UK prices announced for Citroën Ami

Citroën has priced up its new Ami electric quadricycle for UK release, with prices starting from less than £8K.

With its C1 supermini no longer in production, Citroën will be hoping that customers looking for a cheap urban runaround will be attracted by the Ami’s relatively cheap £7,695 price tag, although obviously it’s not a like-for-like replacement as the Ami is not actually a car in a legal sense.

Being a quadricycle, the Ami does not have to meet the same safety and environmental standards that normal electric cars like the Fiat 500e or Vauxhall Corsa-e have to meet. You also don’t need a full driver’s licence to drive one – a ‘category AM’ licence is all that’s required in the UK, which is the same as for a moped.

The pint-sized two-seater is powered by a small 5.5kWh battery, which the manufacturer says can travel a maximum of 46 miles from full charge. Ideal for short commutes around the city centre, but not much else, the Citroën Ami Electric quadricycle produces a power output of 8hp, and has a maximum speed of 28mph. Using a home charger, Citroën says the Ami takes three hours to fully charge from empty.

The 2022 Citroën Ami is available in three trims – the standard ‘Ami’ trim, the mid-range ‘Ami Pop’ trim, and the range-topping ‘Ami Vibe’ trim. The range also includes a commercial version, the Ami Cargo, which removes the passenger seat for extra storage space.

All models will only be available in left-hand drive and feature an unusual door arrangement. The driver’s door (on the left) is a rear-hinged ‘suicide’ door while the passenger door (on the right) opens normally, as shown in the image above.

Key trim level features

‘Ami’ (from £7,695) Digital speedometer

LED headlights

LED tail lights

Panoramic glass sunroof

One USB charging port ‘Ami Pop’ (from £8,495) All lower trim features

Orange colour pack with accents finished in black

Rear spoiler finished in black ‘Ami Vibe’ (from £8,895) All lower trim features

Decorative roof rails finished in black

Wheel arches finished in black

All models come with a small digital speedometer which also displays how much battery charge you have left, LED lights in the front and back and a sunroof. Adding a bit of extra exterior colour to the Ami comes at an additional charge of £400, with orange, blue and grey colour packs on offer.

With prices starting from £7,695, Citroën says that the Ami will be coming to the UK later this year, with around 2,000 vehicles being reserved by British customers already. More information will be released in the coming weeks.