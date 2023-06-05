fbpx

Model update

Toyota Yaris range gains additional hybrid engine

Toyota has given its Yaris hatchback a mild update, including an extra hybrid engine option and some on-board tech upgrades

2023 Toyota Yaris

by Sean Rees
The compact fourth-generation Toyota Yaris hatchback has been given its first model update since its arrival in 2020, which includes some minor cosmetic touches, an infotainment upgrade, improved safety features, a new range-topping trim and the addition of a more powerful hybrid engine option.

This subtle facelift comes as Toyota attempts to keep the Yaris competitive with other class-leading small car choices like the SEAT Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo, which have had their own mild updates since the Yaris picked up the European Car of the Year title in 2021.

The car’s exterior looks remain unaltered, apart from the redesigned five-spoke alloy wheel pattern. The facelift is more noticeable in the cabin, with a bigger infotainment touchscreen available in the centre of the dashboard.

The entry-level models still come with a seven-inch central screen, but higher trims will feature an 11-inch infotainment console, as opposed to the eight- and nine-inch systems currently available. Toyota says the infotainment software is more ‘intuitive and reactive’ after the update, and that it is wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The four-inch LCD driving information screen behind the steering wheel has also been replaced by either a seven- or 12-inch digital instrument cluster, depending on the trim you choose. The car’s safety tech has been tweaked too – the camera and radar system can reportedly scan further and wider than before when detecting potential hazards on the move.

The biggest change though is the extra engine option – the 1.5-litre Yaris ‘Hybrid 130’. Offering 15hp more than the standard 115hp ‘Hybrid 115’, this more powerful hybrid engine shaves off half a second in a 0-62mph sprint, reportedly reaching 62mph in 9.2 seconds.

Thanks to the re-tuned electric motor, the ‘Hybrid 130’ offers more torque at all engine speeds, which Toyota says makes it feel more responsive than the standard hybrid engine.

This second engine option comes as standard with the ‘GR Sport’ trim, and the new range-topping ‘Premium Edition’ grade which also includes a keyless entry function that can be controlled through a smartphone, larger 17-inch alloy wheels, a blue two-tone paint finish and blue seat stitching and interior accents.

Toyota is yet to announce UK pricing for the facelifted Yaris range – this is sure to follow in the coming months. At the moment, pre-facelift Yaris pricing starts at just over £22k. The manufacturer says that it will start taking orders in and around the Autumn period, with the first customer orders arriving early next year.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 68%, the Toyota Yaris has been praised for its packaging and refined hybrid powertrain, which makes good use of its electric power in urban driving. However, reviewers comment that the starting price is quite high and that its interior lacks the flair of some rivals.

