Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Toyota Prius Plug-in

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

60%
Summary

First arriving on UK roads in early 2017, the Toyota Prius Plug-in is an eco-friendly five-door family saloon – also known as the Prius Prime in the USA.

Put simply, the Prius Plug-in is the plug-in hybrid version of the standard Prius range, with a larger 8.8kWh battery that can power the electric motor on its own for up to 34 miles without the help of the 1.8-litre petrol engine.

Like its regular hybrid twin, the Toyota Prius Plug-in is front-wheel drive, and received a mid-life facelift in early 2019, consisting of new interior touches, infotainment additions and an extra fifth seat in the rear.

While this 2019 refresh did improve the saloon’s review scores somewhat, the general reception of the Prius plug-in has remained mixed since its arrival. In one of its more favourable reviews, Driving Electric commends the Prius Plug-in for its “incredible” fuel efficiency and its quiet and relaxing driving experience. Meanwhile What Car?, who gave the PHEV one of its lowest scores to date, explains that there are more practical plug-in hybrid alternatives available for cheaper, such as the Skoda Octavia.

Practicality was a key sticking point for many journalists, as the Prius Plug-in has a rather shallow boot which offers less storage space than the regular Prius models, as engineers needed to accommodate the plug-in’s chunky battery pack. A majority of reviewers agree that otherwise the interior is spacious and has some neat practical features, but more flaws can be found on the dashboard – Parkers calls the saloon’s infotainment “slow and unresponsive”.

Described by The Sunday Times as “a smart car at a silly price”, many reviewers conclude that the Toyota Prius Plug-in is hard to recommend considering its price point and tax bracket. “You’re probably better off sticking with the regular Prius and saving thousands upfront”, Heycar says, while Business Car explains that a typical Prius driver “will pay the same in company car tax as the faster and much better-to-drive Audi and BMW”.

As of March 2022, the Toyota Prius Plug-in holds an Expert Rating of 60%, based on 16 review scores published by the UK media. This score is six points lower than the petrol-electric Prius hybrid, which is several thousand pounds cheaper.

Prius Plug-in highlights

  • Plenty of safety features as standard
  • Very fuel efficient
  • Quiet driving experience
  • Reasonable battery range

Prius Plug-in lowlights

  • Shallow boot
  • Undercut by its key rivals
  • More modern alternatives are more refined
  • Slow infotainment
  • So-so performance

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-size saloon
Engines: plug-in hybrid
Price: From £31,344 on-road

Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Spring 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Toyota Prius Plug-in rear view | Expert Rating
Toyota Prius Plug-in front view | Expert Rating
Toyota Prius Plug-in charging port view | Expert Rating
Toyota Prius Plug-in interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: April 2016

92%

ADULT OCCUPANT

82%

CHILD OCCUPANT

77%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

85%

SAFETY ASSIST

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

Model tested: 1.8-litre Plug-in Hybrid 4X2 CVT
Date tested: January 2021

6 / 10

CLEAN AIR INDEX

8.3 / 10

ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX

7 / 10

GREENHOUSE GAS INDEX

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Toyota Prius Plug-in has received

2017

  • Next Green Car Awards – World Green Car + Best Large Family Car

Similar cars

If you're looking at the Toyota Prius Plug-in, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 3 Series | Ford Kuga | Hyundai Ioniq | Kia Niro | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot 508 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Prius | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

DS 4

DS 4

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

BMW i4

BMW i4

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf

This page last updated:

