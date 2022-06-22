Toyota RAV4 gets tech tweaks and more safety kit

The Toyota RAV4 SUV is set to receive some tech enhancements, including the brand’s latest infotainment software, a customisable digital instrument display, and some pre-emptive safety features that help avoid a range of common road accident risks.

The ten-inch infotainment console, which is slightly bigger than the consoles that feature in the current range, comes installed with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration and Toyota’s navigation software with live traffic and road incident updates, which will also tell you how busy an area is and how likely you are to find a parking space at your destination.

This multimedia system also comes with a voice control function, which can respond to a range of spoken requests such as to adjust the climate control, choose or adjust the volume of music tracks and other media, make a phone call, or open and close the windows.

The system will be able to download new features in the future through over-the-air updates, and can be connected to a smartphone app that tracks your driving stats and has a ‘find my car’ feature that can guide you back to your RAV4 in a crowded car park.

Toyota is also planning to offer the RAV4 with a more advanced version of this infotainment package, with offline navigation and a feature that alerts the driver when the SUV has entered restricted low emission zones.

The updated RAV4 also gets a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, which the driver can customise to show the most relevant information to them while on the road. The entry-level ‘Icon’ trim will receive a seven-inch version of this digital cluster as standard, while higher grades will get a larger 12-inch screen.

The RAV4 already comes with a pre-collision system which uses a front-facing camera and laser to detect objects in your path and alert you when it’s time to brake, but this system will be enhanced by the upcoming update to include ‘intersection support’ technology that helps the driver make safer turns at junctions.

The update adds an emergency steering assistance feature too, which is designed to keep the car stable in its lane when braking to avoid hitting an object on the car’s path.

Lastly, there’s an additional white exterior colour, but other than that there are no visual changes to the RAV4 as part of this update. The powertrain choices will also remain the same, with both regular hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Toyota says that the updated RAV4 will enter production in Autumn this year. Details about its UK arrival, as well as pricing and specifications, will be released in coming months.

The Toyota RAV4 has received generally good reviews from the UK automotive media, praised for practicality and comfort. With a current Expert Rating of 66%, it ranks several points behind the best in its class. Although these improvements will be welcomed, they’re unlikely to boost that rating very much.