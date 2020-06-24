Toyota and Lexus launch scrappage scheme

Toyota and Lexus customers can now get up to £4,000 off the price of a new car through a new scrappage scheme.

To be eligible for the discount, buyers must trade in any passenger or commercial vehicle manufactured on or before 30 September 2012. They must have been the registered keeper for at least six months before placing the order for the new car, and both vehicles must be registered in the same name.

The discounts cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offers, but the same APR rates will be offered on personal contract purchase (PCP) agreements, including 0% APR on some Aygo, Yaris, Corolla, C-HR, RAV4 and Supra models.

The saving varies depending on the model. For Toyota, the maximum £4,000 is applied to the Supra and Hilux, while this discount applies to the Lexus ES saloon, NX, and the five- and seven-seat RX SUVs. The smallest saving is found on the Toyota Yaris, which gets a £1,500 discount.

The full list of eligible Toyota models is as follows:

MODEL SAVING Aygo £2,000 Yaris (petrol) £2,500 Yaris (hybrid) £1,500 Corolla £2,000 C-HR £2,000 RAV4 £2,000 Prius/Prius Plug-in £2,000 Camry £2,000 GT86 £2,000 Land Cruiser £2,000 GR Supra £4,000 Hilux £4,000 Proace £3,000 Proace Verso £3,000

For Lexus, the models and specific scrappage allowances are here:

Toyota says its previous scrappage schemes have resulted in 18,000 sales so far, as customers are encouraged out of more polluting older models and into its range of largely electrified vehicles.

The schemes are available through franchised Toyota and Lexus dealers until 30 September 2020, and the vehicle must be registered before 31 December 2020.