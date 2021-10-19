Summary

The Toyota Yaris Cross is a small SUV/crossover, which sits below the C-HR in Toyota’s crossover family and arrived on UK roads in Summer 2021.

Although it has ‘Yaris’ in its name and shares a lot of its mechanical bits with the hatchback of the same name, the Yaris Cross is much more than just a jacked-up Yaris hatch.

As with most Toyotas, the Yaris Cross is only available with a hybrid powetrain – it’s a no-plug version, so the car is still mainly reliant on the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The battery is charged by the petrol engine and also by coasting and braking as you drive, with the electricity then used to drive the electric motor.

Unlike most small crossovers, the Toyota Yaris Cross is available with all-wheel drive. That doesn’t make it a proper off-roader, however, but will help it provide more grip on wet and slippery roads.

Providing an alternative to popular small hybrid SUV/crossovers like the Nissan Juke and Ford Puma, the Toyota Yaris Cross has also been applauded for its build quality, driving dynamics and practical interior features. Business Car add that the Yaris Cross has “on-trend looks are sure to win many admirers.”

However, while the interior trim is very functional, reviewers frequently report that the Yaris Cross lacks cabin space when compared to its rivals. Ride comfort has also come into question, with Carwow commenting that the Toyota “does feel firm over lumps and bumps.”

As of October 2021, the Toyota Yaris Cross holds an Expert Rating of 70%, based on 18 reviews collected from British media sources. As yet, it hasn’t been put through a Euro NCAP safety test, but we’ll update this page as soon as it does.

Yaris Cross highlights Class-leading fuel economy

Practical interior

Toyota’s record for reliability

Great handling and body control

A whopping 10-year warranty is available Yaris Cross lowlights Rather rigid ride comfort

Limited space in the back

So-so performance

Slow infotainment system

Pretty plain-looking interior trim

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £22,515 on-road Launched: Summer 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s exceptionally efficient, if not the most startling performer. The hybrid drivetrain takes little getting used to and is easy to extract fantastic efficiency from.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Extra ride height and some off-road trimmings create an exciting, mini-SUV twist on the ever-dependable Yaris.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A credible entry into the compact SUV world, buoyed by good driving dynamics and efficiency.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“The Yaris Cross is a bit of a dazzler. Augmented by extensive comfort and safety features, its standard auto gearbox, comfortable driving manners and on-trend looks are sure to win many admirers. It’s just a shame that some of that sparkle didn’t rub off on the interior.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“For the rational stuff, the Yaris Cross scores well – it’s practical, roomy for passengers and luggage and very economical. You can be sure that it’s going to be reliable, and thanks to Toyota’s 10-year warranty support, it’ll be easy to sell.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Toyota Yaris Cross is a small SUV with a clever hybrid system, making it very cheap to run.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“The Toyota Yaris Cross is a handsome compact SUV with an extremely economical hybrid powertrain. It’s well-built and suitably spacious, but it does feel firm over lumps and bumps.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid

“The Yaris Cross is cost-effective, scores well for safety kit and has a clever and practical luggage area, while offering a decent ride quality and driving experience.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“Toyota’s answer to the Nissan Juke is efficient and practical, although limited space in the rear means it may not be suitable for everyone.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“All in all, Toyota has taken the compact SUV qualities from the RAV4 – which is now celebrating its 25anniversary – and added lots of Yaris city car DNA to the mix to develop the all-new Yaris Cross making it big on style, appeal and performance.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota Yaris Cross is fun to drive, has a solid interior and comes fully loaded for the money. The most impressive thing is its efficiency – with its petrol-electric hybrid engine setup meaning it’ll be as cheap as chips to run.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Toyota Yaris Cross is a surprisingly desirable alternative to the Renault Captur and Vauxhall Crossland. It’ll be very cheap to run, while it’s easy to get comfortable in its ultra-functional cabin.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s much to like about the Yaris Cross. It takes the critically acclaimed Yaris supermini and makes it more family-friendly. No doubt more fashionable, too.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid

Score: 8.2 / 10

” It’s good to drive, practical, roomy for passengers and luggage and in our hands on a fairly congested test route, very economical on petrol.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid

“This car is more for parents or grandparents looking after tots rather than gangly teens. Shame the rear seats don’t slide backwards and forwards like Captur.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Well built and reasonably priced.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Like the Yaris, but fancy something slightly taller? You’ll like this slightly taller Yaris.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Yaris Cross makes a strong case for itself against the crowd of small SUVs, especially if you value low running costs and Toyota’s impressive reliability record. That said, the Ford Puma still looks like the better overall option.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2021, the Toyota Yaris Cross has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it happens, we’ll publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2021, the Toyota Yaris Cross has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If and when it’s put through its paces, we’ll publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota Yaris Cross, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

Buy or lease a Toyota Yaris Cross

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new Yaris Cross, The Car Expert’s leasing partners can offer you a great deal

Related posts