2020 Jaguar F-Type revealed | The Car Expert

Model update

Updated Jaguar F-Type arrives with dramatic new look

Sports car drops the V6 engine available with the previous model

2020 Jaguar F-Type revealed

Jack Evans
Jack Evans

Jaguar has revealed its new-look Jaguar F-Type coupe and convertible, bringing a striking new look to its sports car after six years on sale.

The new car ditches the V6 engine available with its predecessor and is instead offered with just V8 and 2.0-litre, four-cylinder powertrain options.

Available from just over £54,000, the refreshed F-Type is still available in coupe and convertible forms, with all incorporating a lightly revised interior with more tech and driver-focused features than before.

The exterior changes are most noticeable at the front of the F-Type, with sleeker headlights giving the nose of the car a more aggressive appearance. The rear of the car gets a subtler update, though the ‘roundel’ lights which were such a signature of the F-Type have been ditched in favour of a single ‘blade’ style unit.

  • 2020 Jaguar F-Type - rear | The Car Expert
  • 2020 Jaguar F-Type - headlight detail | The Car Expert
  • 2020 Jaguar F-Type - interior and dashboard | The Car Expert

Inside, the cabin of the F-Type is dominated by a new 12-inch digital dashboard setup ahead of the driver, which is combined with a central infotainment screen incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The entire system also comes with over-the-air updates for the first time.

The entry-level engine is now the 300hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, with the V6 unit having been ditched. A less powerful version of the firm’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 sits in the middle of the line-up with 450hp and the choice of rear- or all-wheel-drive, while the tip-top unit remains the full-fat V8 engine in the F-Type R which now produces 575hp and 700Nm of torque – up 25hp and 20Nm on the older model. All cars get an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

   

The range-topping SVR has been cut too, though a lot of that car’s mechanical upgrades – such as adaptive dampers and stiffer rear knuckles and ball joints – have been carried over to the R.

The new Jaguar F-Type is available to order now.

Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

