The twice-facelifted Toyota Land Cruiser is a large seven-seat 4×4 that has been on sale for over a decade in the UK, and is essentially Toyota’s answer to upmarket off-roaders like the Land Rover Discovery.

The Land Cruiser had its last major update in 2017, and a large majority of the reviews below assess this latest version of the SUV, though some of these reviews do cover pre-facelift models.

Described as a “rough-and-ready, old-school, unstoppable 4×4” by Autocar, the Land Cruiser has received a mixed bag of review scores since its 2010 launch, highlighted for its impressive off-road ability, practicality, and excellent reliability track record, and criticised for its expensive running costs and price tag.

Should you be on the lookout for a serious 4×4, Parkers says the Land Cruiser has the off-road talents to match any model in the more expensive Land Rover range. That said, if you are looking for a seven-seat family runaround, it’s harder to recommend.

“While it’s large and practical for a family it’s also bulky, expensive, unsophisticated”, Parkers explains, adding that “it’s not quite as good to drive on tarmac” as its rivals either.

Carbuyer comments that the Land Cruiser, with its noisy combustion-powered engine options and dated interior, “feels a little like a dinosaur in today’s increasingly electrified car market”, particularly as the more road-focused Toyota Highlander is now available as a hybrid. Nevertheless, as Motoring Research concludes, for “all-weather talents and a never-say-die attitude, the Land Cruiser is still top of its class.”

As of August 2022, the Toyota Land Cruiser holds an Expert Rating of 56%, based on 37 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

Land Cruiser highlights Tough and dependable

Impressive off-roader with a big tow capacity

Cabin space for seven adults

Well-built interior

Long ten-year warranty Land Cruiser lowlights Top-spec models get pretty expensive

High running costs

Noisy range of engines

SUV rivals are more comfortable on tarmac

Rather small boot with seven seats up

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £46,235 on-road Launched: Spring 2010

Last updated: Autumn 2017

Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

No safety rating

Despite being on sale in the UK for over a decade, the Toyota Land Cruiser has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP as of August 2022.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of August 2022, the Toyota Land Cruiser has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on this current-generation Toyota Land Cruiser to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the new Land Cruiser, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Land Cruiser has received

2021 4×4 of the Year Awards – Most Sustainable SUV

