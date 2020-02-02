Updated Volkswagen e-Up arrives with more range

The updated Volkswagen e-Up has gone on sale in the UK, boasting a vastly improved range as well as plenty of improved equipment.

The most important news for the all-electric city car is the fact it can now travel almost twice as far as the previous model, being capable of travelling 159 miles on one charge, up from 83 miles. This comes from the addition of a larger lithium-ion battery pack.

Equipment upgrades introduced to petrol-engined versions of the Up have also been fitted to the electric variant, including lane-keep assist, a multi-function camera, curtain airbags, and a smartphone integration cradle.

Standard equipment on the Volkswagen e-Up includes heated front seats, heated windscreen, climate control, rain-sensing wipers, and a free option of cruise control. The e-Up is differentiated from other models in the range by 15-inch alloy wheels, bespoke bumpers, and blue strips in the front grille and bootlid.

Despite the extra safety kit, the Volkswagen e-Up and the rest of the Up range only scores a three-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. When the Up was first launched way back in 2011, it was rated a five-star car. However, safety standards have moved on considerably throughout the last decade and the baby Volkswagen no longer matches the best in its class.

Tim O’Donovan, EV product marketing manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “We are very pleased to have secured limited stock in the UK for this latest electric version of our popular city car. With a proven electric powertrain, impressive range, and excellent value-for-money the e-up! is a zero-emissions city car that can venture far beyond the city limits.

“Volkswagen is entering the era of the electric ‘People’s Car’. After finding great success with the e-up! and e-Golf we are excited to see the ID.3 arriving on our shores this summer, which will be our first ground-up new electric car based on the MEB platform.”

The Volkswagen e-Up is on sale now, with prices starting at £19,695.