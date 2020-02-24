Updates to Volvo S90 and V90 models

Volvo has revised its range-topping S90 saloon and V90 estate, with the model sporting a lightly tweaked look and upgraded equipment.

Up front, altered headlights see a new lighting signature brought to the cars while scrolling indicators have been added too. The Swedish firm has also introduced a range of new exterior colours and alloy wheels for both models.

Stealing equipment introduction headlines is a new (and optional) Bower and Wilkins audio system that includes a new amplifier, noise cancellation tech and a new setting that Volvo says ‘mimics the sound of your favourite jazz club’.

Also added for the first time in European markets is an ‘Advanced Air Cleaner’. Already used on Chinese-market Volvos, this allows drivers to check the quality of the air in the cabin and is capable of removing particles on demand.

Wool blend seats have also been made optional for both the S90 and V90, having debuted on the XC90 SUV last year, while range-topping variants can be optioned with a leather-free interior. There are also a couple of extra USB charging points for rear-seat passengers and wireless charging for compatible smartphones.

There are no safety upgrades associated with this trim update, which is not a huge issue as the Volvo S90 and V90 still have outstanding scores from Euro NCAP.

Mild hybrids now available across the Volvo range

Alongside these new updates, Volvo has confirmed 48-volt mild-hybrid technology will be rolled out on every model in the range in coming months. This technology works to allow the engine to stay off when coming to a stop, ultimately cutting emissions and fuel consumption, and will be fitted to both petrol and diesel engines.

UK pricing, specifications and availability of the revised Volvo S90 and Volvo V90 models have yet to be confirmed.