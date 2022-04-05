UK pricing and specs announced for 2022 Toyota GR86

Toyota has released details about its 2022 GR86 coupé, which is set to be the new entry-level model in Toyota’s GR (Gazoo Racing) performance-focused line-up.

Designed in collaboration with Subaru who will soon launch the closely-related BRZ sports car, the Toyota GR86 is a direct replacement for the GT86 coupé that was pulled from production in 2021.

At launch, the GR86 range will only consist of one standard trim level, available as either a manual or automatic. However, Toyota has promised that this standard trim GR86 is a marked improvement over the GT86, with more on-board equipment, more responsive handling, and a more powerful engine.

The Toyota GR86 keeps the body dimensions of the GT86, but has increased body rigidity, a chassis with a lower centre of gravity, and sports-tuned suspension to improve handling through fast corners.

The GT86’s four-cylinder 2.0-litre petrol engine has been replaced by a larger 2.4-litre unit, giving the Toyota GR86 a total power output of 234hp – 34hp more than the GT86 could muster.

The 2022 Toyota GR86 is fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights and automatically-folding door mirrors. Inside, the coupé comes with an eight-inch infotainment console, suede and leather seat upholstery, and heated front seats.

The GR86 also comes with a generous list of on-board tech features – including a seven-inch digital gauge cluster behind the steering wheel, smartphone charging, cruise control and a reversing camera, as well as safety features like blind spot monitoring and lane-keeping assistance.

Toyota says that the first GR86 models will arrive in the UK in July 2022, but has not yet revealed when the new coupé will be available to order. Prices for the manual version of the GT86 will start at £29,995, while the automatic version will cost £32,085.