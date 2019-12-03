2020 Jaguar F-Type revealed | The Car Expert

Jaguar has revealed its new-look Jaguar F-Type coupe and convertible, bringing a striking new look to its sports car after six years on sale.

The new car ditches the V6 engine available with its predecessor and is instead offered with just V8 and 2.0-litre, four-cylinder powertrain options.

Available from just over £54,000, the refreshed F-Type is still available in coupe and convertible forms, with all incorporating a lightly revised interior with more tech and driver-focused features than before.

The exterior changes are most noticeable at the front of the F-Type, with sleeker headlights giving the nose of the car a more aggressive appearance. The rear of the car gets a subtler update, though the ‘roundel’ lights which were such a signature of the F-Type have been ditched in favour of a single ‘blade’ style unit.

Inside, the cabin of the F-Type is dominated by a new 12-inch digital dashboard setup ahead of the driver, which is combined with a central infotainment screen incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The entire system also comes with over-the-air updates for the first time.

The entry-level engine is now the 300hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, with the V6 unit having been ditched. A less powerful version of the firm’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 sits in the middle of the line-up with 450hp and the choice of rear- or all-wheel-drive, while the tip-top unit remains the full-fat V8 engine in the F-Type R which now produces 575hp and 700Nm of torque – up 25hp and 20Nm on the older model. All cars get an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The range-topping SVR has been cut too, though a lot of that car’s mechanical upgrades – such as adaptive dampers and stiffer rear knuckles and ball joints – have been carried over to the R.

The new Jaguar F-Type is available to order now.