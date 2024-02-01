Updated BMW 4 Series range unveiled

The BMW 4 Series range – including both soft-top and hard-top models – has been given a mid-life facelift that introduces several cosmetic changes inside and out, as well as an infotainment update and a slimmer engine line-up.

This model range refresh has now been rolled out for the 4 Series Coupé and 4 Series Convertible models, and the high-performance M4 range has been given a similar treatment too. The five-door 4 Series Gran Coupé isn’t included in this model update, but a revised version of that model is expected sometime this year.

Starting with the exterior, the updated BMW 4 Series isn’t a dramatic departure from the pre-facelift version. The same prominent kidney grilles and oval-shaped headlights remain, but BMW has changed the headlight light signatures and those grilles are now surrounded by matte chrome.

The design of the 19-inch alloy-wheels has also been refreshed, and the diffuser on the rear bumper is now painted in a high-gloss black and houses slightly larger exhaust pipes. Eight exterior colours are now available, with an additional metallic red and metallic green now on the options list.

Stepping inside, the most notable addition is the new leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel with a flat bottom and gear shift paddles included as standard, which BMW says “underscores the sharper sporting profile of the updated 4 Series.

The manufacturer adds that it has reduced the amount of physical buttons on the dashboard, instead adding ventilation and temperature controls to the infotainment console as part of a design process the car maker calls “advanced digitalisation”. Seat and steering wheel heating can now also be adjusted by touching the display, as well as by voice control.

Speaking of the infotainment, the dual-screen curved display has been given BMW’s latest software update, which adds more digital customisation options.

Interior ambient lighting on the doors, centre console and footwells, as well as electrically-folding wing mirrors, have also been added to the standard equipment list, and BMW says that it has restructured the 4 Series options list so that you can better individualise your order.

Now on to the engine line-up. BMW now offers less choice in the 4 Series powertrain department, with just two petrol mild-hybrid units to choose between – both hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Diesel models have been dropped.

The entry-level ‘420i’ model is rear-wheel drive and produces 184hp using its turbocharged 2.0-litre engine. It will complete a 0-62mph sprint in 7.5 seconds (8.2 seconds in the heavier Convertible version), with its top speed capped at 149mph.

The range-topper is the ‘M440i’, which is powered by a 374hp 3.0-litre straight-six engine that will complete the same sprint in 4.5 seconds (4.9 seconds for the Convertible). UK spec 420i models will be available in ‘M Sport’ and ‘M Sport Pro’ trim guises, while the ‘M440i’ is only available in its exclusive ‘M Performance’ trim.

Last but certainly not least by any metric, the performance-focused M4 and M4 Convertible models have had their own facelift that alters the cars’ headlights, instals a new steering wheel, and boosts the power output.

Rear-wheel drive has been dropped from the line-up – leaving the four-wheel-drive ‘xDrive’ as the only choice – and BMW’s M division engineers have managed to squeeze an extra 20hp out of the M4’s powerful 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine. Total output increases to 530hp, but it’s 0-62mph sprint time remains unchanged – 3.5 seconds (3.7 seconds for the Convertible).

Now available to order in the UK, this revised 4 Series range will officially go into production in March, with the first customer orders to be fulfilled this Spring. Prices begin at £43k for the Coupé and just under £50k for the Convertible. As you might expect, the M4 range is much more expensive, starting at £84k.