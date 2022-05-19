fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Toyota RAV4 (2013 – 2019)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

55%

Expert Rating

Toyota RAV4 (2013 – 2019)

Not a current model

    More Expert Ratings
    Toyota RAV4 (2013 - 2019) used | Expert Rating

    Summary

    Arriving in UK showrooms in early 2013, the fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 was a mid-sized five-door SUV/crossover that was sold until 2019, including a mid-life facelift in 2016. It was replaced by the current RAV4.

    The line-up consisted of a selection of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, as well as a range-topping petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

    Throughout its lifespan, the fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 received below average to very good reviews from the British motoring media during its production life. The Sunday Times described it as “a solid beast with better on-road handling than most of its rivals and lots of boot space”, while The Telegraph said that it was “cheap and nasty inside, and not very pleasant to drive”.

    Though the car’s interior and exterior styling was rather dull for some, reviewers generally agreed that the RAV4 had a spacious cabin which was well-equipped with on-board tech as standard, and that the SUV was comfortable to drive over long distances.

    That said, several outlets reported that the range of engines available were quite noisy, particularly on cold days, and that the hybrid version was not as efficient as hybrid variants of the Nissan Qashqai and Mazda CX-5.

    No longer in production, the fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 holds an Expert Rating of 55%, based on 36 reviews published by the UK media.

    RAV4 highlights

    • Plenty of cabin and boot space
    • Well-equipped as standard
    • Reliability record and resale value
    • Comfortable ride and responsive handling

    RAV4 lowlights

    • Dull interior design
    • Noisy engines
    • Not as fun to drive as rivals
    • Hybrid model not all that cheap to run

    Key specifications

    Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol, diesel, petrol-electric hybrid
    Price when new:     From £22,495 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2013
    Last updated: Winter 2015/16
    Replaced: Winter 2018/19

    Toyota RAV4 (2013 - 2016) front view | Expert Rating
    Toyota RAV4 (2013 – 2016)
    Toyota RAV4 (2013 - 2016) rear view | Expert Rating
    Toyota RAV4 (2013 – 2016)
    Toyota RAV4 (2013 - 2016) interior view | Expert Rating
    Toyota RAV4 (2016 - 2019) front view | Expert Rating
    Toyota RAV4 (2016 – 2019)
    Toyota RAV4 (2016 - 2019) rear view | Expert Rating
    Toyota RAV4 (2016 – 2019)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Fleetworld

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Motors.co.uk

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    No variants of the previous-gen Toyota RAV4 were lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Toyota RAV4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai TucsonJeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Volkswagen Tiguan

    Buy a used Toyota RAV4

    If you’re looking to buy a Toyota RAV4, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa.
    We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Related posts

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Replaced in 2019, the fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 is a versatile and family-friendly SUV, but its interior is nothing to write home about.Sean ReesToyota RAV4 (2013 - 2019)

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    More from The Car Expert

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore

    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

    Explore
    <