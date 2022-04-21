UK pricing announced for new Kia Niro

Kia has released the pricing details for its 2022 Kia Niro range, which includes hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains available across three trim levels.

As we reported in January, Kia is set to replace its first-generation Niro SUV with a brand-new iteration for 2022, which will rival the likes of the Nissan Qashqai. Kia says that the current Niro, which sits between the Stonic and Sportage in the brand’s SUV range, is its second-most popular model, with over 70,000 UK sales since 2016.

Now available to pre-order online, customers can choose between three trim levels when configuring their 2022 Kia Niro. Highlights on the entry-level ‘2’ trim include LED headlights, an eight-inch infotainment screen, cruise control, a parking camera and rear parking sensors.

The ‘3’ trim adds parking sensors in the front, upgrades the infotainment screen, and adds keyless entry and wireless smartphone charging, while the range-topping ‘4’ trim adds an electric tailgate and sunroof, and a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Entry-level ‘2’ 16-inch alloy wheels (17-inch alloys for EV models)

LED headlights

A height-adjustable boot floor

Cloth upholstery

Rear parking sensors

A parking camera

An eight-inch infotainment screen

Smart cruise control

Collision avoidance technology Mid-range ‘3’ All ‘2’ trim features that are not replaced

18-inch alloy wheels

A ten-inch infotainment screen with navigation

Cloth and faux leather upholstery

Wireless smartphone charging

Front parking sensors

Keyless entry

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Rear privacy glass

Blind spot monitoring Range-topping ‘4’ All ‘2’ and ‘3’ trim features that are not replaced

A ten-inch digital instrument cluster

An electric tailgate

An electric sunroof

An upgraded sound system

Heated rear seats

Parking assistance technology

Hybrid pricing

Combining a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 141hp, the Kia Niro hybrid is the cheapest powertrain on offer, with prices starting at £27,745.

All hybrid models are fitted with a six-speed automatic gearbox, and feature a new ‘Green Zone’ drive mode, which automatically switches to electric power to reduce exhaust emissions to zero in designated built-up areas.

Trim Level UK price ‘2’ Hybrid £27,745 ‘3’ Hybrid £30,495 ‘4’ Hybrid £33,245

Plug-in hybrid pricing

The plug-in hybrid variant uses the same 1.6-litre petrol engine, but paired with a larger 62kW electric motor for a combined power output of 182hp.

Also fitted with a six-speed automatic transmission and Kia’s ‘Green Zone’ drive mode, the Niro plug-in hybrid has a promised all-electric range of 40 miles from full charge.

Trim Level UK price ‘2’ Plug-in hybrid £32,775 ‘3’ Plug-in hybrid £35,525 ‘4’ Plug-in hybrid £38,275

All-electric pricing

The electric version (EV) of the 2022 Kia Niro is powered by a 65kWh battery which works in tandem with an electric motor to produce a power output of 204hp – the most powerful powertrain in the range.

Kia’s engineers say that the all-electric Niro has a maximum battery range of 287 miles, and that the SUV’s battery can charge from 10% to 80% in about 45 minutes – which is around nine minutes quicker than the outgoing model.

Trim Level UK price ‘2’ EV £34,995 ‘3’ EV £37,745 ‘4’ EV £40,495

Kia also says that the 2022 Niro SUV will be available with a choice of eight exterior colours, with an extra charge of £595 for premium paints. The Korean brand expects to deliver the first UK customer orders in early Autumn this year.