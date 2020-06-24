Car manufacturer news

Toyota and Lexus launch scrappage scheme

Buyers can save up to £4,000 by trading in their old vehicle for a new one.

Darren Cassey
Toyota and Lexus customers can now get up to £4,000 off the price of a new car through a new scrappage scheme.

To be eligible for the discount, buyers must trade in any passenger or commercial vehicle manufactured on or before 30 September 2012. They must have been the registered keeper for at least six months before placing the order for the new car, and both vehicles must be registered in the same name.

The discounts cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offers, but the same APR rates will be offered on personal contract purchase (PCP) agreements, including 0% APR on some Aygo, Yaris, Corolla, C-HR, RAV4 and Supra models.

The saving varies depending on the model. For Toyota, the maximum £4,000 is applied to the Supra and Hilux, while this discount applies to the Lexus ES saloon, NX, and the five- and seven-seat RX SUVs. The smallest saving is found on the Toyota Yaris, which gets a £1,500 discount.

The full list of eligible Toyota models is as follows:

MODELSAVING
Aygo£2,000
Yaris (petrol)£2,500
Yaris (hybrid)£1,500
Corolla£2,000
C-HR£2,000
RAV4£2,000
Prius/Prius Plug-in£2,000
Camry£2,000
GT86£2,000
Land Cruiser£2,000
GR Supra£4,000
Hilux£4,000
Proace£3,000
Proace Verso£3,000

For Lexus, the models and specific scrappage allowances are here:

MODELSAVING
CT£3,500
UX£3,500
ES£4,000
NX£4,000
RX£4,000
RX L£4,000

Toyota says its previous scrappage schemes have resulted in 18,000 sales so far, as customers are encouraged out of more polluting older models and into its range of largely electrified vehicles.

The schemes are available through franchised Toyota and Lexus dealers until 30 September 2020, and the vehicle must be registered before 31 December 2020.

