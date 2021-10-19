fbpx

Expert Rating

Toyota Yaris Cross

Expert Rating

70%
Summary

The Toyota Yaris Cross is a small SUV/crossover, which sits below the C-HR in Toyota’s crossover family and arrived on UK roads in Summer 2021.

Although it has ‘Yaris’ in its name and shares a lot of its mechanical bits with the hatchback of the same name, the Yaris Cross is much more than just a jacked-up Yaris hatch.

As with most Toyotas, the Yaris Cross is only available with a hybrid powetrain – it’s a no-plug version, so the car is still mainly reliant on the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The battery is charged by the petrol engine and also by coasting and braking as you drive, with the electricity then used to drive the electric motor.

Unlike most small crossovers, the Toyota Yaris Cross is available with all-wheel drive. That doesn’t make it a proper off-roader, however, but will help it provide more grip on wet and slippery roads.

Providing an alternative to popular small hybrid SUV/crossovers like the Nissan Juke and Ford Puma, the Toyota Yaris Cross has also been applauded for its build quality, driving dynamics and practical interior features. Business Car add that the Yaris Cross has “on-trend looks are sure to win many admirers.”

However, while the interior trim is very functional, reviewers frequently report that the Yaris Cross lacks cabin space when compared to its rivals. Ride comfort has also come into question, with Carwow commenting that the Toyota “does feel firm over lumps and bumps.”

As of October 2021, the Toyota Yaris Cross holds an Expert Rating of 70%, based on 18 reviews collected from British media sources. As yet, it hasn’t been put through a Euro NCAP safety test, but we’ll update this page as soon as it does.

Yaris Cross highlights

  • Class-leading fuel economy
  • Practical interior
  • Toyota’s record for reliability
  • Great handling and body control
  • A whopping 10-year warranty is available

Yaris Cross lowlights

  • Rather rigid ride comfort
  • Limited space in the back
  • So-so performance
  • Slow infotainment system
  • Pretty plain-looking interior trim

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £22,515 on-road

Launched: Summer 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Toyota Yaris Cross (2021 onwards) – front view
Toyota Yaris Cross (2021 onwards) – rear view
Toyota Yaris Cross (2021 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Toyota Yaris Cross (2021 onwards) – side profile

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2021, the Toyota Yaris Cross has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it happens, we’ll publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2021, the Toyota Yaris Cross has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If and when it’s put through its paces, we’ll publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Toyota Yaris Cross, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan JukePeugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

This page last updated:

