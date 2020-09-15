Updated Jaguar F-Pace plugs in

Jaguar has given the F-Pace a fresh makeover, with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain the major talking point.

The stylish SUV has only seen a few minor revisions to its exterior design, but boasts improved on-board technology.

Under the bonnet, the flagship engine is the plug-in unit, making 404hp and 640Nm of torque. It combines a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, which is powered by a 17.1kWh battery that gives up to 33 miles of electric-only range.

Fuel economy for this powertrain is measured at 130mpg, CO 2 emissions are 49g/km and the 0-60mph time is five seconds flat.

All three diesel engines and the 3.0-litre petrol also get electrification in the form of a mild-hybrid system, which uses a small electric motor to support the engine and improve economy. A 250hp petrol is the only option with no electric motor.





Although exterior changes are subtle, there have been many updates, including a revised bonnet with a bigger ‘power bulge’, slimmer LED headlights and rear lights, and a new bumper.

The interior has seen a more extensive update, with the focus being the new 11-inch curved-glass infotainment screen that uses Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro system, which has a cleaner design and faster response than before.

Other changes include a new drive selector, new door casings, seats with wider cushions, and wellness technologies, such as a cabin air ionisation system that improves air quality.

Order books are open now with prices starting at £40,860 for the D165 model, which uses the 163hp diesel engine, or £56,060 for the plug-in hybrid.