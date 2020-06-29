Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

Toyota Prius (2016 onwards) Expert Rating

Toyota Prius

(2016 – present)

The Toyota Prius is a medium-sized saloon, powered by a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. The Prius is famous for being the original hybrid car, with the original model first launched back in 1997 in Japan. The current model is the fourth generation, which went on sale in the UK in early 2016.

In addition to the standard Prius shown here, which is a regular hybrid model with very limited electric range, there is also a Prius Plug-in model that can be charged from an external charging point and offers considerably greater electric range. There is also the Prius+, which is a seven-seat model based on the last-generation Prius saloon. We are building separate pages for these model, so check back soon.

As hybridisation has become more common across the car industry in recent years, the number of potential rivals for the Prius has increased dramatically. Just within the Toyota family, the Corolla hatch/saloon/estate and the C-HR crossover are built on the same platform and feature the same hybrid drivetrains as the Prius, plus there’s the larger Camry saloon as well.

The Toyota Prius has always been well-known for its environmental credentials, but the latest model is also a considerable improvement to drive. It has been praised for its ride and handling, as well as low running costs in urban driving. However, the styling polarises opinion and the Prius is still viewed by many people as a minicab rather than a family car.

Body style: Mid-size saloon
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £24,355 on-road

Launched: Spring 2016
Last updated: Spring 2019
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: April 2016

92%

ADULT OCCUPANT

82%

CHILD OCCUPANT

77%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

85%

SAFETY ASSIST

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Toyota Prius has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

The Toyota Prius has not yet been assessed by Thatcham Research. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Prius has received

2020

  • Honest John Satisfaction Index – UK’s Most Reliable Car

2019

  • Auto Express Driver Power Awards – New Car of the Year + Best Compact Family Car
  • DrivingElectric Awards – Best Used Hybrid Car

2018

  • Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Compact Family Car
  • Professional Driver Awards – Private Hire Car of the Year
  • Honest John Satisfaction Index – Car of the Year

2017

  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Family Car
  • What Car? Awards – Safety Award
  • Carbuyer Awards – Most Economical Car + Best Small Hybrid Car
  • Car Dealer Awards – Best Used Electrified Car

2016

  • Auto Express Awards – Green Car of the Year
  • Carbuyer Awards – Most Economical Car
  • Women’s World Car of the Year Awards – Best Green Car
  • Telegraph Cars Awards – Best Eco Car

Ford Mondeo Hybrid | Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid | Kia Niro Hybrid | Nissan Leaf | Toyota Corolla | Toyota Prius Plug-in

