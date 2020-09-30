The Toyota Yaris is a five-door supermini-class hatchback. This model is the all-new fourth generation, which was launched in the UK in summer 2020. While the previous model included a hybrid model, the new version is hybrid-only at launch.

Unusually for a new model, the new Yaris is actually shorter than the old model, although beter packaging means it’s roomier inside. There is also a high-performance model on the way called the GR Yaris, however this is an almost completely different car and won’t be included here.

As yet, we don’t have a complete set of reviews for the new Toyota Yaris, and we will keep updating this page as new reviews are published. Based on 15 reviews as of September 2020, the Yaris has an overall rating of 75% on our unique Expert Rating index, which puts it right in the middle of the 16 superminis we have ranked to date. However, this rating could shift by a few points – either higher or lower – as more reviews are published, so keep checking back for the latest information.

The Toyota Yaris has been praised for its packaging and refined hybrid powertrain, which makes good use of its electric power in urban driving. It also scored very highly in the latest Euro NCAP crash testing programme. However, the starting price is quite high and interior lacks the flair of some rivals.

Body style: Small five-door hatch

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £19,910 on-road Launched: Summer 2020

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid automatic Dynamic

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Toyota Yaris is right in the mix, and should be on the shortlist of any supermini buyer – especially those who do most of their driving around town. We’d suggest steering clear of high-end editions, though – on grounds of both value and ride quality.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“Packing a hybrid powertrain into a supermini-sized car is no mean feat, Toyota’s electrified expertise very much in evidence in this all-new Yaris. A new platform, a greater emphasis on handling and bold styling add up to an appealing package which is expensive but should be fuss-free to own and drive.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota Yaris, then, is now better than before in the areas that matter and probably more characterful than at any time since its inception.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If the last Toyota Yaris never made it onto your radar, it certainly has a chance of doing so now. There’s added performance, driving fun and style thrown into the mix, while keeping those headline running costs down.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“More economical, comfortable and stylish than ever, the latest Toyota Yaris is the best small Toyota yet.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Toyota Yaris has a sporty look and is fun to drive yet it also doesn’t use much fuel. That engine isn’t the quietest, though, and don’t expect the finest cabin quality.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid Dynamic

“Other superminis may beat the Yaris in specific areas, but overall the newest Toyota is a bit of a winner.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Striking new Toyota Yaris has dramatic styling and bold looks, and better fuel economy.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Toyota Yaris promises sharp styling, great manoeuvrability, excellent cost-of-ownership, comfort, quality and the clever application of new technologies, including multimedia functions and a new hybrid engine.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Toyota’s self-charging hybrid Yaris makes more sense than ever”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“All in all, the Toyota Yaris is miles better than before. Younger, fresher, nicer to drive, full of kit, and decent value. Definitely worth a look.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid Dynamic

Score: 8 / 10

“This new Toyota Yaris is better to drive than any that has gone before and is probably better than a cooking Yaris needs to be. If you drive in urban conditions you should see the sort of mid-sixties miles per gallon as claimed and the interior is of high quality and pleasing to live with.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Efficient, interesting looking and updated inside, but the Toyota Yaris remains forgettable to drive.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Fourth-generation Toyota Yaris has a frugal hybrid system that’s punchy enough even out of town while the interior is solidly constructed. It’s decent to drive, but rear-seat space is average and its boot is a bit on the small side.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The hybrid-only Toyota Yaris may be pricier than most of its main rivals but it does offer the prospect of very low-cost motoring thanks to excellent fuel efficiency. Safety and equipment levels are strong suits, too, while it’s a very easy car to drive.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2020 86% ADULT OCCUPANT 81% CHILD OCCUPANT 78% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 85% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety

The new Yaris was the first car to be put through Euro NCAP’s tough new 2020 crash testing regime, and it performed exceptionally well. A very good set of scores on a much tougher testing protocol makes this one of the safest cars on the road – regardless of size.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Toyota Yaris has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Toyota Yaris has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Like other testing programmes, things have been halted thanks to Covid-19, but as soon as the Yaris ratings are published we will include them here.

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Toyota Yaris, you might also like to consider these alternatives

