota’s giant Land Cruiser offroader gets another round of nips and tucks. While it’s great off-road, the car’s unrefined on tarmac. Throw in a dated cabin and challenging styling, and most will opt for a Discovery.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“All Land Cruisers are powered by a four-cylinder 2.8-litre diesel engine with 177 horsepower. It has a decent amount of pulling power, so it doesn’t take too much effort to get this enormous car rolling at a meaningful rate, but it’s also true that it feels pretty slow when compared with the six-cylinder versions of rivals.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is unstoppable off-road and hugely practical.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: 2.8 D4-D Invincible
Score: 8 / 10
“The Toyota Land Cruiser gets a raft of revisions, aimed at keeping this heavy-duty 4×4 near the top of the rugged SUV pile.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Toyota’s rough-and-ready, old-school, unstoppable 4×4 gets a bit less rough-and-ready. Likeably simple and functional, and worth considering if you need a genuine dual-purpose SUV.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is capable, but its rugged nature is better suited to Africa than the UK.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Toyota’s rough-and-ready, old-school, unstoppable 4×4 Land Cruiser gets a bit less rough-and-ready. Likeably simple and functional, and worth considering if you need a genuine dual-purpose SUV.”
Business Car
Model reviewed: Invincible 3.0 D-4D auto 7-seat
“It may not be as classy, either inside or out, but the Land Cruiser is the sensible fleet option in this class.”
Car
Model reviewed: Land Cruiser Prado
Score: 8 / 10
“If you do opt for the Land Cruiser, you’ll be investing in a car that will probably outlast you – and provide stellar service while doing so.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The facelifted and more powerful Toyota Land Cruiser is unstoppable, unkillable, Invincible.”
Model reviewed: Utility
Score: 8 / 10
“Where the Land Cruiser really comes into its own is if you have a job that involves actual building sites, quarries, farms etc. In those circumstances, this is a fantastic way to cope with just about any surface, in any weather, while hauling a considerable load, and it’s a lot of fun on your way to and from the job.”
Model reviewed: 3.0 D-4D Icon (2015)
Score: 8 / 10
“Priced from £34,995 the Land Cruiser is actually something of a bargain (although if you get carried away you can end up spending £64k). We love its tough-as-nails ambience, go-anywhere pluck and vast practicality.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“From the driving seat, the Land Cruiser is an extremely able car on and off the road. It also carries a deal of authentic mud-plugging kudos from its 50-plus year history.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5.6 / 10
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is mighty off-road and boasts bulletproof reliability. It’s luxurious, but it’s expensive to buy and run”
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Few SUVs can keep up with the Toyota Land Cruiser on a tricky off-road trail, but it’s noisy on a smooth tarmac road and expensive to run.”
Eurekar
Model reviewed: SWB
“The Land Cruiser SWB is over 1.8 metres tall so it has a presence and with its comparatively short wheelbase of 2.45 metres it is fairly agile but at times bumpy due to this length and the necessarily stiff springing, wide wheels and tyres.”
Model reviewed: Utility 2.8 Diesel
“The latest Land Cruiser boasts a more robust exterior and improved quality within the car. It also features this back-to-basics model aimed at commercial customers that is stripped of many luxuries and creature comforts.”
Model reviewed: Invincible 2.8 D-4D
“For those who love their full-fat in-your-face seven-seat off-roaders, the Land Cruiser certainly doesn’t disappoint.”
Model reviewed:
“The £56,000 D-4D auto Invincible; beautifully appointed, indefatigable off-road and a fair bit better at economics than some rivals.”
Model reviewed: Invincible
“There is a saying in the off-road fraternity that if you want to go anywhere you get a Land Rover, but if you want to get back you take a Toyota Land Cruiser.”
Model reviewed:
“The Land Cruiser was given a facelift for 2015 but still remains essentially a hard as nails old-style off-roader, a Mogadishu taxi and likely to turn up on the telly wherever the UN is doing a bit of light peace keeping.”
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
The Toyota Land Cruiser makes you feel invincible.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is unstoppable off-road; very highly kitted out as standard; and superbly engineered and robust.”
Motoring Research
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“If you’re after practicality, all-weather talents and a never-say-die attitude, the Land Cruiser is top of its class.”
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is very capable off-road and boasts a roomy interior and great build quality.”
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is amazingly capable in difficult terrain, but poor on the road.”
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is the perfect post-apocalyptic car.”
Model reviewed:
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is massive and a good choice for a big family.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is the car that farmers buy when they secretly hope that fellow farmers will get stuck in their Land Rover Discovery, and phone them for help. The last action hero, if you like. And long may it continue, warts and all.”
Model reviewed: (2014)
Score: 2 / 10
“It’ll carry your machinegun but you won’t get to the war on time.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5 / 10
“Short of something armoured, nothing will get you as far into, and more importantly out of, a hostile place than a Toyota 4×4.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 5 / 10
“If you live in the desert, the Land Cruiser is as good as it gets. But seeing as we don’t, the Discovery is a much better bet.”
Model reviewed:
“The Toyota Land Cruiser eschews nattier styling and plusher interiors to ensure your money is spent on the mechanically good stuff. It may not please the masses, but if you’re into cars – whatever their shape and form – the approach that ought to please you.”
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is a pretty practical vehicle and most versions come with seven seats. It’s not quite as flexible as the Land Rover Discovery and Volvo XC90, mind, and the side-opening tailgate is very awkward to use in tight carparks, or when it’s windy.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 4 / 10
“The Toyota Land Cruiser is roomy and great off road, but it’s expensive to buy and run, and noisy and sluggish to drive.”
Safety rating
No safety rating
Despite being on sale in the UK for over a decade, the Toyota Land Cruiser has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP as of August 2022.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of August 2022, the Toyota Land Cruiser has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on this current-generation Toyota Land Cruiser to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the new Land Cruiser, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Land Cruiser has received
2021
- 4×4 of the Year Awards – Most Sustainable SUV
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Toyota Land Cruiser, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi Q7 | BMW X5 | Land Rover Defender | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Range Rover Sport | SsangYong Rexton | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90
