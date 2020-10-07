Updated Vauxhall Crossland arrives with bold new look

Vauxhall has revealed its facelifted Crossland compact SUV, dropping the ‘X’ moniker used on its predecessor.

The new Crossland, which is set to arrive in the UK early next year, brings a bold new exterior look which takes many cues from the recently-revealed Mokka.

New LED headlights and the redesigned Vauxhall badge sit at the front, while at the rear you’ll find tinted lights and a gloss-black tailgate surface.

Available with either 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels, the Crossland also features front and rear skid plates for a more rugged look. A sporty SRi variant will also benefit from a black roof with red window accents.





Turning to the cabin and Vauxhall has introduced an eight-inch colour touchscreen which features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It offers a 410-litre boot as standard, though this can be increased to 520 litres by sliding the rear seats forwards. Drop them completely and boot space increases to 1,255 litres.

A range of assistance systems have also been fitted, including a driver drowsiness alert and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking.

When it comes to powertrains, drivers will be able to choose from a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol – available in three states of tune – along with a 1.5-litre diesel which is offered in two different power outputs. More powerful units are available with a six-speed automatic gearbox, but the vast majority of engines are linked to a manual gearbox as standard.