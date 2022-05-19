Toyota RAV4 (2013 – 2019)

Summary

Arriving in UK showrooms in early 2013, the fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 was a mid-sized five-door SUV/crossover that was sold until 2019, including a mid-life facelift in 2016. It was replaced by the current RAV4.

The line-up consisted of a selection of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, as well as a range-topping petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

Throughout its lifespan, the fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 received below average to very good reviews from the British motoring media during its production life. The Sunday Times described it as “a solid beast with better on-road handling than most of its rivals and lots of boot space”, while The Telegraph said that it was “cheap and nasty inside, and not very pleasant to drive”.

Though the car’s interior and exterior styling was rather dull for some, reviewers generally agreed that the RAV4 had a spacious cabin which was well-equipped with on-board tech as standard, and that the SUV was comfortable to drive over long distances.

That said, several outlets reported that the range of engines available were quite noisy, particularly on cold days, and that the hybrid version was not as efficient as hybrid variants of the Nissan Qashqai and Mazda CX-5.

No longer in production, the fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 holds an Expert Rating of 55%, based on 36 reviews published by the UK media.

RAV4 highlights Plenty of cabin and boot space

Well-equipped as standard

Reliability record and resale value

Comfortable ride and responsive handling RAV4 lowlights Dull interior design

Noisy engines

Not as fun to drive as rivals

Hybrid model not all that cheap to run

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, petrol-electric hybrid

Price when new: From £22,495 on-road Launched: Spring 2013

Last updated: Winter 2015/16

Replaced: Winter 2018/19

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

No safety rating

The fourth-generation Toyota RAV4 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

No variants of the previous-gen Toyota RAV4 were lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota RAV4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Volkswagen Tiguan

Buy a used Toyota RAV4

If you’re looking to buy a Toyota RAV4, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Buy a car online from your sofa.

We’ll deliver it. Find out more Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Car subscriptions

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)