Updated Volkswagen Tiguan opens for ordering

Volkswagen has announced pricing for the updated Tiguan mid-size SUV, as well as expanding the engine range on its Arteon executive car.

Order books have now opened for the facelifted Tiguan, with prices starting at £24,915. The refreshed line-up incorporates six engine and gearbox combinations with four trim levels.

The Golf-based SUV has sold more than six million examples worldwide since launching in 2007, with the current model launched in 2016. Volkswagen has levelled up the equipment with new technology such as LED Matrix headlights and an improved infotainment system.

Diesel engine choices use dual-injected AdBlue to ‘significantly reduce nitrogen oxide emissions’ (not that Volkswagen is really trustworthy when it comes to diesel emissions – Ed), while the petrol engines get cylinder deactivation.

Entry-level Tiguan models get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox, while equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, the new infotainment system and various safety systems.

At the top of the range, there are two trim levels called Elegance and R-Line. The former focuses on comfort and luxury features, while the latter adds more sporty styling and driving updates.

Expanded engine line-up for Arteon range





Meanwhile, the Arteon liftback and estate engine line-ups have been expanded, with 13 combinations of engine and gearbox available on each.

A new entry-level 1.5-litre petrol has been introduced, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, with the intention of bringing the model’s cost of entry down – prices now start at £31,965 for the liftback and £32,765 for the new estate (which Volkswagen insists on referring to as a Shooting Brake, even though it’s not).

The most powerful unit is now the 200hp 2.0-litre diesel unit with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, available with either front- or all-wheel-drive.

Volkswagen has also confirmed that a 320hp R model will go on sale in the UK next year, while a hybrid option will join ‘in due course’.