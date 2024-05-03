Updated exterior looks for Cupra Leon and Formentor

Cupra says it has given its Cupra and Formentor models more “aggressive” exterior looks, an infotainment upgrade and a new plug-in hybrid option.

Moving away from some of the design traits these models shared with the SEAT range – Cupra’s parent brand – the updated Leon and Formentor have been given sharper triangular LED headlights and a wider and lower grille design on a new ‘shark-nose’ front fascia that also features the brand’s updated logo.

In the rear, both cars get the same triangular treatment for the tail lights, and the Cupra badge is now illuminated. The design of the alloy wheels has also been refreshed, with both 18- and 19-inch alloys on offer.

Cupra Leon Cupra Formentor

Inside, the interior layout of both models remains largely the same, but there are new material options for the dashboard and seat trims, and a new 13-inch infotainment screen (an inch larger than before) sits above two touch-sensitive sliders for the media volume and heating controls. An optional 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system has also been added to the options list.

Both cars will be available with traditional petrol, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine options. The pre-facelift options remain, including the lead-in 150hp 1.5-litre petrol, but with two additional options.

First up is a new 333hp 2.0-litre petrol engine option with four-wheel drive paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox and a ‘torque splitter’ designed to improve traction when cornering. The second is a 272hp plug-in hybrid (joining the 200hp PHEV already available) that can reportedly muster an electric-only driving range of around 62 miles.

That sums up what to expect from the refreshed Leon and Formentor – both are set to become available to order in the Summer, and further details like UK pricing and trim spec confirmation will arrive in the coming months.

The Cupra Leon and Formentor both currently hold a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 72%.