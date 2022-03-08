Summary

First arriving on UK roads in early 2017, the Toyota Prius Plug-in is an eco-friendly five-door family saloon – also known as the Prius Prime in the USA.

Put simply, the Prius Plug-in is the plug-in hybrid version of the standard Prius range, with a larger 8.8kWh battery that can power the electric motor on its own for up to 34 miles without the help of the 1.8-litre petrol engine.

Like its regular hybrid twin, the Toyota Prius Plug-in is front-wheel drive, and received a mid-life facelift in early 2019, consisting of new interior touches, infotainment additions and an extra fifth seat in the rear.

While this 2019 refresh did improve the saloon’s review scores somewhat, the general reception of the Prius plug-in has remained mixed since its arrival. In one of its more favourable reviews, Driving Electric commends the Prius Plug-in for its “incredible” fuel efficiency and its quiet and relaxing driving experience. Meanwhile What Car?, who gave the PHEV one of its lowest scores to date, explains that there are more practical plug-in hybrid alternatives available for cheaper, such as the Skoda Octavia.

Practicality was a key sticking point for many journalists, as the Prius Plug-in has a rather shallow boot which offers less storage space than the regular Prius models, as engineers needed to accommodate the plug-in’s chunky battery pack. A majority of reviewers agree that otherwise the interior is spacious and has some neat practical features, but more flaws can be found on the dashboard – Parkers calls the saloon’s infotainment “slow and unresponsive”.

Described by The Sunday Times as “a smart car at a silly price”, many reviewers conclude that the Toyota Prius Plug-in is hard to recommend considering its price point and tax bracket. “You’re probably better off sticking with the regular Prius and saving thousands upfront”, Heycar says, while Business Car explains that a typical Prius driver “will pay the same in company car tax as the faster and much better-to-drive Audi and BMW”.

As of March 2022, the Toyota Prius Plug-in holds an Expert Rating of 60%, based on 16 review scores published by the UK media. This score is six points lower than the petrol-electric Prius hybrid, which is several thousand pounds cheaper.

Prius Plug-in highlights Plenty of safety features as standard

Very fuel efficient

Quiet driving experience

Reasonable battery range Prius Plug-in lowlights Shallow boot

Undercut by its key rivals

More modern alternatives are more refined

Slow infotainment

So-so performance

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-size saloon

Engines: plug-in hybrid

Price: From £31,344 on-road Launched: Spring 2017

Last updated: Spring 2019

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The question you’ll need to ask is whether you really need that 30-mile EV range. The standard Prius is already an excellent car, so we’d recommend considering how you’ll use the Plug-in before taking the plunge.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 7.6 / 10

“On paper the Toyota Prius Plug-in offers viable zero-emissions driving around town without the range anxiety of a pure EV, with tax benefits and other financial incentives to boot. The reality is a little more complex, given the additional cost over the regular Prius, compromises in practicality and real-world running costs that fall some way short of the dream.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Priced near to rivals like the Audi A3 e-tron and BMW 330e, the Toyota has a problem on its hands: despite being significantly more efficient, a typical user will pay the same in benefit-in-kind company car tax as the faster and much better-to-drive Audi and BMW so its difficult to recommend.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota Prius Plug-in won’t get most petrolheads’ juices flowing, but rest assured that if the future comes in plug-in form, this is a damn sight more engaging drive than the Nissan Leaf. Interestingly, this Prius feels happiest in all-electric mode and does a good job of dashing around town.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“For the £11,000 extra that the Plug-In costs over the regular Prius, you do gain much improved economy, better refinement and a driving experience that’s much closer to a pure electric vehicle. But you lose out on an extra seat in the back and a fair amount of storage space.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota Prius Plug-In has low running costs but the complicated technology pushes its price up.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Prius Plug-in makes a lot of sense with its electric-only range, but the seating arrangement limits its uses somewhat.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota Prius Plug-In offers genuine zero-emissions range in a plug-in hybrid package that delivers strong efficiency.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.5 / 10

“Choose the plug-in version and it will do reasonably well however, making the most of its relatively small battery with a 32-mile claimed range on electric-only power. That should be plenty for most commuters and will mean that you can plug in at home or work every day and save the petrol for any long trips you might do at weekends.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Prius Plug-in is similar to the regular Prius Hybrid but it provides around 30 miles of electric driving rather than the very short distance possible in the Prius Hybrid. Both cars are easy and pleasant to drive. However the Prius Plug-in takes the obsession with efficiency of Toyota’s engineers to the next level – to the extent that it becomes a four rather than a five-seater.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Toyota Prius Plug-In is a cannily development from Toyota, but the target customer base is too small for it to be of much interest to most people. You’re probably better off sticking with the regular Prius and saving thousands upfront. You’ll enjoy a bigger boot, too.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Toyota Prius Plug-in is a difficult car to recommend. We like its smooth running, efficiency, long warranty and standard equipment, but we can’t help but feel a standard Prius or EV car would make more sense.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“There are more modern plug-in hybrids, there are more practical ones, and there are certainly better ones to drive – the Prius Plug-in has been around for quite a while and in several key areas it’s been surpassed by its competition.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A smart car at a silly price.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“While it’s reliable, stuffed with safety kit and packed with gadgets, the Toyota Prius Plug-in isn’t as nice to drive or as refined as some of its plug-in hybrid rivals – particularly the cheaper Skoda Octavia. Everyday practicality is hindered considerably by the hybrid battery pack, and it no longer has the cheapest company car tax rates in the class.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed:

“In Plug-In Hybrid form, the Toyota Prius is a great choice for those seeking economical transport: it has zero tailpipe emissions over distances of up to around 33 miles. It’s got excellent safety and decent driving manners, but space inside is compromised by the battery set-up.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: April 2016 92% ADULT OCCUPANT 82% CHILD OCCUPANT 77% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 85% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP









Model tested: 1.8-litre Plug-in Hybrid 4X2 CVT

Date tested: January 2021 6 / 10 CLEAN AIR INDEX 8.3 / 10 ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX 7 / 10 GREENHOUSE GAS INDEX Read full Green NCAP review

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Prius Plug-in has received

2017 Next Green Car Awards – World Green Car + Best Large Family Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota Prius Plug-in, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 3 Series | Ford Kuga | Hyundai Ioniq | Kia Niro | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot 508 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Prius | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60

Buy or lease a Toyota Prius Plug-in

If you’re looking for a new or used Prius Plug-in, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance deal

Buy a car online from your sofa.

We’ll deliver it. Find out more We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

We Finance Any Car provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more Motorly provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more

Related posts