The Toyota Prius is a medium-sized saloon, powered by a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. The Prius is famous for being the original hybrid car, with the original model first launched back in 1997 in Japan. The current model is the fourth generation, which went on sale in the UK in early 2016.

In addition to the standard Prius shown here, which is a regular hybrid model with very limited electric range, there is also a Prius Plug-in model that can be charged from an external charging point and offers considerably greater electric range. There is also the Prius+, which is a seven-seat model based on the last-generation Prius saloon. We are building separate pages for these model, so check back soon.

As hybridisation has become more common across the car industry in recent years, the number of potential rivals for the Prius has increased dramatically. Just within the Toyota family, the Corolla hatch/saloon/estate and the C-HR crossover are built on the same platform and feature the same hybrid drivetrains as the Prius, plus there’s the larger Camry saloon as well.

The Toyota Prius has always been well-known for its environmental credentials, but the latest model is also a considerable improvement to drive. It has been praised for its ride and handling, as well as low running costs in urban driving. However, the styling polarises opinion and the Prius is still viewed by many people as a minicab rather than a family car.

Body style: Mid-size saloon

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £24,355 on-road Launched: Spring 2016

Last updated: Spring 2019

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: AWD

Score: 7 / 10

“Its main selling point is its fuel economy and, as ever, in this area the Prius absolutely excels.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Toyota Prius continues to pioneer hybrid tech, but it’s also a great family car”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Toyota Prius is an intriguing alternative to diesel-engined family cars, being well built, comfortable, spacious and extremely tax-efficient. It’s also imaginatively styled, comes with loads of safety kit and, despite some cheap-looking plastics, feels like it is built to last forever and a day.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“However rounded, refined and clever it has become, the Toyota Prius still makes you feel unworthy of it for wanting a car that appeals to heart as well as mind – and we regret that. Although compelling, it still could never be for us.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Aside from impressive eco numbers that will make it a massive company car hit, the big news here is how much more appealing the new Toyota Prius is to those who don’t begrudge putting fuel in our cars or lie awake fretting about the melting ice caps.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota Prius definitely wins at low-cost motoring and is certainly a competitor in this ever-changing market. And if you can afford it, we recommend forking out for the plug-in version and can charge it regularly, do it – you’ll see savings in the long term.

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Whether you love or loathe its styling, the latest Toyota Prius is a practical and technology-filled hybrid that costs very little to run”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Look past the Prius’ alien styling and it’s a reasonably roomy family car that’ll cost pennies to run. Unfortunately, some desirable options aren’t standard”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It’s still one of the most practical hybrids on the market, with a boot more than capable of coping with a fortnightly food shop. But the fact it is now so enjoyable to drive may come as a surprise – and it’s that crucial element which Toyota is hoping will win over a whole new generation of motorists.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Toyota Prius has always made economical driving a game, and the latest version is improved in other areas, too.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Prius Excel T+G Plus

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Toyota Prius is still the definitive hybrid. You don’t need to plug it in, and it rewards with high levels of efficiency – if driven carefully. It’s perfectly pleasant to drive, if you’re not expecting the characteristics of a driver’s car. It’s also practical, with five seats and a big boot.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest incarnation of the Toyota Prius is still king of the hybrids, with impressive fuel economy, extremely relaxed driving dynamics, good build quality and a very comfortable cabin. If you want to glide around effortlessly without using too much fuel, there are few better ways to go about it.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Toyota Prius is all about fuel economy and low emissions and, like it or not, that comes with a very singular image. This innately comes with a stigma, that people who buy the Prius aren’t interested in cars or driving and are instead green activist bores.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Surprisingly good to drive, with excellent efficiency and plug-in option”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It’s still not quite a driver’s car but no electric vehicle ever will be, no matter what Tesla will have you believe. And for now, the Prius is still the best at what it does.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 6 / 10

“Toyota was right on hybrids but Prius is still for eco-warriors”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 7 / 10

“Much improved over its predecessors, the latest Toyota Prius can deliver exceptional economy in town and brings low company car tax bills, whilst also being pretty spacious and decent to drive.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Much better to drive than its predecessor; much worse to look at, too.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota Prius is a highly cost-effective choice for both private and company car drivers. We like it for its decent ride and handling, good interior space and impressively low running CO2 emissions. It makes for a fine family car, even if you may need an ‘I’m not a Uber’ sticker on the back of it.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.9 / 10

“The Prius remains a decent example of the breed – and a solid choice for anyone keen to minimise their costs and their impact on the environment. The Prius is good in other areas, too, with excellent safety, good driving manners and plenty of space inside for families.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: April 2016 92% ADULT OCCUPANT 82% CHILD OCCUPANT 77% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 85% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Toyota Prius has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

The Toyota Prius has not yet been assessed by Thatcham Research. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Prius has received

2020 Honest John Satisfaction Index – UK’s Most Reliable Car 2019 Auto Express Driver Power Awards – New Car of the Year + Best Compact Family Car

DrivingElectric Awards – Best Used Hybrid Car 2018 Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Compact Family Car

Professional Driver Awards – Private Hire Car of the Year

Honest John Satisfaction Index – Car of the Year

2017 UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Family Car

What Car? Awards – Safety Award

Carbuyer Awards – Most Economical Car + Best Small Hybrid Car

Car Dealer Awards – Best Used Electrified Car 2016 Auto Express Awards – Green Car of the Year

Carbuyer Awards – Most Economical Car

Women’s World Car of the Year Awards – Best Green Car

Telegraph Cars Awards – Best Eco Car

