fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Toyota Yaris Cross gets minor refresh

The Toyota Yaris Cross range will soon gain an additional hybrid engine option, some on-board tech upgrades and a new trim level

Toyota Yaris Cross

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

The compact Toyota Yaris Cross crossover range will soon gain an additional hybrid engine option and some on-board tech upgrades – in line with the smaller Yaris hatchback’s refresh in June.

This being the first modification to the crossover range since the introduction of the sportier ‘GR Sport’ trim in August last year, Toyota says that this round of enhancements “focuses on the top purchase considerations for customers”, keeping the car competitive with rivals like the popular Ford Puma and Nissan Juke.

Toyota says that the most important change is the expansion of its engine choices. The update adds an extra petrol-electric hybrid option – a more powerful 130hp 1.5-litre unit that is half a second quicker to 62mph than the single powertrain option currently on sale – 10.7 seconds in total.

This engine will be available with top-spec ‘GR Sport’ and new ‘Premiere Edition’ versions. This new trim is said to “enhance” the car’s “visual appeal” by introducing a new paint colour, ‘Urban Khaki’, which is shown above. Like the ‘GR Sport’, ‘Premiere Edition’ models have a two-tone exterior with black elements and 18-inch alloy wheels. Other than that, the car’s exterior looks remain the same. Inside, this trim spec matches the interior stitching with the green body colour.

Toyota adds that a new ‘Juniper Blue’ exterior colour has been added to the full range of trims, and that seat upholstery has also been refreshed with a new pattern and a soft-material lower instrument panel covering has been introduced. The manufacturer has also attempted to reduce engine and wind noise in the cabin, using thicker windscreen and side window glass and engine dampers.

Now onto the tech. Like the Yaris, the Yaris Cross will be getting the brand’s ‘digital key’ software, which allows the driver to lock, unlock and start the car from their smartphone.

The entry-level models come with a nine-inch central screen (formerly of higher trims), while higher trims will feature a larger 11-inch infotainment console, as opposed to the eight- and nine-inch systems currently available. Toyota says the infotainment software is more ‘intuitive and reactive’ after the update, and that it is wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The four-inch LCD driving information screen behind the steering wheel has also been replaced by either a seven- or 12-inch digital instrument cluster, depending on the trim you choose. The car’s safety tech has been tweaked too – the camera and radar system can reportedly scan further and wider than before when detecting potential hazards on the move.

The safety tech is also said to be improved thanks to the introduction of an upgraded camera and radar system which can scan further and wider than before, increasing scope for the detection of accident risks. There is also a new ’emergency driving stop system’ which stops the car, turns on the hazard lights and unlocks the doors if it detects no input from the driver after an extended period of time and after a warning sound.

Finally, Toyota says that the car’s adaptive cruise control has been revised to respond more quickly and “operate with a more natural feel”.

UK pricing and arrival date are yet to be announced, but we do know that these revised Yaris Cross details will arrive in December. The lead-in price for the range currently sits at under £25k before the update’s arrival.

As the key criticisms of the Yaris Cross relate to its modest performance and slow infotainment, this minor facelift could potentially impact the car’s current Expert Rating of 69%.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved