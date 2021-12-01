fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

2022 Kia Sportage UK pricing announced
UK pricing announced for new Kia Sportage

All-new Sportage SUV will arrive at UK dealers in early 2022 with a choice of petrol, diesel and hybrid models

Andrew Charman
The new Kia Sportage SUV will arrive at UK dealers in early 2022 with prices starting from £26,745.

Unveiled at the Munich motor show in September, the fifth-generation Sportage is the first designed specifically for European buyers.

It is also the first Sportage to offer five powertrain options – as it will initially be available in petrol, diesel, mild and full hybrid varieties with plug-in hybrid versions joining the line-up by summer 2022.

Kia retains its five trim levels for the new Sportage, though the entry-level 2 grade is only on offer with 1.6-litre petrol or diesel engines, producing respectively 150 and 115hp, and paired with a six-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels. Diesel versions start from £27,745, which is £1,000 more than the petrol.

Likely to be of most interest will be the full hybrid model, available on all but entry-level trim and costing from £33,245 – £1,800 more than a standard petrol version.

Buyers going for either the sporty-pitched GT-Line, or comfort-angled ‘3’ trims have a choice of the petrol and diesel engines in standard, full or mild-hybrid form, both hybrids using a dual-clutch auto transmission. The 48-volt mild system adds £1,700 to the cost of the petrol engine or £2,200 with the diesel.

Notable amongst the extra equipment in the GT-Line models is a 12-inch centre console display, replacing the eight-inch touchscreen of the 2 and including built-in navigation. The styling upgrades are also pitched towards the ‘sporty flavour’ of the GT-Line and include larger 19-inch wheels.

The 3 versions also get a digital driver’s display also measuring 12 inches, plus a range of comfort upgrades such as powered and heated seats, a heated steering wheel and radar cruise control. GT-Line models are £3,000 more than 2 versions, 3 models adding £4,200.

Range-topping 4 and GT-Line S models can be had as two-wheel-drive full hybrids or all-wheel-drive mild hybrids, while there is also a GT-Line S full-hybrid with all-wheel drive. Cars in 4 trim are £3,800 more than equivalent 3 models, while GT-Line S versions, which are not available with the diesel, add £8,800 to the cost of the GT-Line.

When the plug-in hybrid joins the Sportage range it will only be offered in all-wheel-drive form at prices starting from £38,395.

Kia dealers start taking orders for the new Sportage in mid-December, with the first cars set to arrive early in the new year.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

