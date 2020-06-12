2020 Peugeot 308 hatch
Model update

Updated Peugeot 308 revealed

Popular hatchback has been given a lift for 2020 with new options, on-board technology and efficient engines.

Darren Cassey
Peugeot has refreshed its popular 308 hatchback for 2020, offering a new colour, exterior design options, an updated interior and the latest generation of engines.

Also available in ‘SW’ estate form, the updated 308 gets some new exterior design choices such as a Vertigo Blue paint job, while the Allure trim gets a new 16-inch alloy wheel option. Top trim levels get a new 18-inch alloy wheel design and a black pack, which changes most of the chrome trim to gloss black.

Peugeot’s i-Cockpit digital instrument cluster will be fitted as standard. It also gets a ten-inch infotainment screen with updated graphics and a capacitive touch screen that ‘follows the example of the latest generation of smartphones’.

2020 Peugeot 308 interior | The Car Expert

There are three engine options available with a combination of power outputs and gearboxes. The 1.2-litre petrol is available with 110hp and a six-speed manual transmission, or 130hp with the choice of manual or an eight-speed automatic.

A 1.5-litre diesel can be had with 100hp and the manual, or 130hp and a choice between manual and automatic.

The 308 GTI completes the engine and trim line-ups, using a 1.6-litre petrol engine that makes 260hp and 340Nm of torque.

Peugeot says it has sold over 1.5 million units of the latest 308 generation, and will be hoping these updates continue its success. It will be available through showrooms and Peugeot’s Buy Online service.

Articles by Darren Cassey are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

