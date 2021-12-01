UK pricing announced for new Kia Sportage

The new Kia Sportage SUV will arrive at UK dealers in early 2022 with prices starting from £26,745.

Unveiled at the Munich motor show in September, the fifth-generation Sportage is the first designed specifically for European buyers.

It is also the first Sportage to offer five powertrain options – as it will initially be available in petrol, diesel, mild and full hybrid varieties with plug-in hybrid versions joining the line-up by summer 2022.

Kia retains its five trim levels for the new Sportage, though the entry-level 2 grade is only on offer with 1.6-litre petrol or diesel engines, producing respectively 150 and 115hp, and paired with a six-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels. Diesel versions start from £27,745, which is £1,000 more than the petrol.

Likely to be of most interest will be the full hybrid model, available on all but entry-level trim and costing from £33,245 – £1,800 more than a standard petrol version.





Buyers going for either the sporty-pitched GT-Line, or comfort-angled ‘3’ trims have a choice of the petrol and diesel engines in standard, full or mild-hybrid form, both hybrids using a dual-clutch auto transmission. The 48-volt mild system adds £1,700 to the cost of the petrol engine or £2,200 with the diesel.

Notable amongst the extra equipment in the GT-Line models is a 12-inch centre console display, replacing the eight-inch touchscreen of the 2 and including built-in navigation. The styling upgrades are also pitched towards the ‘sporty flavour’ of the GT-Line and include larger 19-inch wheels.

The 3 versions also get a digital driver’s display also measuring 12 inches, plus a range of comfort upgrades such as powered and heated seats, a heated steering wheel and radar cruise control. GT-Line models are £3,000 more than 2 versions, 3 models adding £4,200.

Range-topping 4 and GT-Line S models can be had as two-wheel-drive full hybrids or all-wheel-drive mild hybrids, while there is also a GT-Line S full-hybrid with all-wheel drive. Cars in 4 trim are £3,800 more than equivalent 3 models, while GT-Line S versions, which are not available with the diesel, add £8,800 to the cost of the GT-Line.

When the plug-in hybrid joins the Sportage range it will only be offered in all-wheel-drive form at prices starting from £38,395.

Kia dealers start taking orders for the new Sportage in mid-December, with the first cars set to arrive early in the new year.