Toyota RAV4 (2013 – 2019)

Summary
Arriving in UK showrooms in early 2013, the fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 was a mid-sized five-door SUV/crossover that was sold until 2019, including a mid-life facelift in 2016. It was replaced by the current RAV4.
The line-up consisted of a selection of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, as well as a range-topping petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.
Throughout its lifespan, the fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 received below average to very good reviews from the British motoring media during its production life. The Sunday Times described it as “a solid beast with better on-road handling than most of its rivals and lots of boot space”, while The Telegraph said that it was “cheap and nasty inside, and not very pleasant to drive”.
Though the car’s interior and exterior styling was rather dull for some, reviewers generally agreed that the RAV4 had a spacious cabin which was well-equipped with on-board tech as standard, and that the SUV was comfortable to drive over long distances.
That said, several outlets reported that the range of engines available were quite noisy, particularly on cold days, and that the hybrid version was not as efficient as hybrid variants of the Nissan Qashqai and Mazda CX-5.
No longer in production, the fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 holds an Expert Rating of 55%, based on 36 reviews published by the UK media.
RAV4 highlights
- Plenty of cabin and boot space
- Well-equipped as standard
- Reliability record and resale value
- Comfortable ride and responsive handling
RAV4 lowlights
- Dull interior design
- Noisy engines
- Not as fun to drive as rivals
- Hybrid model not all that cheap to run
Key specifications
Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, petrol-electric hybrid
Price when new: From £22,495 on-road
Launched: Spring 2013
Last updated: Winter 2015/16
Replaced: Winter 2018/19
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota RAV4 has space and practicality on its side; and is well well-made and should prove reliable; so it’s perfect for family buyers who aren’t interested in glamorous styling or fancy tech.”
Model reviewed: 2012-18
“Toyota is now on the fifth iteration of its RAV4, and the car is more luxurious and spacious than ever.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre D-4D engine
Score: 6 / 10
“Toyota’s upped the power from 124bhp to 141bhp. It’s not much, but it’s enough to match the 2.2’s 0-62mph sprint time of 9.6 seconds, and the engine has adequate low-down grunt.”
Model reviewed: 2.2 D-4D
Score: 6 / 10
“The new RAV4 definitely has its merits. The boot is hugely practical, the rear seats are spacious and it has fantastic off-road ability.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: 2015
Score: 7 / 10
“The RAV4 has been transformed from farm runabout to city slicker – but it remains a rational purchase rather than an emotional one, despite the sharper looks.”
Model reviewed: 2012-16
Score: 7.2 / 10
“It’s one of the most spacious and practical SUVs, but in many other ways, its rivals have caught up with it.”
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Likeable Toyota RAV4 4×4 grows and matures but loses originality and still falls short of the class’s highest dynamic standards.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 D-4D (2016)
Score: 7 / 10
“A 2016 facelift for Toyota’s RAV4 brings styling tweaks and a more efficient diesel engine, but we still think a Mazda CX-5 makes a more convincing case.”
Car
Model reviewed: RAV3 Hybrid Business Edition Plus
Score: 4 / 10
“It’s very difficult to recommend the front-wheel-drive RAV4 Hybrid unless outright CO2 emissions govern your decision above all else.”
Model reviewed: 2.2 D-4D (2013)
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota RAV4 is a safe, completely inoffensive mid-sized SUV. However, as an object of desire, innovation, or driving giggles, you can do better for the money.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre Icon
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota RAV4’s reluctance to completely remove itself from its off-roading roots makes it more unique than its impressive, yet plentiful, competition.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Toyota RAV4 is a practical entry into the compact SUV market that can do a decent job for motorists after a family motor with presence on the road.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: 2013-19
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Toyota RAV4 is a practical and well equipped SUV that’s affordable to run and comes with a reassuring warranty.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is practical and safe, but its small battery puts it at a serious disadvantage next to plug-in hybrid SUVs.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: RAV4 (2015-18)
“The Toyota RAV4’s a roomy family car with a spacious interior but it’s quite expensive and alternatives come with a better range of engines.”
Driving Electric
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Standard safety technology impresses, but Toyota RAV4 Hybrid struggles to live up to the brand’s reliability reputation.”
Fleetworld
Model reviewed:
“Relaxed cruising for families not needing to rush, deployed correctly the RAV4 Hybrid makes a lot of sense. But the limited range could restrict driver choice.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 D-4D Active 2WD
“The RAV4 wears its size and the new Toyota family face really well, packaging a spacious and comfortable interior and refined, long-legged drivetrain beneath.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: Hybrid Excel AWD 2.5L CVT TSS
Score: 6 / 10
“If you’re looking for a hybrid all-wheel drive SUV, then the Toyota RAV4 meets your brief.”
Model reviewed: XT-R 2.2 D4D
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota RAV4 comes with Toyota Optimal Drive, making it one of the most efficient 4x4s.”
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota RAV4 is a dependable and spacious mid-sized SUV.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: 2013-19
Score: 6 / 10
“The RAV4 is very reliable and practical, with a good boot and plenty of rear leg room.”
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Hybrid
“The hybrid Toyota RAV4 goes about its business with little panache, but in a (reasonably) quiet, refined manner.”
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Considering the sheer size of the RAV4, it seems rather inexpensive.”
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Toyota RAV4 has a good reliability record and decent resale values.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The RAV4 is a solid beast with better on-road handling than most of its rivals and lots of boot space, but has a dull interior.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Toyota RAV4 is a car that is capable off-road (probably), decent fun on tarmac, packed with technology and versatile enough for the evolving RAV4 owner.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“If space is your number one priority then the Toyota RAV4 is difficult to ignore on account of its huge interior. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is also quite frugal, and it’s an easy car to drive.”
Model reviewed: Hybrid (2016)
Score: 4 / 10
“Toyota’s RAV4 gains a hybrid drivetrain and a forceful new look.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Hybrid (2016)
“The RAV4 Hybrid is the quickest of all the RAV4s.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Not much fun to drive, but as a financial and fuel-saving choice the Toyota Auris really does take some beating.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 D Active 5dr 2WD
Score: 5 / 10
“This might be the best way to sample the RAV4 – the smaller diesel is smoother and quieter than the 148bhp 2.2 and starts £3,000 below the cheapest AWD version.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: 2012-18
Score: 6 / 10
“Few could argue with the versatility of the Toyota RAV4, because it has loads of head and leg room in the front and near class-leading amounts of space in the back.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Toyota RAV4 SUV actually pumps out less CO2 than most city-dwelling small cars.”
Which?
Model reviewed: 2016-18
“The RAV4 is so close to being a Best Buy. It’s spacious, comfortable and wonderfully frugal on fuel when driving around town.”
Model reviewed: 2013-18
“With plenty of load space and easy access, the RAV4 is one of the most practical medium-sized SUVs.”
Safety rating
No safety rating
The fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
No eco rating
No variants of the previous-gen Toyota RAV4 were lab tested by Green NCAP.
