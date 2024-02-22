fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Toyota Prius returning to UK this Spring

The Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid is set to make a return to the UK market this Spring, with a new design and increased power

2024 Toyota Prius PHEV

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Toyota has announced that its fifth-generation Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid will soon be available to order, with two different trims on offer.

This is the first Prius news we have heard for some time. We last reported on this new model back in late 2022 when the car was officially unveiled. Since then, Toyota has announced that the new Prius is coming to the UK pretty soon, with order books opening in March.

Built on the same foundations as its predecessor that was removed from sale in the UK two years ago, Toyota says that this new fifth-generation model is almost twice as powerful as the outgoing model. The car is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a 14kWh battery and an electric motor mounted to the front axle, providing a total output of 223hp.

Toyota now adds that the plug-in hybrid can travel further in EV mode than the previous model – 53 miles to be exact. The EV battery and the fuel tank have both been re-positioned too, which the manufacturer says makes the car’s driving dynamics more agile.

The new model inherits the sloping ‘wedge’-shaped silhouette synonymous with the Prius range, but the brand says it has made the car slightly wider, and lowered its height by 5cm. The car’s wheelbase (distance from front tyres to rear tyres) is 5cm longer too, and the new Prius sits on larger 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, Toyota has lowered the driving position to give the latest Prius a ‘sportier feel’ and has redesigned the dashboard to improve driver visibility and make things a bit more user-friendly.

A larger infotainment screen juts out of the centre of the dashboard, and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel – replacing the old driving information screen that stretched across the centre of the dashboard on the old model. The central screen is illuminated, and this backlighting changes colour when alerting the driver of safety hazards.

The launch line-up consists of the lead-in ‘Design’ and the top-spec ‘Excel’. The Prius sits on 17-inch alloy wheels, and comes with keyless entry, rear privacy glass, parking sensors and dual-zone air conditioning as standard. The latest generation Toyota Safety Sense active safety and driver assistance systems are also provided as standard.

The ‘Excel’ comes with larger 19-inch wheels, eight-way power adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, and a digital rear-view mirror. Pricing for the range will start at just over £37k, with the first orders scheduled to arrive in July.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved