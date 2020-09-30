Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

75 %
Toyota Yaris

(2020 – present)

The Toyota Yaris is a five-door supermini-class hatchback. This model is the all-new fourth generation, which was launched in the UK in summer 2020. While the previous model included a hybrid model, the new version is hybrid-only at launch.

Unusually for a new model, the new Yaris is actually shorter than the old model, although beter packaging means it’s roomier inside. There is also a high-performance model on the way called the GR Yaris, however this is an almost completely different car and won’t be included here.

As yet, we don’t have a complete set of reviews for the new Toyota Yaris, and we will keep updating this page as new reviews are published. Based on 15 reviews as of September 2020, the Yaris has an overall rating of 75% on our unique Expert Rating index, which puts it right in the middle of the 16 superminis we have ranked to date. However, this rating could shift by a few points – either higher or lower – as more reviews are published, so keep checking back for the latest information.

The Toyota Yaris has been praised for its packaging and refined hybrid powertrain, which makes good use of its electric power in urban driving. It also scored very highly in the latest Euro NCAP crash testing programme. However, the starting price is quite high and interior lacks the flair of some rivals.

Body style: Small five-door hatch
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £19,910 on-road

Launched: Summer 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

  • Toyota Yaris (2020 onwards) – interior and dashboard
  • Toyota Yaris (2020 onwards) – rear
  • Toyota Yaris (2020 onwards) – front

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2020

86%

ADULT OCCUPANT

81%

CHILD OCCUPANT

78%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

85%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety

The new Yaris was the first car to be put through Euro NCAP’s tough new 2020 crash testing regime, and it performed exceptionally well. A very good set of scores on a much tougher testing protocol makes this one of the safest cars on the road – regardless of size.

No eco rating

The Toyota Yaris has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

No security rating

The Toyota Yaris has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Like other testing programmes, things have been halted thanks to Covid-19, but as soon as the Yaris ratings are published we will include them here.

Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | Mini hatch | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

